Even When She's Flopping, She's Still Slaying: Katy Perry Wins $5 Million in Real Estate Lawsuit

Yas Katy queen of making nuns homeless Reply

Omg lol. Some vengeance for her being raised religious? Reply

Not a Katy stan, but this Hollister didn't have a better plan. Reply

good for katy! maybe she can buy a few copies of witness to help out her sales Reply

Katy's daddy clearly doesn't love ha - if you can't manage to buy at least 50,000 copies of your daughter's album to inflate album sales then you really ain't shit. Reply

katy's dad knows witness was shit Reply

Katy's dad just wants her to be an independent woman! He's clearly a feminist!



Unlike the rat's ugly banker father! Reply

The nuns were stupid Reply

That convent was creepy looking idk not what I would purchase if I had her money, good for ha tho! Reply

I'm happy for her. The hubris of those nuns for first thinking they could sell property they didn't own and second for being so judgemental.



Can you imagine paying $1.5 million just on legal fees? I hope she gets 3 times that much in punitive damages. Teach 'em a lesson. Reply

Rich legend King Katy! T-snake could never! Reply

my baby wins all her lawsuits 😘 and doesn't sue sweet old nuns Reply

And lol nuns are evil. Ur low budget fav only won a dollar sis! SAD! #poorflop And lol nuns are evil. Reply

Nah, she only intimates lowly journalists :) Reply

She didn’t sue nuns.



Thanks for confirming you don’t know how to read! Reply

I mean, if i was that lady, I would have stopped after realizing the nuns had no say. You dun goofed and talked to the wrong people; accept that and move on to new property. Now you’re out millions. Reply

the nuns scammed her, lol Reply

seriously, what kind of supposed business person doesn't know how to find legal owners of a property? Reply

What is that Saint Seiya costume? Reply

this is scary huge

i would never want 2 live in a house where some1 could be living w/ me without me knowing it

this is scary huge

i would never want 2 live in a house where some1 could be living w/ me without me knowing it

which is good cuz i'm poor and i could never afford that anyway!

I honestly think this entire compound is fucking gorgeous but you know some REAL SHIT has gone down inside those walls. Reply

Like exorcisms? Reply

Rich people lost their damn minds, I would never live in a home this big. Reply

Yeah, this would make a great hotel. Too big for a house, plus if I was her I would be worried about security since everyone knows she wants to live there now.



I think of places like Neverland Ranch and hope this doesn't end up being a money pit for her. Reply

celebs are all truly insane narcissist and their ginormous unpractical houses are a proof of that. Reply

why do nuns need two swimming pools? Reply

That's like 6 or 7 homes grouped together as one property. It would be cool to start an artists compound and have a few of your musician and artist friends living there. It's way too big for one person, even if you have a live-in assistant. Reply

if i were katy, i'd sell the damn thing for someone else to make a hotel out of it. Reply

woa. why would she even buy this? its OTT huge and it looks like it's in a main area with little to no privacy Reply

Same but they probably have tons of bodyguards, security system, assistants, cooks, etc living with them. Reply

omg y'all, GET AN ATTORNEY for shit like this. don't just assume you know the law lmao Reply

I don't get this, why did the nuns think they had the right to sell. I know they lived there, but its not like they paid rent or paid for the upkeep of the property. And they were willing to sell to Hollister but not Perry.



Something was definitely fishy with all of this.

http://beta.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-06-28-lopez-nuntoohappy-20150628-column.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2015/06/29/these-nuns-want-katy-perry-to-keep-her-hands-off-their-old-convent/



Edit: And according to the LA Times article, it seems that the nuns paid for the property...or they think they paid for it or something. Church holdings and who orders whom around is weird.



The nuns had a vendetta against the archbishop. They were going to move out anyways, but they were afraid the the archdiocese would split up the nuns and/or wouldn't adequately pay their living expenses. So they struck a shady deal with Hollister ($100,000 now, and the rest sometime in the unspecified future) to make sure they got at least some money. Perry dealt with the archdiocese and offered $10 million immediately and a $4.5 million dollar house for the nuns, but again, the nuns were afraid they wouldn't actually get anything.

Edit: And according to the LA Times article, it seems that the nuns paid for the property...or they think they paid for it or something. Church holdings and who orders whom around is weird.

Weren't the nuns slut shaming her too? I remember something about them saying they didn't want an overtly sexual pop star like her living in a former covenant.



You damn bitches were lyin!! Just trying to make money, smh. God sees all.



Edited at 2017-11-18 08:12 pm (UTC)

lmao yes and they brought up the fact she visited salem, mass. as a sign of some devil worshipping Reply

Yup lol they even accused her of witchcraft.

OT (sorry OP) but Azzedine Alaia died Reply

OMG NO. NO. NO. NO. Reply

I'm so sad. What a master. RIP. Reply

Every time I’m reminded of the ‘Katy tried to buy a convent’ story I can’t stop thinking about how horrible it would be to live in a house haunted by nuns. Reply

ya live like that, you live with ghosts #taycalledit Reply

lol omg this is the best response I’ve ever got on this site bless you Reply

lmao @ Katy Perry. she honestly thought she'd be one of the biggest Q1 releases and her album got less attention than releases from C-list/unknown acts. and she honestly thought she'd be able to pull the whole "activist" shtick lmao.



anyway, I see no slayage in a wealthy white woman getting even wealthier but good for her i guess. Reply

i love that her fake ass really thought she had something until the king showed up in Q4 with revolution and sold 1.3M copies Reply

Link

yaaasss!! slay Katy republican queen!! Reply

