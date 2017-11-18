Morrissey said something stupid yet again, defends Kevin Spacey

STOP TALKING. Reply

wayyyy overdue for the urn Reply

GREAT response! Reply

YEP Reply

This is the same dumbfuck that compared eating meat to rape, are we really surprised?



Edited at 2017-11-18 09:22 pm (UTC)

So by his logic, eating meat isn't that bad then? lol Reply

LOL Reply

"If the animal is in my farm, it has to be aware of where that can lead to" Reply

Omg Reply

Scum Reply

i just don't understand why he's so awful. Reply

he's from manchester Reply

Get out. Reply

LoL Reply

LMAO Reply

cackling Reply

Satan come collect your boy.



Edited at 2017-11-18 09:26 pm (UTC)

jfc why on earth



like why would you feel the need to make this statement when you can just shut the fuck up instead Reply

Anthony! ♥ (Should I be ashamed that I have Rent on DVD? I bought it really cheap if that helps, lol.) Reply

I've never seen it, but the movie's rendition of Seasons of Love gives me chills. Reply

I have it on DVD, Blu-Ray and Amazon so no, you're all good. Me? I'm tragic! I didn't even like the movie, either - LoL, outside of LVB, Jesse L. Martin's scenes and the ending I was super disappointed. Reply

i like the rent movie D: Reply

David LaChappelle was on telly earlier saying that we need to worry about the end of the world instead of Harvey Weinstein and how we’re all too caught up in “gossiping.” Reply

Why is he being interviewed? How is he still relevant? Reply

Idk tbh I guess he’s doing something lol. He was introduced as having run away from home at 15 and being taken under the wing of Andy Warhol so that sounds like a healthy start in life. Reply

the photographer? who asked for his input on anything lol Reply

I read that as Dave Chappelle and was like nooooo, he's losing it again Reply

This douchecanoe is peak white vegan.



Take him, Satan. Reply

lol so true Reply

yeppppp Reply

as talented as he is and as much as i love the smiths, he's literally a racist UKIP supporter that has spent his career belittling women, devaluing the works of black artists and comparing eating meat to pedophilia 🚮 Reply

Yeah, I won’t buy his new albums or pay to see him live Reply

mte Reply

and calling all Chinese people "subhuman". Reply

He's garbage, but I love The Smiths. 😖 Reply

Okay I should have done this years ago but I'm deleting everything by The Smiths from my Spotify. He doesn't deserve my Spotify pennies. Reply

Don't do that to vegan prince Johnny Marr. He doesn't deserve to be dragged down by this cretin. Reply

I illegally downloaded all of The Smiths albums years ago. He doesn't deserve my money. Especially since I know he'd say something insulting to me if I ever met him. Reply

I'd say to cut his vocal chords, but he's no doubt the 1000 words to the local newspaper fella Reply

