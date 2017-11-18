Jorma Taccone defends 'Girls' writer accused of raping underaged black girl.
I’ve known Murray for nearly 20 years. I don’t believe he did this. https://t.co/20trHIx2wh— Jorma Taccone (@jormataccone) November 18, 2017
He later stated that sexism is the reason he isn't getting as much heat for defending the alleged rapist as Lena Dunham is, which, okay. So here's what you asked for.
Lena gets abused for everything she says by one side or another. The short answer is sexism. This is such a tough/important moment in our history. I don't want to silence anyone. Everyone should speak their mind. I just wish more of it was face to face.— Jorma Taccone (@jormataccone) November 18, 2017
The official The Lonely Island twitter account also liked a series of tweets in defense of alleged rapist Murray Miller. This is on the heels of Lena Dunham releasing a statement in his defense.
Jorma I expected better from him... yikes.
Guess, you can't trust anybody tbh :/
You can keep it now. Bye.
Also this is like....completely unsurprising. "It's sexism to attack her for defending a rapist but none of us believe the black lady who spoke up."
you know what's also kinda shitty to women... not believing their allegations of assault because your friend could never
i replied to marielle's tweet and had several maga ppl liking it. ew.
That motherfucker knew that was a choice. Goddamn.
Your heart should be with the victims, not t he assaulter
Exactly! Just because they don't present a certain image to absolutely everyone doesn't mean abusers can't still be abusers.
there is LITERALLY not one person in my life if they were accused of a heinous crime I would immediately be like "they couldnt have done this because they've always been cool with me". if life has taught me anything it's that you DO NOT KNOW A PERSON JUST BECAUSE OF HOW THEY ARE WITH YOU. it is arrogant as fuck to think your narrative is everyone's narrative.
In a very interesting coincidence, rapists can be anyone... except your buds.
I think even most ONTDers would be hard pressed to immediately take the side of the victim if they pointed the finger and someone they cared for.
That said, your "knowledge" of the person is not definitive proof that the victim is a liar. At best, "knowing someone" is enough to justify a *private* stance of, "I'm going to give my friend/family-member the benefit of the doubt until I know more". But it's definitely not enough to justify a public social media crusade against someone who says they're a victim.
speaking out the way they did only leads to rape culture and feeds into discrediting victims in general. they are shit bags, and they should have said absolutely nothing - period. PERIOD. and thats from a legal standpoint as well, if their friend is truly innocent. if they have all this ~insider info and facts and evidence to prove the accuser is full of shit~ I dont understand why they are running so quickly to defend him in the media when a report has been filed when means an investigation is under way and these super special and obvious details and facts will be uncovered in no time and exonerate their friend and show this woman is lying. it's because it doesn't exist. the oh so special details and "facts" is just this dude's version of events - that's it. and they're taking his version of events as actual fact because he helped line their pockets with $$$, he's white (and the accuser is a WOC), and because he's their friend. that's it. I hate them all.
how many times have you seen reports where someone kills and everyone around them is SHOCKED because they were always so nice and quiet.
for the billionth time. unless you are attached at the hip you don't know what someone is like 24/7 so some inserting yourself into a situation that doesn't concern you.