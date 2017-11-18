Lena Dunham apologizes for defending alleged rapist Murray Miller

how many apologies will this wretched cretin be able to spew out and have accepted before her fellow white women cancel her? who is a fan of her at this pt? Reply

I don't know who her base is, tbh. I tried getting into Girls because it was supposedly critically acclaimed but it didn't speak to me and I found it trite and obnoxious. I feel like she is well connected behind-the-scenes which is why she's ascended to the role of "voice of a generation". Gag me. Reply

Isn't that show just about a bunch of overprivleged hipsters?



I saw her movie "Tiny Furniture" a long time ago and after reading the summary of Girls, concluded it was the same shit. All she wants to do is tell stories about white trust fund babies on the road to nowhere. Reply

Yeah, Girl's screamed middle class to rich entitlement to me and I identified with exactly zero percent of any of the characters on the show. I grew up in poverty and was homeless at one point. I wanted to punch Lena's character from the first words out of her mouth. Reply

I agree on the role connections have played in her ascendancy -- she is publicly friends with a lot of high profile white women (and some men), and they talk about each other in interviews. I also feel like some men used promoting her work to make themselves look less sexist, when in reality they were still all garbage.



It all seems like a snobby white media circle-jerk... especially in NYC. Reply

I always thought it was interesting that Girls was treated like some huge, important show when half the time it was barely pulling in more viewers than Treme. I feel like I'd probably be considered part of its target demographic and I couldn't relate to it at all. The first episode turned me off when you find out Hannah's parents paid her rent. Reply

you can thank judd apatow for that. when lena came out with tiny furniture, everyone understood she was a privileged hack embarrassment. people who knew her in school said she was awful and she had some of her garbage uploaded on youtube. i thought she would go away (lots of nyc kids have money). then, apatow got her "girls". now here we are and lena dunham is unfortunately legitimately a somebody. Reply

Rich white young woman who think they are woke and special just like her. Look for quotes like "I'm not rich, my family is" and "Rory Gilmor is my spirit animal". Claim to looove Beyonce but only buy Taylor Swift CD's. Those people. Reply

a girl i used to be friends with in hs tweeted saying this was the last straw for her and i was like, bitch really? REALLY? Reply

I was a fan when she was known just for her nepotism and Tiny Furniture. So I watched Girls and I liked the first 2 seasons. The show went to shit, and Lena Dunham doesn't know how to STFU. Reply

i'm sure she has a folder on her mac titled 'apologies' Reply

We could use a "Lena Dunham apology" tag by now. Reply

Hating Lena Dunham is the only bipartisan issue left in the United States — c a i t l i n🌹 (@hello__caitlin) November 18, 2017

Probably never, which makes me pissed because people irl have directly compared me to her as a compliment. Reply

MFTE Reply

Honestly I don't think even white women are into her. It's just a really niche pseudo-woke white feminist crowd. Reply

white women who shop at whole foods, listed to Lemonade once, and think they are woke Reply

I literally have never heard of a single person who likes her. Reply

She does this over and over again. No thanks.



Edited at 2017-11-19 12:41 am (UTC)

Lather, rinse, repeat. That's all she does, she never learns from her mistakes. Hopeless. Reply

Fuck you. Reply

she's basically just like Reply

Where’s that gif of Monica going “Why don’t you just stop saying stupid things? Then you won’t have to apologize” Reply

spare us all, lena Reply

sit the fuck down. she never, ever learns Reply

While I do believe that people can grow and develop new opinions over time, it is apparent that she is only doing this because she's getting heat. Reply

who is "we"? Reply

she and another girls writer iirc Reply

#allwhitefeminists but i assume the actual we is meant to be her and her disgusting friend jenni Reply

Yeah for real lmao. Unless she’s talking about the Lonley Island dudes/ his wife in which case, I’ll take (and disregard) their own seperate apologies thanks



Ah ok on behalf of other white feminists on her show I’ve never heard of lmao I just lumped them all in as buddies together. Choke, girls!



Edited at 2017-11-19 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

i think it's her and jenna/jenny whatever other white loser she wrote that statement with Reply

https://kathyfielder.com/2016/07/new-feature-kathys-pick-of-the-week/ Her co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who is super wealthy. This is her home in the hollywood hills Reply

has Lena Dunham ever met or collaborated with someone who isn't as rich and privileged as she is? Reply

she's just a walking missed abortion appointment. a waste of air and space. self righteous narcissistic peak white feminist.



LA ODIO!!! Reply

should’ve been left as a stain on the sheets Reply

hot damn Reply

omg Reply

don't talk about me like that! Reply

lmao omg Reply

for some reason i read this in bridget tice's voice lol Reply

someone called her walking diarrhea person/human bowel movement. she deserves all of the fucking insults i dont give a shit. Reply

this comment and some of the replies have me cackling lmfao Reply

omfg......good god dayuuumm ...lol Reply

This poetry Reply

Any woman? What about the woman who she accused of lying? Reply

you know she deleted "white" from the sentence right before hitting Post Reply

Shut the fuck up forever, shitstain. Reply

she is so fucking predictable i should've put money on when this "omg i realize now that i said the wrong thing i NEVER meant to do that..." apology would come out Reply

omg ouran Reply

omg I love this gif Reply

girl what? like why, at all, did you think it was a good time? like do you have a brain? READ A FUCKIN ROOM DUDE Reply

May be she means the right time is when the victim is dragged through the mud. Reply

