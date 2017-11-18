Morrissey said something stupid yet again, defends Kevin Spacey
In a new interview, Morrissey called all of the claims against Spacey “ridiculous” https://t.co/M0Y0e6V0bs— Vulture (@vulture) November 18, 2017
- In true idiotic male fashion, Morrissey made sure to let us know that he doesn't see the big deal about the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey
- Said the claims were ridiculous and that the definitions of sexual assault and harassment have become too broad these days
- Basically defends date rape saying if you're in a bedroom with someone you have to be aware of where such thing can lead to
- Says the story doesn't sound credible to him and wonders where Anthony Rapp's parents were when he was in the bedroom with Kevin
source
like why would you feel the need to make this statement when you can just shut the fuck up instead
Take him, Satan.
And I'm a huge Smiths fan.