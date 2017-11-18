ONTD Original: When Bad Singles Happen to Good Albums

I actually liked Bon Appetit, oop Reply

Thread

Link

I can’t even remember how chained to the rhythm goes,but I definitely know the chorus of Bon Appétit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the opposite! I can remember chained to the rhythm and swish swish but bon appetit always just sounded like noise to me not an actual song lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loooooove Bon appetit. It's so catchy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! lol its so dumb, but catchy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, I think it could have done better if the video hadn't been so creepy. And then there was the mini-scandal about Migos being homophobic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, only the solo version tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the whole album. Never could even get through 'Prism.' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm ngl I thought Love So Soft had the potential to be a hit! Sad it didn't work out



I think off her album "Heat" is the one with the best chance of being a hit Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I love LSS.



Edited at 2017-11-18 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love So Soft is one of my fave songs of the year, and I don't follow Kelly Clarkson at all tbh, I just love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I’ve had LSS on repeat. I haven’t followed this era closely but I thought it was doing relatively well? 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love so soft is a bop. i'm surprised it didn't take off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It blows my mind it's a Kelly Clarkson song. Literally until reading this post, I assumed it was Fifth Harmony (I've only heard it on the radio.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LSS is fantastic, I love it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ashley tisdale lmao Reply

Thread

Link

respect the dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u leave Sharpay alone ! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how dare you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What is she spitting out in that gif? Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor's jealousy & spite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you wanna come over should have been the 1st track off Glory, the Gpee stans. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it wouldn't have made sense given all the hype around this album being a sonic departure from her previous work



Edited at 2017-11-18 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://i63.tinypic.com/2r44rux.jpg



When it comes to the album yes but when it's singles, ppl want to the same shit, always as much as they want to pretend differently. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think love me down would've done very well. It's super catchy and the dance hall influence is in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao no, she shoulda released just luv me first, dywco, then better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LSS is just a bad song, it should have been Would you call that love or medicine Reply

Thread

Link

I think would you call that love has potential to be a big winter hit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Myself Tonight from Bionic Reply

Thread

Link

How was Monday Morning or Bionic not the first single, I still mostly hated her back then and even I was bopping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hearing the rumour that Glam was initially the first single?



That song was okay, but there were other songs on that album that were better. TBH to this day I still boop to Vanity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't include bionic bc what more is there to say, and idk if any single could've saved her with all the vitriol directed her way post-"keeps gettin' better" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think there are a number of good songs on the album, but I wouldn't consider any of them single material.



I say this as a fan of hers.



Edited at 2017-11-18 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woohoo is what the world needs. That nicki verse is one of my favs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could peek into an alternate universe where elastic love was the lead single from bionic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ding ding ding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good post op! ashley tisdale's albums were so good tbh i still listen to them sometimes Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't listen to her first album besides the singles but guilty pleasure is SO GOOD lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! i was racking my brain and even though it's dated now i was obsessed w guilty pleasure back in the day lol



Edited at 2017-11-18 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of her songs are super catchy.



It's a shame that the bonus tracks of Guilty Pleasure aren't on Spotify. Time's Up and Guilty Pleasure are two of my favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love glory sfm and I’m fine with it being an indie record lol. Reply

Thread

Link

That gif is nasty Reply

Thread

Link

Shows how classy she really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh katy. if you ignore the promotional mess of witness, it's a decent pop album Reply

Thread

Link

Her best one after Teenage Dream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is. Pendulum would be a cute single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok as an og bon apetit hater, I did eventually come around to loving it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

swish swish too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







This song is boptacular



This song is boptacular Reply

Thread

Link

YOU AIN'T MY MED YOU AIN'T MY MED YOU A'INT MY MEDICINE



Kelly recently said the second single will either be heat or medicine! I would be happy with either



she's known for saying one thing and then another thing happens though lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it better be Medicine omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's alright it's ok feels like it didn't make the cut of an avril album lmao hot mess is cute but forgettable



ashley tisdale will never make art on the level of he said she said again tbh she should have retired after headstrong Reply

Thread

Link

"crank it up" slaps, but bless you for calling anything recorded by ashley "art" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guilty pleasure was such a good album omg, i could even get into ‘it’s alright, it’s okay’ Reply

Thread

Link

I loved "hair" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link