"Justice League" Box Office Estimates in Freefall: Drops to $93mil Opening Weekend
Friday Box Office: 'Justice League' takes the lead, heading toward $93 million opening weekend. https://t.co/sL2eUIxV26— Collider (@Collider) November 18, 2017
-As of a couple days ago, box office estimates were around $125-145million
-With every box office update that's rolled in since Thursday, the predictions have fallen. As of Saturday afternoon, estimates are placing it at a $93million opening weekend.
-This will put Justice League, WB/DC's "flagship" movie as the lowest opening weekend in their entire cinematic universe. Will make 44% less than Batman v. Superman
-If JL has the same box office multiplier as BvS, that will put the domestic gross around $184 million -- right around what Ant-Man made
SOURCE
What do you think about Justice League potentially making less than half of what Wonder Woman made this summer ontd
Man this must be so awkward for WB seeing as Ant-man is the least known superhero movie & it even got a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
DC movies really do not hold up when rewatching 😴
That third act is rly cheap and awful, its a good movie but not as great as some people make it out to be but then again standards are so low for DC it does look excellent by comparison
I suspect that played a part in it. WW does not hold up to the level people seem to hold it to. Comparatively it was competent after BvS and Suicide Squad, but that's not a high mountain to climb.
The messy sis DC has been a wildcard since the beginning and shits all over the place but I lowkey love how weird and idiosyncratic their movies can be even when the weirdness stems from questions of like, "How could any filmmaker actually make these choices?"
Same LMAO Marvel's ""formulaa"" bores me. It always the same shit
they could kill off batfleck and this franchise would be much better for it tho. i did NOT like the hints of diana/bruce they sprinkled in there. vom. no thanks. bring back steve and kill bruce pls.
And the next Justice League movie won’t be for many years so hopefully no more Wonderbat.
ik a lot of ontd hates steve but idc, he was a love interest of use!
It was probably gonna be solved as “o ya the plane had an emergency parachute” which yeah, it should have so him dying doesnt even make sense lol it was just a plot device badly planned
batfleck was definitely the worst part. aquaman is criminally underused and underdeveloped, but it was fun? it felt a lot like a comic, so as a comics fan it was enjoyable enough in that aspect.