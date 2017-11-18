Katy Perry: Walmart Commercial

Even When She's Flopping, She's Still Slaying: Katy Perry Wins $5 Million in Real Estate Lawsuit


  • Katy Perry has won a $5 million judgment in court on Friday, November 17th, stemming from a lawsuit surrounding her purchase of a property in LA that used to be a convent.

  • Katy had purchased the property for $14.5M in 2015 under the approval of the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

  • A Silvery Lake Businesswoman, Dana Hollister, had been fighting the sale, all while meeting with the nuns who lived on the property to stop the sale to Perry, so she could purchase it herself.

  • Hollister intended to turn it into an upscale restaurant and boutique hotel, while Perry wanted to renovate for her own personal living.

  • Dana had entered a purchase agreement with the 2 nuns who thought they had the right to sell the property (op comment: lolwut?). However, it was the archdiocese whom had the right and enterted the sale to Perry.

  • The $5 million judgment gets split up. $3.47M to the Los Angeles Archdiocese and 1.53M to Katy Perry for legal fees.

  • The judge also approved the next step of the case which involves Hollister having to pay punitive damages to Katy Perry. That case begins in December.


