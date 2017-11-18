lol I have so many questions about these choices. Reply

Makes no sense

is she still friends with petra collins? this explains that aesthetic she's been doing lately

they are. I think Petra is doing some work for her AMA performance tomorrow. I mean, get that coin sis but I'm a bit disappointed in their ~*friendship*~ because Petra seems better than that

She's just rolling around lol Hasn't she done this for 3 of her music videos already?



Also, I still can't believe she came for all her fellow musicians for dressing provocatively. Stay classy, Gomez.



Edited at 2017-11-18 06:36 pm (UTC)

idt she ever came for other musicians, and i feel like people zero in on comments she's made and blow them out of proportion. she tries to burn the wick at both ends, by being empowered as a woman in command of her image/sexuality while also trying to tell her young fans that they do not have to objectify themselves for social media acclaim/attention.

She's definitely shaded multiple artists for partying and being less than ~classy. It's fine if she wants to do those things but don't come off as the righteous one. It's nagl

LoL, I love it!

lmao so quick w these receipts!

LMAO

did petra collins make this? i wish selena would work with someone else, this aesthetic is getting old fast. standing and rolling around on the floor does not an interesting music video make



also, didn't bella hadid wear that dress once? interesting... i think cara delevingne wore it to a premiere as well

nnn at "vertical video", op

fixed it :)

stop these vertical videos already

it's the real mv. op is just being shady after she released a "horizontal video" before this

oop lmao i didn't even watch

do you guys not know the difference between vertical and horizontal lmao

she does one video with a semi-plot and now we get multiple videos of her wearing dresses and rolling on the floor. ok.

she's gorgeous

She is so cringe. Rolling around on the floor of gym showers makes me want to vomit just thinking about all of potential infections, athlete's foot, etc.

i remember when teasers of teasers started becoming a thing and i thought it couldn't get worse than that but oh well, guess i was wrong.

damn it! i was so looking forward to see her team portraying wolves in the jungle

