What's known about the rape accusation against 'Girls' writer so far

idg why so many people are supporting this dude tho? who is he? why is he such a special snowflake? Reply

bc men almost always get a pass sadly. someone will always defend them. Reply

He’s probably super woke!! A total ally!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 Reply

He’s a big player in the New York comedy scene. He probably has some dirt on people and probably genuine friends with people. People thinking no way would someone who is nice to me rape someone are defending him. Not realizing not all monsters are lord Voldemort or hitler. Reply

not that i dont believe her, but polygraph tests are bullshit Reply

Same

ia

That was my thought as well. Don't doubt it happened the way she said though.

true but I'm more inclined to believe them on victims since trauma makes it harder to suppress your heart rate spikes for most of us.

IA

I believe them because they so badly want to be believed that they offer to take one. That is some serious commitment and putting yourself out there.

It's harder to pass a polygraph if you're lying than you think it is. It's easier to fail one if you're telling the truth, because of the way the body reacts to stress. But not vice versa.

And honestly...THAT'S what you took from this article? The polygraph part?



And honestly...THAT'S what you took from this article? The polygraph part? Reply

yup. i believe her, but this isnt compelling and wont matter too much in a court of law either, if we're honest. but unlike these monsters, her word that it happened is enough for me to believe her

yeah just thinking about my heartrate going up seems to make it beat faster so i don't get how that's a useful system anymore



and obviously i shouldn't need to say i believe her but this is ontd so imma clarify



Edited at 2017-11-18 06:47 pm (UTC)

It's bullshit that she feels the need to prove that she's not lying by undergoing one.

mte. i believe her, but let's not give the impression that polygraph tests are credible.

came here to say this. she's absolutely telling the truth but the polygraph has nothing to do with anything, they don't measure shit lmao

they are, but I'm glad she is taking every avenue allowed for her to prove she isn't lying. she is doing everything people demand of victims to do. I'm glad she did it just so assholes cant be like "why wont she take a polygraph tho!"

they're bullshit but im glad she checked this box just to shut people down about it ahead of time.



they're bullshit but im glad she checked this box just to shut people down about it ahead of time. Reply

Mte, I wish that dumb machine could just be erased from exsitancd

damn. her parents are doing the right thing. fuck every last person coming out of the woodwork to defend this monster. Reply

lena dunham has known this man for one-twentieth of a century. i think i'll trust her judgment of him over you random internet nobodies. Reply

Lmao

lmaoooo

lmao

lol

LOL



*0.005 of a millennium, tbh Reply

Lmfao

lol

right?? She has known him since before The Artist won best picture at the oscars

is there a reference to something stupid she said once here that i'm missing? lol

In her statement supporting this guy she says she's known him for half a decade and he would never~

yeah, she said she'd known him for half a decade lmfao just say five years sis, it's not that long

lmao 😂

lol

OMG

LOL

Dead. Lol

lol

Cackling

Yeah so fuck Lena and all those white turds who are like HE’S THE 3%!!!! SHE’S LYING





what is she getting from this other than public shaming from relatively important white people... like these ppl have so much clout this girl will probably never get hired by that white comedy clique...



Polygraphs aren’t always accurate, but her passing it by a lot must have some weight right??? Ugh fuck those white comedians fr. they’re all pretentious fucks and apparently monsters Reply

white comedians who clique up and think they're godlike are the WORST

Yep. The reason I haven't seen a popular comedy movie in at least 10 yrs tbh.

so, basically, they're another version of the weinstein company

I'm still raging at Lena shading her with "it is truly a shame to add to that (3%) number" & trying to make Aurora feel like "other women don't get believed because of rape fakers like you."

Her family doesn’t need the money but it’s nice that they accuse the black actress of exactly that! Reply

Wait so she got 18+ and Lena and co are still trying to say this fucker didn't do anything? Fucking christ. Reply

She's known him for a day obvs Lena knows him really well!

Oh sorry bby of course! And of course Lemur Dunmar would never EVER lie

It's so great that her dad so proudly and publicly has her back <3



I'm so sorry she experienced that and fuck Miller's friends for publicly calling her a liar. Reply

so glad her parents are supportive. fuck lena and anyone else defending murray miller when no there's no fucking way on earth they could know anything for sure. the white audacity they have to try and discredit her based on "insider knowledge". bitch unless you've been handcuffed to him non-stop for the last 10 years, you don't have "insider knowledge" Reply

i dont think its a coincidence that a woman of colour's claims are the only ones ive seen being torn to shreds in the midst of all the allegations that have come out lately Reply

Oh for sure. These white cunts can go fuck thenselves

it's not a coincidence.

