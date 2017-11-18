ONTD Original: When Bad Singles Happen to Good Albums
It's a tale as old as time: your favorite artist releases his or her (more often than not, her) new single, and after sometimes years of anticipation, you press play and find yourself... underwhelmed. Now, with weeks to go before the accompanying album is scheduled to drop, your anticipation has been considerably diluted. You may even be a bit nervous - you've waited so long, and now the very thing you've been looking forward to for what feels like ages sounds like it's gonna suck.
Then, the album
BAD SINGLES Katy Perry's self-proclaimed "360-degree liberation" record, 'Witness''s era got off to a respectable start with lead single "Chained to the Rhythm" (#4). The catchy, albeit safe, Sia-assisted track found Perry doubling down on the newly politicized image she cultivated as resident pop girl of the Clinton campaign trail, leading listeners to believe her messiness had been put to bed. She promptly proved them wrong and refueled her detractors with "Bon Appétit" (#59), a misfire of a strategic hot mess featuring documented homophobes Migos and accompanied by an equally appetite suppressing video clip.
GOOD ALBUM The shame of it is that 'Witness' is arguably (read: arguably) Perry's strongest, most cohesive album to date, and does indeed show more growth than 2/3 of its singles give it credit for. The much buzzed about title track, with its nods to 1990s house and gospel, opens the album on a high note; "Power" is the sequel to 'Teenage Dream''s "Circle the Drain" that more casual fans might not know they've been given, and the subtly sexy "Tsunami" is a tonic to "Bon Appétit"'s ham-fisted come-ons.
HIGHLIGHTS "Witness," "Roulette," "Power," "Tsunami"
Britney Spears - 'Glory' (2016)
BAD SINGLES One could argue that "Make Me...", the lead single off the Comeback Kid of Pop's then-highly anticipated ninth album, is not bad in and of itself. It was well-received by fans and critics alike, despite peaking modestly at #17 and featuring G-Eazy, who I am still not sure is a real person. Many saw it as a return to form, particularly with the abysmal 'Britney Jean' era in the rearview. But upon hearing the full of 'Glory,' one cannot help but wonder how "Make Me..." was chosen to introduce an album considered by many as Spears' best since 2007's mythic 'Blackout.'
GOOD ALBUM In hindsight, "Make Me..." seemed engineered as much as an attempt to infect a wider population with G-Eazy as to indicate a new direction for one of pop's heaviest hitters. One can't help but wonder how Spears and/or her label pivoted from originally planned lead single "Mood Ring," a smoldering DJ Mustard-produced banger that eventually descended into Japanese bonus track oblivion, or what could have been had the criminally neglected second single "Slumber Party" (#86) taken the lead
HIGHLIGHTS "Slumber Party," "Love Me Down," "Better," "Mood Ring"
Ellie Goulding - 'Delirium' (2015)
BAD SINGLES On the heels of global smash "Love Me Like You Do" (#13), "On My Mind" was released after being considerably delayed. And while it performed similarly to the former in the US, peaking at #13, it was also considerably divisive to critics and fans, with many considering it evidence of a sonic identity crisis for Goulding. Overall, 'Delirium' would face similar criticism, and follow-up singles "Army" and "Something in the Way You Move" would fail to crack the upper echelons of the charts.
GOOD ALBUM While definitely a bit long-winded and sanitized in comparison to predecessor 'Halcyon,' 'Delirium' has more than its fair share of bright spots and hits that could have been. Tracks like "Keep On Dancin'" and "We Can't Move to This" expertly toe the line between experimental and infectious, while "Codes" is a worthy opponent to "Love Me Like You Do" for the title of Goulding's best ballad.
HIGHLIGHTS "Keep On Dancin'," "Codes," "Don't Panic," "We Can't Move to This"
Ashley Tisdale - 'Guilty Pleasure' (2009)
BAD SINGLES While it'd be a stretch to imply that any single choice would have caused an Ashley Tisdale album to storm the charts, the Disney Channel starlet and her label certainly didn't help its odds by introducing 'Guilty Pleasure' with the Kelly Clarkson-lite "It's Alright, It's OK" (#99). The album, which saw Tisdale ditching the slinky, Britney-meets-Kylie pop of 2007's 'Headstrong' in favor of something a little more arena-ready, would go on to debut at #12, selling a mere 25,000 copies in its first week of release.
GOOD ALBUM While it failed to capture the attention of the GP, 'Guilty Pleasure' is notable for at least two reasons: (1) it was named #7 album of 2009 by readers of Billboard Magazine, and (2) it sincerely goes off. While it was too little, too late at the time of its release, second single "Crank It Up" is post-'Blackout' electropop perfection, and on tracks like "Acting Out" and fan favorite "Hot Mess," Tisdale comes much closer to hitting the mark of good blonde girl gone bad (and brunette).
HIGHLIGHTS "Acting Out," "Hot Mess," "Erase and Rewind," "Crank It Up"
Kelly Clarkson - 'Meaning of Life' (2017)
BAD SINGLES Speaking of Kelly Clarkson: when it was announced that the OG American Idol had at last broken free from the shackles of her storied, acrimonious contract with RCA Records, fans and casual listeners alike rejoiced. When Clarkson hinted that the follow-up to 2015's half-hearted 'Piece By Piece' would see her returning to the soulful roots she planted on her debut nearly 15 years prior, fans and casual listeners alike damn near lost their minds. So one can imagine the disappointment brought on by "Love So Soft" (#47), a song more reminiscent of Meghan Trainor than Aretha Franklin, particularly from an artist who managed to make the pop rock she only sort of enjoyed recording sound so individual and electric.
GOOD ALBUM 'Meaning of Life' would open at #2 despite "Love So Soft"'s underwhelming sound and performance, but hearing the other 12 1/2 tracks it's easy to become all the more frustrated by its selection as lead single. Clarkson is in full command of her voice and its seemingly infinite shades on songs like "Heat" and "Meaning of Life," and she bridges the gap between her pop past and soulful present effortlessly on fan favorite "Go High." It's still early enough in the album's era for a killer second single - here's hoping Team KC chooses more wisely this time around.
HIGHLIGHTS "Meaning of Life," "Didn't I," "Would You Call That Love," "Go High"
Text: bluecid, Hot 100 chart positions via Billboard's archives
Video: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
What albums would you add to this list, ONTD? This is my first "original," so be gentle!
I think off her album "Heat" is the one with the best chance of being a hit
Edited at 2017-11-18 11:12 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-18 10:14 pm (UTC)
http://i63.tinypic.com/2r44rux.jpg
That song was okay, but there were other songs on that album that were better. TBH to this day I still boop to Vanity.
I say this as a fan of hers.
Edited at 2017-11-18 10:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-18 09:50 pm (UTC)
It's a shame that the bonus tracks of Guilty Pleasure aren't on Spotify. Time's Up and Guilty Pleasure are two of my favorites.
This song is boptacular
Kelly recently said the second single will either be heat or medicine! I would be happy with either
she's known for saying one thing and then another thing happens though lol
ashley tisdale will never make art on the level of he said she said again tbh she should have retired after headstrong