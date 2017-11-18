November 18th, 2017, 06:30 pm theemii Selena Gomez, Marshmello - Wolves source Tagged: music / musician, music video, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
Also, I still can't believe she came for all her fellow musicians for dressing provocatively. Stay classy, Gomez.
Edited at 2017-11-18 06:36 pm (UTC)
also, didn't bella hadid wear that dress once? interesting... i think cara delevingne wore it to a premiere as well
