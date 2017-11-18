Heavyweight Champion Boxer Anthony Joshua Allegedly Sends Racist Remarks To Rival
World heavyweight boxing champ, Anthony Joshua, is being acussed of sending some offensive messages to another boxer via Instagram. The messages seem to go against Anthony's good guy, respectful public persona he's built up over the last few years.
He allgedely sent Eddie Chambers, another boxer, instagram messages which said he was a "disgrace to the superior black race" and called him a "little bit*h".
Chambers was offended saying, “I grew up very poor and [h]ad it very hard and still made something of myself. I always show respect and carry myself with class by treating people how I want to be treated and in return I have my "Fellow" Black brother who I said nothing disrespectful too calling me a disgrace to my Race????"
Eddies manager posted this video proving it's actually anthony, after AJ's manager tweeted that it was fake. AJ hasn't addressed it.
Update: AJ's spokespeople are saying he was "hacked". lol
SourceSourceSourceSource
Are there any non-trash men left on this earth, ONTD?
He allgedely sent Eddie Chambers, another boxer, instagram messages which said he was a "disgrace to the superior black race" and called him a "little bit*h".
Chambers was offended saying, “I grew up very poor and [h]ad it very hard and still made something of myself. I always show respect and carry myself with class by treating people how I want to be treated and in return I have my "Fellow" Black brother who I said nothing disrespectful too calling me a disgrace to my Race????"
Eddies manager posted this video proving it's actually anthony, after AJ's manager tweeted that it was fake. AJ hasn't addressed it.
Update: AJ's spokespeople are saying he was "hacked". lol
SourceSourceSourceSource
Are there any non-trash men left on this earth, ONTD?
#hypocrisy
#nodifferent
#dobetter
#bebetter
Hit in the head one too many times.
both of them.
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108517257.html?thread=18610316681#t18610316681
Chambers out here like he wearing a wire for fun. Man probably has to doughnut runs for them with his own snitch reward money