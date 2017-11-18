"Justice League" Box Office Estimates in Freefall: Drops to $93mil Opening Weekend

hopefully this is the last time dc puts out a movie that looks like it didn't have enough time in the oven. no excuses for that fuckass mustache cgi. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-18 08:19 pm (UTC)

lmao Reply

Scatter my ashes. Reply

I'm sorry, bb, I know you were looking forward to this. Reply

watching the movie i actually didn't really notice it? i think it looks worse in screencaps than in action. Reply

I thought it looked great. Not the stuff of nightmares at all. Reply

Honestly Superman´s face looked weird in a lot of shots, my sister told me if that really was the same actor from BvS, I was like yeaah but for some reason it didn´t look like it then I remembered the re-shoots. Ugh. Reply

Considering that Snyder is DONE after this...imma say it will be. Reply

right around what Ant-Man made



Man this must be so awkward for WB seeing as Ant-man is the least known superhero movie & it even got a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reply

I am forcing myself through the 3 hour cut of Batman V Superman right now when I should be binging The Punisher instead.



DC movies really do not hold up when rewatching 😴 Reply

Yeah honestly they don’t. My friends and i rewatched WW at home last week, the same group i saw it in the theatre with and none of us liked it as much this time around :/



That third act is rly cheap and awful, its a good movie but not as great as some people make it out to be but then again standards are so low for DC it does look excellent by comparison Reply

I suspect that played a part in it. WW does not hold up to the level people seem to hold it to. Comparatively it was competent after BvS and Suicide Squad, but that's not a high mountain to climb. Reply

You mean Man Pain: The Series? Reply

I really enjoyed BvS when I needed a long-ass movie to watch on my way home from Greece lol Reply

I think the extended version is soooo much better than the theatrical one but yeah... it's long Reply

I'm not super into superhero movies but I watched it last night and thought it was fine. Just a silly, forgettable action film. Ezra was adorable. Reply

I guess this proves men are ueless Reply

and women are terrible spellers. Reply

Get your shit together, DC Reply

This really is a shit show, good Lord. Reply

I watched Thor again last night just for Cate. The woman does not look anywhere close to 48 in the movie. Reply

she looks her age imo Reply

thor was a million times better than justice league. no contest.



also



<3 tessa thompson <3 Reply

I watched Fellowship of the Ring the other night and she is just breathtakingly beautiful in it and I think she was 30 at the time she filmed her part. Reply

I watched that last night too! Reply

she looked amaaaaazing, her legs go on forever goddamn Reply

Syfy played some DCAU movies today and I'm almost finished with Justice League Doom....which was a better use of my time. Reply

i saw it yesterday and whilst it had its problems, i really liked it tbh 🤷🏻‍♀️ despite how messy they are i’d take the dc films over the marvel ones oops Reply

both universes have produced mediocre movies, i only really liked wonder woman, dr strange, and the captain america movies. Reply

The ending for Dr. Strange was too anticlimactic. It was disappointing. Reply

Dr strange? you crazy person. Reply

ah, i see you're a woman of culture as well 😬 Reply

I agree. Marvel movies have a reliable degree of quality to them that...bores me? And their bedrock cast is really uninspiring and whitebread. Thor and soon Black Panther feel like steps in the right direction, hiring directors w actual vision and fleshing out ensembles w interesting actors.



The messy sis DC has been a wildcard since the beginning and shits all over the place but I lowkey love how weird and idiosyncratic their movies can be even when the weirdness stems from questions of like, "How could any filmmaker actually make these choices?" Reply

Same LMAO Marvel's ""formulaa"" bores me. It always the same shit Reply

lmao, i love this Reply

Bruh what? earlier this morning the Hollywood reporter said it was back up to a 100 mill Reply

WB/DC's incompetence needs to be studied. Reply

it actually wasn't that bad? i went in with rlly, rlly low expectations. batfleck was the worst part, but i already knew that going in. diana's intro was great. i enjoyed the flash a lot, and the victor/barry interactions were qt. i also finally feel like dc characterized superman correctly? he's corny and cheesy as fuck in this movie, but that's the whole point of his character. was nice to see him actually be that corny superhero he's supposed to be rather than some brooding, batman 2.0 mess.



they could kill off batfleck and this franchise would be much better for it tho. i did NOT like the hints of diana/bruce they sprinkled in there. vom. no thanks. bring back steve and kill bruce pls. Reply

I thought that too about Superman. I really felt like they finally showed him the way he should've been. Sucks they didn't do that before tho lmao. Reply

Agreed with your whole comment. I think Steve has a good chance of coming back considering how many times he was brought up.



And the next Justice League movie won’t be for many years so hopefully no more Wonderbat. Reply

yaaasss. if they can bring back clark they can do it w/ steve!!!



ik a lot of ontd hates steve but idc, he was a love interest of use! Reply

There’s no way they’re not bringing him back for WW2, the audience fucking loved him lol



It was probably gonna be solved as “o ya the plane had an emergency parachute” which yeah, it should have so him dying doesnt even make sense lol it was just a plot device badly planned Reply

There is no reason this movie is being savaged as hard as it is. Sure, Superman did look strange in some parts, but who hasn't overlooked weird CG in movies before if you are enjoying the movie? Reply

ia. it wasn't amazing, but it's nowhere near as bad as people are saying it is. i feel like people like to trash dc movies just because.



batfleck was definitely the worst part. aquaman is criminally underused and underdeveloped, but it was fun? it felt a lot like a comic, so as a comics fan it was enjoyable enough in that aspect. Reply

Diana/Bruce! Why? Which white male is responsible for this? Reply

