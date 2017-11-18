"Justice League" Box Office Estimates in Freefall: Drops to $93mil Opening Weekend



-As of a couple days ago, box office estimates were around $125-145million
-With every box office update that's rolled in since Thursday, the predictions have fallen. As of Saturday afternoon, estimates are placing it at a $93million opening weekend.
-This will put Justice League, WB/DC's "flagship" movie as the lowest opening weekend in their entire cinematic universe. Will make 44% less than Batman v. Superman
-If JL has the same box office multiplier as BvS, that will put the domestic gross around $184 million -- right around what Ant-Man made

SOURCE

What do you think about Justice League potentially making less than half of what Wonder Woman made this summer ontd
