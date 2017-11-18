David Cassidy (67) in hospital after organ failure
David Cassidy in hospital after organ failure https://t.co/Ti8ONhp12T— The Independent (@Independent) 18 November 2017
David Cassidy is reportedly suffering from kidney failure. He released a statement previously about his struggles with dementia. He is apparently conscious and surrounded by friends/family.
David Cassidy and Bobby Sherman, those were the days, LOL.
His dad Jack Cassidy died at 49. He was bipolar and an alcoholic. He had gone out but began behaving erratically so his date went home. He continued carousing the bars then went home himself. He passed out drunk on the couch smoking a cigarette which caught the couch on fire. It (sorry) burned him alive. I think they identified him by his dental records and family ring. At first they were hopeful it wasn’t him although no explanation for who it could be, but his car wasn’t there. Turns out he hadn’t been driving so someone else had the car. My mom was really into that era with him and Shirley Jones etc. this was before flame retardant upholstery I suppose.
I had read, I think, that David was also bipolar and alcoholic and that contributed to his dementia and now probably his organ issues. Very sad.
I liked the partridge family bops. Good stuff.
The little sister died not that long ago not sure if had any substance problems.