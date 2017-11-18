Strange Tidbits from Netflix's "Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond" Documentary
Reviews are in for Netflix's documentary of the behind the scenes events of 1999 Andy Kaufman biopic "Man on the Moon" (click here to refresh yourself), is out and it's a doozy.
“Out of control” is a good way to describe Jim Carrey on the set of #ManOnTheMoon: https://t.co/LC7k93HV3T pic.twitter.com/Zkl6nHmzaE— Decider (@decider) November 17, 2017
It basically confirms this about Jim Carrey's weird/creepy/nonsensical antics through the years:
Here's a few wild bits:
- Carrey about getting the part in the film: “Initially when I heard I had the part, I was sitting in Malibu looking at the ocean and thinking, ‘Where would Andy be? What would Andy be doing?’ I bet he would be doing something like trying to communicate telepathically. Immediately, like 30 dolphins came to the surface. So I thought, well, maybe I’m on the right track. So I decided for the next few days to speak telepathically to people. It was absurd. It was completely absurd, but somehow it worked."
- Insisted on speaking like Andy and being called Andy at all times. Co-stars Paul Giamatti & Danny DeVito are shown visibly uncomfortable by this between filming scenes
- Wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler, a former public enemy/private friend of Kaufman, had to be physically restrained from beating Carrey's skinny behind on set
- Two-time Oscar winning Director Milos Forman was so overwhelmed by his experience handling Carrey that he didn't make another film for 7 years after "Man on the Moon". He has only directed two forgettable movies in the last 18 years
- Co-star Courtney Love at one point acts more out-of-control on set (dancing around behind scenes in her underwear) than Carrey which upsets him
- Explaining away his own bad behavior: “I have a Hyde inside me,” he says at one point, “that shows up when there are people watching. When there’s a thousand people with their eyes on me and they hand me a microphone, Jim goes away and Hyde comes out. But it’s a good Hyde, it’s not a hateful Hyde. It’s a loving Hyde that just wants everybody to party and have a good time. But it’s Hyde nonetheless, and I feel like sometimes afterwards like, ‘Damn, I lost control again, to him.'”
Source:
1
I don't know these people but this is hella relatable
Viola Davis and Tom Hanks don't do that shit. Even Meryl Streep who has very questionable along with Cate Blanchett (You both failed me with that Winestein/ Allen shit).
Edited at 2017-11-18 08:47 pm (UTC)
"Any actor who tells you that they have become the people they play, unless they're clearly diagnosed as a schizophrenic, is bullshitting you."
His movie is funny and I'd watch it, if you like his humor
Like, doesn't this just explain everything? He just wants to get a rise out of people and is jealous if someone is taking his spotlight away. Method acting my ass
I think if you’re in a room with Courtney love you’re just going to have to accept the fact that she’s going to be crazier than you