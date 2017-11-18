Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer
Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.
Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" opens in theatres in 3D June 15th, 2018.
I'M THERE OPENING DAY!
just like this gif too
Cant wait to see it
Still not sure how we got that sequel first. Even if they were trying to figure out a good story for this one....seriously?
Bitter adult too invested in cartoon
Eugenio Derbez's Donkey >>>>>> Eddie Murphy's Donkey.