It's not. Just like it wasn't a coincidence that Weinstein publicly and explicitly refuted Lupita's recounting yet didn't say jack shit about like the 30 other white women who accused him.

Edited at 2017-11-18 06:35 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-18 06:35 pm (UTC)

I mean ofc Lena "I don't know any minorities" Dunham would defend him

MTE

mfte, and ofc lena and her white feminist pals are swooping in to try to dismiss them

Yup. Lupita's was the only one Harvey put out a statement saying she lied. Now, of all the allegations to come out from every single person, this other black actress is the only one who's lying, too? I see you, Hollywood.

Sure, but I thought people were saying this was a black woman. The woman pictured, above, isn't black. So then what is she? All of this is so confusing.

she is, her father is black and her mother is white.

ding ding ding

its not a coincidence...its transparent and gross af what's going on here.

Edited at 2017-11-19 12:54 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-19 12:54 am (UTC)

it's definitely not a coincidence. fuck Lena and her white feminism.

Its not. Weinstein denied only lupita too

mte

a BLACK woman. it's not.

ITA

word

Word

it's so disgusting how lena and jenni and jorma threw themselves into the mix b/c by doing so they've completely overshadowed the victim's story, it's become all about them and white feminism and blah fucking blah



you can believe your shitbag friend is innocent if u want and in fact u can know it in your heart of hearts b/c the gps device u had on his cock b4 u even knew him didn't go off w/ a rape alarm but DON'T INVOLVE YOURSELF. YOU ARE IRRELEVANT IN THIS DISCUSSION. if he's fucking innocent then the justice system will figure it out



i hate these swine Reply

fuck jorma defended him??

yes

Sis, he not only defended him, he said Lena was being "abused" by everyone finding issue with her hypocrisy.

just a few posts down

Yeah and now Lena is the victim instead of Aurora, disgusting

this Reply

i know like what exactly was in it for lena to say something anyway?! i doubt this case would've had any public attention if she hadn't spoken up. Reply

right??? like if he is innocent then I’m sure there’s proof and shutting the fuck up is the easiest thing in the world. unless *you* have the concrete evidence that he couldn’t have done this why would you stand in this woman’s way knowing that you could be wrong? what a devastating thing to do to her.



also like did this guy donate organs to all their family members? did he save them from drowning and gave them all the breath of life? can’t believe he has celebs like lena fucking dunham caping for him in public and risking their reputations or w/e Reply

I'm so glad she has supportive parents. Fuck everyone defending that bastard. Reply

lol is there any non-trash white comedian left? the cast of bob's burgers for one Reply

don’t curse it sis Reply

knock on wood Reply

Link





Stop weighing Weinstein against Louis. Quit the narrative about who’ll be back. No “innocent until proven guilty” until someone is charged. All this preserves the toxic environment that allowed bad behavior. Instead preserve the safe space for victims to keep coming forward. — rob corddry (@robcorddry) 18 de noviembre de 2017





And enough with letting Louis off the hook because he confessed. His standup is about humiliation. Getting off on masturbating in front of women is about humiliation. His confession was willfully humiliating. It’s all one. His confession is part of his compulsion — rob corddry (@robcorddry) 18 de noviembre de 2017





And before I go to bed, as always, Fuck Mel Gibson. — rob corddry (@robcorddry) 18 de noviembre de 2017



Rob Cordry, maybe? At this point I'm not gonna trust any man 100%, but these are good: Reply

I met Rob a decade ago and he was the nicest dude, really hope he isn't a secret shit. Reply

Damn these are good. Reply

I read that last tweet as if it was said at the end of a prayer (I’m not even religious) Reply

Lmfao the last tweet Reply

damn slay a bit rob Reply

John Mulaney? Paul F Tompkins? Knock on wood Reply

june diane raphael retweeted roxanne gay about what i assume is this situation so i am hoping her and paul scheer are still okay



Edited at 2017-11-18 06:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Taika waititi is half white lol Reply

Is there a non-trash comedian, period? Reply

john mulaney?



if you ever meet a dude who tells you he's a comedian RUN. comedians are such tortured artist douchebags in general. maybe worse than guys in bands.



Edited at 2017-11-18 07:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Rob Cordry, Andy Richter, John Mulaney, Billy Eichner...



put a big (I THINK...) behind all these though. Reply

Amy Poehler? :) Reply

andy samberg i pray Reply

Fuck Lena and co. She’s white feminist trash. Reply

i know it's not exactly the times, but i read on instagram that he tried paying her off before she went to the wrap with her story. Reply

it's in the post. that is what his lawyer is claiming. her family denies it Reply

