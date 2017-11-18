swamp monster

Morrissey said something stupid yet again, defends Kevin Spacey



- In true idiotic male fashion, Morrissey made sure to let us know that he doesn't see the big deal about the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey

- Said the claims were ridiculous and that the definitions of sexual assault and harassment have become too broad these days

- Basically defends date rape saying if you're in a bedroom with someone you have to be aware of where such thing can lead to

- Says the story doesn't sound credible to him and wonders where Anthony Rapp's parents were when he was in the bedroom with Kevin

