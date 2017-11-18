Lena Dunham apologizes for defending alleged rapist Murray Miller
- Murray Miller, writer for Girls, has been accused of raping then 17 year old Aurora Perrineau. Lena Dunham and others have come to his defense due to their experiences with the writer. They are alleging that she blackmailed him and then went to The Wrap with her story after he refused to pay her.
- Lena and others have gotten heat on social media after their insensitive comments. Like always, Lena apologized:
As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publically (sic) supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.
Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, “I believe you” is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed.
I saw her movie "Tiny Furniture" a long time ago and after reading the summary of Girls, concluded it was the same shit. All she wants to do is tell stories about white trust fund babies on the road to nowhere.
It all seems like a snobby white media circle-jerk... especially in NYC.
Ah ok on behalf of other white feminists on her show I’ve never heard of lmao I just lumped them all in as buddies together. Choke, girls!
