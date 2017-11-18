No visa problems for Adriana Lima - she's in Shanghai

Rainha Reply

in china, brazil comes to you

lol ♥️

i knew this already, queen adriana is a universal star and allowed everywhere, queen.

Thank god. Victoria’s Secret is nothing without her.



Ps. Is it true this will be Alessandra Ambrosio last show? Reply

Yep. She didn't renew her contract.

She looks okay for her age (40). Isn't she divorced? Seems like attractive women, in the entertainment industry, have a difficult time keeping men. At least she's still allowed to model...for now.





Well in most cases hese women are busy/career driven and most men are selfish and they want their wives to devote their entire time to their family/household. Which is impossible.

they're a troll sis, dont waste ur time on them

she's not 40, she's 60

i feel sorry for you. must be a sad life when you know that no one ever wants or needs you in real life.

i was worried you got banned cause i hadn't seen you around lately <3

Gurl bye if you want to be a little shit atleast google her age. She's 36 for fuck's sake

Edited at 2017-11-18 11:26 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-18 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao, and none for gg. seriously tho, good for ha...she's one of the last real supermodels ☕💅

ew that gif lmao. girlfriend has the weirdest face ever omg

I think she's gorgeous 👀

oh shit nvm lol



Edited at 2017-11-18 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I think so too, tbh

lmao wtf thats like the best she's ever looked

I feel insane because everyone thinks she's hot but she's never been attractive to me.

you're talking about gigi, right?



I agree I think her face is really unattractive so all of the "she's so pretty comments" just go right over my head Reply

she's still better than bella

She's gorgeous y'all seriously are bizarre

i usually think her face looks like a potato but in this one with the severe lighting, it actually looks to me like she's got some bone structure.

I think she's pretty but yeah lol that gif is weird

i don't know what it is about her face but she's one of those technically objectively beautiful people i just don't find that appealing face-wise.

this entire thing seems like such a shit show? they didn't announce the performers until today and even then, they seemed to flip flop between people. taylor was shown on an ad on chinese tv and now she's not performing.



it really sucks for those russian and ukranian models that can't go. i wonder why they chose shanghai if they knew the visas would be issues. Reply

If Adriana hadn't been granted the visa, VS might as well have cancelled it, honestly. She's the best Angel and the only interesting one.

Can't wait for my girl candice's return. I missed ha last year!

She looks insanely gorgeous.

candice is so flawfree it almost hurts. can't wait to see her walk <3

Parent

Thread



Link

my, what big teeth she has

the better to eat you with!

nom nom nom

Wait you have Adriana, Alessandra, Sui He, Estelle Chen,Liu Wen, Ming xi, Candice, Karlie, etc. walking and y'all calling this a shitshow because some basics like Gigi, Kendall, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry aren't there?? Lol cancel Lily Aldridges visa and I might watch t b q h

mte lol

dead @ cancel lily alridge's visa nnnnn mte i think she's so unremarkable i can't believe she's angel i mean i can but...

Parent

Its a shitshow because the production/planning was a mess.

Parent

LoL

Y'all don't even try to hide your racism and xenophobia anymore I swear...

Parent

wat

lmao

yup

mfte, I'm more excited for this show than I have been in a a few years! No Kendall,Gigi, annoying performers, and more black/Asian models than last year (with Candice returning)..sounds fun.

Right? Can't believe people are actually checking for Kendull and Gigi when it comes to modelling

Lmao,this truth

My interest in the VSFS every year since I started watching is 90% Adriana+Sui He, ngl, so I agree with your comment, although I'd add "cancel Harry Styles visa" because he's another ugly mediocre white I don't care for.

mte this is gonna be the best show they've had in years

With or without these models, VS is still a shitshow

LMAO



lily aldridge is so basic and i cant believe she's 32? whats the gag here Reply

the laugh i just had at cancel lily aldridge's visa, cuz i felt that

dark/mood tay would be fucking hot, upstage everyone, and bring social democratic principles to the show

Nope it's still a shit show lol But enjoy!

Lily Aldridge is legit the one model I've always been like

thank you lol

I don't get the hype with Lily at all.

these are people who are still wondering why vs wanted to host this in china lol seaux..

Josephine Skirver has a hard Nordic face. She looks ten years older than Adriana in that pic.

That's a hard Nordic face I wouldn't mind having

same lol

i saw her and jas tookes IRL at niall horan's show in nyc and they're both so beautiful.

Parent

lmao right? I really wouldn't mind looking like her

Parent

Yea I think she's gorgeous.

Parent

Cackling

At this point Adriana Lima IS VS.

she's so beautiful it's out of this world



the show wouldn't be the same without her. vs is fucked when she leaves Reply

She looks amazing. I really would kill for her secrets (other than inhuman genetics lol) she just keeps looking better and better with age. Candice looked amazing not long ago and now I am completely put off by her, which is rare because I was so smitten with her looks not even a year ago. Adriana still slays

