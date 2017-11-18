rowan blanchard for the edit

she seems nice but man was she awful on girl meets world Reply

I agree. I stopped watching the show after awhile because it was annoying

Yeah, acting might not be for her, but it helped her get noticed so that she can use her voice for something important.

cute pics and I like what she says but I'm still mad uncomfortable with tweens being made up & photographed for brands that market themselves to grown women

ita. that thing about MBB being "sexy" at 13!? gross

i want a pony.



she's pretty eloquent for a teenager. i think a lot of teens are surprisingly well spoken. but i also think they've had training in a way previous generations didn't? i still don't think anyone should be making teenagers into role models. or famous people in general? the way that society evaluates them under a microscope bothers me.





also i'm really happy because i bought a pair of ethical jeans (i mean as ethically as possible and jeans aren't ever something that will be "good" for the environment to make [if i'm understanding my readings right]) for £25 that were originally about £100+. i just hope i picked the right size. i'm worried i might've gotten them too small. but all my other jeans are way too big. idk. we'll see Reply

She seems very bright, I'm kind of hoping she decides to go the Mara Wilson route and turn to writing.



Speaking of have y'all read Mara's take on Millie Bobby Brown being named one of W Magazine's sexiest women? I have to run bc I have therapy to replace next week when I'll be out of town but I'll try and find the link if anyone is interested when I get back online. She said p much exactly what I did, how much it reminds me of the countdown clocks to MKA and Emma Watson and how a child should not be sexualized like that and yet as a society we see it all the time. Reply

yes i loved that, mara really went in, while not mentioning the fact that MBB being dressed more maturely does not mean that people are trying to sexualize her either. it was really a great thread



because i agree, i don't really love that her stylist is trying to go for this "young woman" look but at the same time if millie is WANTING to dress like this, it's also not fair to say that she can't just because grown men are being freaks about her Reply

Are you telling me Millie is on that list? What the fuck? Reply

Millie Bobby Brown was named a “sexy woman”? That’s so gross on so many levels. Reply

i read that but thought it was in response to an article about how she's "all grown up" or something because she wore some make up and a mature dress on the RC. didnt know that she'd been named to a sexiest women list...fucking gross.

She was on the list? Reply

"Amandla [Stenberg] has been saying the same things I’ve been saying since before I said them but because I’m white, because I was relatively known, people listened…"



omg i'm so glad young women have her and amandla to look up to. i needed someone like that at her age Reply

I like this kid so I hope she’s around for a long time - she’s bright af. She’s not bad on the Goldbergs. Reply

She’s much better on the Goldbergs than Girl Meets World. Disney actors are hard to judge since their direction is a lot different there than other shows. Reply

She's still such a baby, gosh. I hope she keeps developing herself. Reply

she has a very exotic beauty and i don't mean it in a she-ugly kind of way. there's something exotic about her features together, her face is really interesting. Reply

I love her and love the role model she is for young women. She's beautiful and growing up so fast. (And I actually thought she was wonderful on GMW.) Reply

Blessings Reply

something about the new wave of woke young actors still being deeply entrenched in the luxury good market feels weird to me. I can't quite put my finger on it. like come on, sis- protesting in couture? idk idk. She seems very bright; I wish I had learned more about feminism and social movements at a younger age. Reply

These r my feelings too Reply

