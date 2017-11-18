David Cassidy (67) in hospital after organ failure

Katie Cassidy reportedly left the HVFF con after receiving news of this. Reply

Oh wow I thought they had no relationship at all Reply

They definitely aren't super close but they did have some semblance of a relationship some years ago. Reply

I feel especially bad for her. It's hard dealing with shitty fathers, especially when they have health problems. So many complicated feelings. Reply

Seems like I read they had a strained relationship as a result of him being bipolar like his dad and self medicating with alcohol if and when he wasn’t being treated professionally. I could be mixing families but his dad was also bipolar. I imagine it’s hard to be close in those circumstances, then add dementia on top of it... but at the same time, he’s still her dad and it’s sad his life has come to this, at least she’ll be able to say goodbye if this is it. Reply

Huh? I was just there and i thought she stayed pretty much to the end. Reply

Oh no! I'm sending his family prayers through this. I knew a woman whose kidneys failed and it didn't end well. Reply

oh no :( Reply

oh my god :( i hate that. dementia is awful. Reply

Wow, this is terrible news. I was a member of the Partridge Family Club way back in the day, had the records, etc., so I will always have a special fondness for him. Reply

There was a club? How cute. The early days of pop bands. I liked their bops. We used to watch it on cable when I was young. Reply

Oh yeah. You had to clip out a coupon from Tiger Beat or Sixteen, and send like...$1.50? They set back photos and a card and a poster, but it was all low quality paper goods. Still, it was fun. I had the album, too. Watched the series every Friday night.



David Cassidy and Bobby Sherman, those were the days, LOL. Reply

That's so sad. :( Reply

Hope he pulls through :/ Reply

Sad cycle to continue.



His dad Jack Cassidy died at 49. He was bipolar and an alcoholic. He had gone out but began behaving erratically so his date went home. He continued carousing the bars then went home himself. He passed out drunk on the couch smoking a cigarette which caught the couch on fire. It (sorry) burned him alive. I think they identified him by his dental records and family ring. At first they were hopeful it wasn’t him although no explanation for who it could be, but his car wasn’t there. Turns out he hadn’t been driving so someone else had the car. My mom was really into that era with him and Shirley Jones etc. this was before flame retardant upholstery I suppose.



I had read, I think, that David was also bipolar and alcoholic and that contributed to his dementia and now probably his organ issues. Very sad.



I liked the partridge family bops. Good stuff. Reply

Sucks Reply

he caused a hysteria in his heyday Reply

The Partridge Family was a cute show, but I feel like all the kids had such problems (well, the older three--idk much about the little ones). Reply

I feel like 75 percent of child stars have problems and that's underselling it. Reply

The little sister died not that long ago not sure if had any substance problems. Reply

The little I've heard from that show seems like they were super shitty to all the kids and way underpaid them Reply

Oh no. My mom LOVES him and will be devastated if/when he passes. Reply

isn't he in a medically induced coma? Reply

