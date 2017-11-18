Jorma Taccone defends 'Girls' writer accused of raping underaged black girl.



He later stated that sexism is the reason he isn't getting as much heat for defending the alleged rapist as Lena Dunham is, which, okay. So here's what you asked for.



The official The Lonely Island twitter account also liked a series of tweets in defense of alleged rapist Murray Miller. This is on the heels of Lena Dunham releasing a statement in his defense.
Source
