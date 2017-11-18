I am not a mind, I'm a menace (Menace)



It's wild, you can lie like a professor



Wha?? He also looks kind of haggard in this video. Reply

Yeah, that’s the first thing I noticed. He def doesn’t look great Reply

He's definitely going through something right now. His new girlfriend is really ugly, too. Reply

clown just like his dad Reply

lmao Reply

Aw lmao stop! Reply

I don't care, I like Jaden. He makes people, especially grown white adults, so mad. Reply

This is exactly the kind of art pop I want from my how can mirrors be real king. Reply

This is actually good tbh. Reply

this is fire idc better than that gucci gang/soundcloud rap trash just downloaded his album Reply

w8...this slaps lmao Reply

Prince Reply

This is so cute lol Reply

i saw the teaser for it and knew it was gonna go off, idk if i wanna listen to his whole album all at once but imma give it a listen Reply

I should have made this a listening post tbh. I think there is a playlist up on youtube lol. Reply

i love lost boy! it reminds me of pyramids by frank ocean obv but in a different genre, so far most of the tracks are surprisingly pleasant lol Reply

i like this a lot tbh i had no idea he had an album out! i'll listen to it in a few Reply

an icon - or an I-cannot??? Reply

