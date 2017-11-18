November 18th, 2017, 11:01 pm hurtmybones New Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer! source Tagged: film trailer / stills, john boyega, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5656 comments Add comment
Also same
Yesss, more focus on my precious trio and less on that other dude please!! But also, give me more Luke <333
Anyway, Finn was unconscious for the second half of the fight in TFA, so I'm not surprised at his reaction. He probably thinks he's been captured by the FO and Rey's dead.
This tv spot came out yesterday btw and I love how atmospheric it is:
Edited at 2017-11-18 09:35 pm (UTC)
i love how the Star Wars movies always come out on the week of my birthday. it's like a present directly from the Force to me.
And John Boyega is just as wonderful.
Ridiculously exciting.
finn/ray/poe/leia/luke and fuck everything else especially that punk ass bitch ben
I love Finn, Rey and Poe as much as I've ever loved Han, Luke and Leia. Still don't care about whining Nazis though.