Jorma Taccone defends 'Girls' writer accused of raping underaged black girl.

this is great, these scandals have made it so easy for me to determine who to not give my money to moving forward

whaattttt no :(



Jorma I expected better from him... yikes.



he's 1/4 Italian and mostly all anglo. did you really expect any better?

idk, I always felt TIL have been super outspoken (or at least Andy has.)



Guess, you can't trust anybody tbh :/

I was just wondering where a new Lonely Island album was.





You can keep it now. Bye.





Also this is like....completely unsurprising. "It's sexism to attack her for defending a rapist but none of us believe the black lady who spoke up."

"The short answer is sexism" he says while accusing a woman of lying about sexual assault.

It's really infuriating that they're twisting it around to make it seem as though Lena is the victim here.

That always seems to be how it goes with her...

That seems to be the case, and it makes me so angry.

whiny white woman is always victim K

She always plays the victim even though she's an awful, awful human being

peak white feminism

lol that tweet by this philippa person is peak white femnism

"Lena gets abused for everything she says by one side or another. The short answer is sexism. This is such a tough/important moment in our history. I don't want to silence anyone. Everyone should speak their mind. I just wish more of it was face to face."



you know what's also kinda shitty to women... not believing their allegations of assault because your friend could never

I replied to him, telling him that people accused of such things aren't just going to admit to it to their friends/family, so how can he be so sure? He liked my tweet. I think he completely misunderstood me :/

lmao jfc



i replied to marielle's tweet and had several maga ppl liking it. ew.



Whenever I call out someone who's seen as left or liberal on Twitter, I get a bunch of Trumpkins liking my tweets... makes me mad uncomfortable.

he seems to be liking all responses, including the ones calling him a piece of shit (which he is). idk if that's his way of doing some damage control and pretending like he is willing to listen to "all sides" (but only after he accused the girl of lying, of course).

You know, when I was assaulted (more than 20 years ago). The girls who knew the boy blamed me afterward. This was all pre-internet. I cannot imagine what this poor girl is going through. Not only does she have the whole fucking internet speculating on whether or not this happened, but famous people are straight up saying it didn't happen because they 'know' him. I just want to hug her.:(

ITA. Its disgusting to me that famous people are stepping in (knowing none of the facts) straight up claiming this woman is lying. Poor girl.

I know. And because Lena has known her rapist for ~half a decade~ then that must mean she's lying. Ughhhh.

"Half a decade" is five years. That's not exactly a lifetime.

Wait did she really say half a decade



That motherfucker knew that was a choice. Goddamn.

Fuck people who choose not to believe things based on their personal experience. Like, my swim coach for 5 years, who wrote my college recommendation letters, ended up getting arrested a year after i graduates for being a pedophile and possessing child porn. And that trash thing alone shapes my view of him, not my seemingly positive experiences.



Your heart should be with the victims, not t he assaulter

Exactly! Just because they don't present a certain image to absolutely everyone doesn't mean abusers can't still be abusers.

yup and abusers are usually great manipulators anyway so of course they are able to present their "good side" and convince people they would never do such horrible things, they don't walk around with "rapist" signs on them.

right? people knew TED BUNDY for years and liked him. he had a live in girlfriend for years. fucking serial killers, man.



there is LITERALLY not one person in my life if they were accused of a heinous crime I would immediately be like "they couldnt have done this because they've always been cool with me". if life has taught me anything it's that you DO NOT KNOW A PERSON JUST BECAUSE OF HOW THEY ARE WITH YOU. it is arrogant as fuck to think your narrative is everyone's narrative.

Bundy got a letter of recommendation to law school from Washington governor Daniel J. Evans and from Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, both of whom thought highly of Bundy.

"believe all victims" unless of course the accused is someone you know or the victim voted for the wrong candidate

wtf is their reasoning? why do they think this rapist didn't do it? lena has been tweeting for weeks about how horrible all this sexual assault is, and now she flip flops?

Because he's their friend.



In a very interesting coincidence, rapists can be anyone... except your buds.

they claim they have "insider information", which of course comes from their friend.

idk what insider info they could possibly have that should make them so certain that they should rush to his defense, short of being there at the time of the alleged incident, which of course they weren't, soo. it just baffles me.

what kind of "insider info" could they even have? is there like tracking device attached to this guy's dick recording its every move? like you need some airtight receipts to even try and defend him

ya the "details we know that you dont" is just their friends version of events LBR *massive eye roll*

you know i can kind of understand how this kind of news can be really personally upsetting and hard to reconcile especially if its about a friend you've known for years and years.....but idk why they dont just keep those thoughts to themselves??? there is zero need to litigate this on social media and shit all over a victim so publicly

They are claiming the girl asked for money before the police report to keep quiet, and that they have proof. They haven't released the proof, so they should keep their shitty opinions to themselves.

Because no one wants to believe their loved one did something horrific. Which I get on some level, but if Lena wants to be all "woke" and some feminist icon, she needs to recognize that even people she loves can and have raped.

This is a hot take for ONTD, but I don't fault people who believe close friends or family members who say they are being falsely accused.

I think even most ONTDers would be hard pressed to immediately take the side of the victim if they pointed the finger and someone they cared for.



That said, your "knowledge" of the person is not definitive proof that the victim is a liar. At best, "knowing someone" is enough to justify a *private* stance of, "I'm going to give my friend/family-member the benefit of the doubt until I know more". But it's definitely not enough to justify a public social media crusade against someone who says they're a victim.



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:40 pm (UTC)

What the fuck is wrong with people? Have these two months of intense purging taught people nothing? "He was cool and not rapey with me (a man, btw), so he can't have raped someone else. The far more likely scenario is that this woman is lying to become a movie star or something, which is what always happens with women who reveal they've been raped. Straight to the A-list they go."

I keep seeing mentions that there is supposedly evidence proving Aurora false, but there's definitely a more tactful way they could handle their statements.

They don't need to say anything at all. Girls isn't even on TV anymore - Lena Dunham has no reason to even comment on this. It's between 2 separate parties but of course Lena fucking Dunham, attention seeker that she is, just has to insert herself into the narrative.

if there is evidence proving her accusations to be false, they can keep their fucking mouths shut and let the pieces fall and the facts will exonerate their friend on their own.



speaking out the way they did only leads to rape culture and feeds into discrediting victims in general. they are shit bags, and they should have said absolutely nothing - period. PERIOD. and thats from a legal standpoint as well, if their friend is truly innocent. if they have all this ~insider info and facts and evidence to prove the accuser is full of shit~ I dont understand why they are running so quickly to defend him in the media when a report has been filed when means an investigation is under way and these super special and obvious details and facts will be uncovered in no time and exonerate their friend and show this woman is lying. it's because it doesn't exist. the oh so special details and "facts" is just this dude's version of events - that's it. and they're taking his version of events as actual fact because he helped line their pockets with $$$, he's white (and the accuser is a WOC), and because he's their friend. that's it. I hate them all.

I don't understand this blind loyalty people have to friends or co-workers. just because YOU know them one way doesn't mean they act that way with everyone else.



how many times have you seen reports where someone kills and everyone around them is SHOCKED because they were always so nice and quiet.



for the billionth time. unless you are attached at the hip you don't know what someone is like 24/7 so some inserting yourself into a situation that doesn't concern you.

