Even When She's Flopping, She's Still Slaying: Katy Perry Wins $5 Million in Real Estate Lawsuit
A woman who prevented Katy Perry from buying a former convent must pay $5 millionhttps://t.co/2m9mL5r7dS— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) November 18, 2017
- Katy Perry has won a $5 million judgment in court on Friday, November 17th, stemming from a lawsuit surrounding her purchase of a property in LA that used to be a convent.
- Katy had purchased the property for $14.5M in 2015 under the approval of the Los Angeles Archdiocese.
- A Silvery Lake Businesswoman, Dana Hollister, had been fighting the sale, all while meeting with the nuns who lived on the property to stop the sale to Perry, so she could purchase it herself.
- Hollister intended to turn it into an upscale restaurant and boutique hotel, while Perry wanted to renovate for her own personal living.
- Dana had entered a purchase agreement with the 2 nuns who thought they had the right to sell the property (op comment: lolwut?). However, it was the archdiocese whom had the right and enterted the sale to Perry.
- The $5 million judgment gets split up. $3.47M to the Los Angeles Archdiocese and 1.53M to Katy Perry for legal fees.
- The judge also approved the next step of the case which involves Hollister having to pay punitive damages to Katy Perry. That case begins in December.
Source
Slay queen!
Unlike the rat's ugly banker father!
Can you imagine paying $1.5 million just on legal fees? I hope she gets 3 times that much in punitive damages. Teach 'em a lesson.
And lol nuns are evil.
Thanks for confirming you don’t know how to read!
this is scary huge
i would never want 2 live in a house where some1 could be living w/ me without me knowing it
which is good cuz i'm poor and i could never afford that anyway!
I think of places like Neverland Ranch and hope this doesn't end up being a money pit for her.
Something was definitely fishy with all of this.
http://beta.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-06-28-lopez-nuntoohappy-20150628-column.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2015/06/29/these-nuns-want-katy-perry-to-keep-her-hands-off-their-old-convent/
Edit: And according to the LA Times article, it seems that the nuns paid for the property...or they think they paid for it or something. Church holdings and who orders whom around is weird.
Edited at 2017-11-18 08:51 pm (UTC)
You damn bitches were lyin!! Just trying to make money, smh. God sees all.
Edited at 2017-11-18 08:12 pm (UTC)
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/105491806.html
Every time I’m reminded of the ‘Katy tried to buy a convent’ story I can’t stop thinking about how horrible it would be to live in a house haunted by nuns.
lol omg this is the best response I’ve ever got on this site bless you
anyway, I see no slayage in a wealthy white woman getting even wealthier but good for her i guess.