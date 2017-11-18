film

rowanblanchard I️t was lovely to be photographed by Yelena @Yemchuk for my @netaporter #TheEdit cover 🖤🍒☄️


(swipe for more pictures ➡️ / full interview) // “Amandla [Stenberg] has been saying the same things I’ve been saying since before I said them but because I’m white, because I was relatively known, people listened…The benefits of feminism being used in this context is that hopefully a seven-year-old girl somewhere sees that headline and is like, ‘What is feminism?’ If I justsit around with this privilege where people can actually listen to what I’m saying and I don’t use that, what does that mean?” - Rowan Blanchard for The Edit


Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard shares the crucial lessons that she believes girls need to hear, and talks breaking down gender barriers, learning to speak out and her hopes for the future.

