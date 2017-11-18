Strange Tidbits from Netflix's "Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond" Documentary

congrats on being mentally ill and horrible i guess Reply

Wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler, a former public enemy/private friend of Kaufman, had to be physically restrained from beating Carrey's skinny behind on set



I don't know these people but this is hella relatable Reply

Lawler is a multiple time statutory rapist and overall scumbag. You're better off for not knowing him. Reply

I can't wait to watch this. Reply

Method acting should be canceled. Reply

MTE. It's only for non-talented white men. Reply

it's like an excuse for shitty white men to act as shitty as they want with a convenient claim that they're just committing to their art!! Reply

Agreed. Mainly because the only people who can act like assholes and call it method are white men. Not to mention that as an actor, I would never think of that. When I play a character, I embody that character but I don't live as the character because if you need to do that, you're a shitty actor. Period.



Viola Davis and Tom Hanks don't do that shit. Even Meryl Streep who has very questionable along with Cate Blanchett (You both failed me with that Winestein/ Allen shit).



Edited at 2017-11-18 08:47 pm (UTC)

I know he is an asshole but years ago I saw this quote by Gary Oldman that pretty much sums it up.



"Any actor who tells you that they have become the people they play, unless they're clearly diagnosed as a schizophrenic, is bullshitting you." Reply

The only time I accepted method acting was from Viggo Mortensen playing Aragorn. He would bring his sword with him places and he slept with his horse (literally slept). Peter Jackson once had a conversation with him and spent 30 minutes calling him Aragorn and he didn't even notice. Reply

Excellent post, OP, flawless GIF use! Reply

Thank you!!!! Reply

I'm still an intern in ONTD Psychiatry®️, but it sounds like he has some underlying issues Reply

Is this movie worth watching? It’s that Bieber movie right? Reply

Not the OP but that gif is from Brooklyn 99.



His movie is funny and I'd watch it, if you like his humor Reply

Co-star Courtney Love at one point acts more out-of-control on set (dancing around behind scenes in her underwear) than Carrey which upsets him



Like, doesn't this just explain everything? He just wants to get a rise out of people and is jealous if someone is taking his spotlight away. Method acting my ass Reply

I think if you’re in a room with Courtney love you’re just going to have to accept the fact that she’s going to be crazier than you Reply

Lol, right? Her default mode is batshit crazy. Reply

Hes annoying Reply

Amazing that white men can get whole movies made about them being monsters to work with. Reply

His "30 dolphins appeared" thing makes me think of this Reply

this is truly one of the greats Reply

I wish I could get this as a poster Reply

Lmfao Reply

Lmaooooo Reply

Courtney Love would though lol Reply

I could only get through 20 minutes before turning it off. He is insufferable Reply

