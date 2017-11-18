ranveer

What's known about the rape accusation against 'Girls' writer so far



- 'Girls' writer Murray Miller is being accused by actress Aurora Perrinau ('Passengers', 'Equals') of raping her when she was 17 (he was 35 at the time)

- The allegations:[Spoiler (click to open)]She met Miller while out with some friends at the Standard Hotel, where she “consumed some alcoholic beverages.” “He was flirting with me. I told him repeatedly that I was 17 years old”. Miller asked one of her friends for a ride home “because he was drunk,” and the group agreed. She said everyone got out of the car at Miller’s home, and she did not want to, but “felt like I had to go along with everyone else". “At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray”.

- She has filed a police report AND passed a polygraph test, the results of which you can read HERE @ The Wrap. To be considered truthful, her score would have to equal or exceed +6. She got a +18.

- Murray's attorney's statement: After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who–on Ms. Perrineau’s behalf–sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims. Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police. Mr. Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter.

- Aurora's father, 'Lost' actor Harold Perrinau is supporting her. Her mother is also supporting her and said: "At no time have we ever asked Murray Miller for $1. There was never a demand for money ever made from anyone on behalf of Aurora or our family".









