rowan blanchard for the edit
rowanblanchard I️t was lovely to be photographed by Yelena @Yemchuk for my @netaporter #TheEdit cover 🖤🍒☄️
(swipe for more pictures ➡️ / full interview) // “Amandla [Stenberg] has been saying the same things I’ve been saying since before I said them but because I’m white, because I was relatively known, people listened…The benefits of feminism being used in this context is that hopefully a seven-year-old girl somewhere sees that headline and is like, ‘What is feminism?’ If I justsit around with this privilege where people can actually listen to what I’m saying and I don’t use that, what does that mean?” - Rowan Blanchard for The Edit
Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard shares the crucial lessons that she believes girls need to hear, and talks breaking down gender barriers, learning to speak out and her hopes for the future.
she's pretty eloquent for a teenager. i think a lot of teens are surprisingly well spoken. but i also think they've had training in a way previous generations didn't? i still don't think anyone should be making teenagers into role models. or famous people in general? the way that society evaluates them under a microscope bothers me.
also i'm really happy because i bought a pair of ethical jeans (i mean as ethically as possible and jeans aren't ever something that will be "good" for the environment to make [if i'm understanding my readings right]) for £25 that were originally about £100+. i just hope i picked the right size. i'm worried i might've gotten them too small. but all my other jeans are way too big. idk. we'll see
Speaking of have y'all read Mara's take on Millie Bobby Brown being named one of W Magazine's sexiest women? I have to run bc I have therapy to replace next week when I'll be out of town but I'll try and find the link if anyone is interested when I get back online. She said p much exactly what I did, how much it reminds me of the countdown clocks to MKA and Emma Watson and how a child should not be sexualized like that and yet as a society we see it all the time.
because i agree, i don't really love that her stylist is trying to go for this "young woman" look but at the same time if millie is WANTING to dress like this, it's also not fair to say that she can't just because grown men are being freaks about her
omg i'm so glad young women have her and amandla to look up to. i needed someone like that at her age