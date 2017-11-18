Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer

helllls ya

just like this gif too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO YASS this gonna be me in the theater, ive waited 14 years for this!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really? it'll focus on the baby? i dont care about the baby! give me more violet Reply

Thread

Link

this is just the teaser, like the teaser for the first film in which bob spends 2 minutes trying to fit in his suit.



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably should have read this reply before I posted a comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can watch then! Because now I have a very strict no trailer policy, I can't risk being spoiled by trailers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always loved how Pixar made teasers with ~extra footage~ that doesn't actually show up in the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh ok lol I was so confused bc I remembered bb's power was turning into the elements



Cant wait to see it Reply

Thread

Link

Never understood the hype for this movie to get a sequel. It was a fun movie but one of the more forgettable Pixar ones imo... Reply

Thread

Link

Really? This one is my second fave after Monsters Inc.! I feel like it was pretty underrated! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is my favorite animated film ever, must have watched it on TV at least a dozen times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel that way about Finding Nemo.



Still not sure how we got that sequel first. Even if they were trying to figure out a good story for this one....seriously? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can remember the reactions to it, but except for being entertained.. moh. Did dumb father figure even learn his lesson? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely disagree about it being forgettable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same!!!!! it always made me sleepy and tbh the animation always looked 'unfinished' if that makes sense????? i can acknowledge that it's a good film but it's definitely one of my least favs out of pixar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go watch Cars then bitch! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

end her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Geeze lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Planes tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HDU! It's one of the best ones!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the Incredibles was not forgettable, people still love it today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly consider it one of the greatest superhero films ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I CAN’T WAIT. Reply

Thread

Link

Everytime I see Holly Hunter's name I think of the BVS WHM episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao me too. i love their impression even if it doesn't even sound like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo me too



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Remember the time Mr. Incredible said this: Reply

Thread

Link

She shouldn't have taken him back in Troop Beverly Hills.



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg agreed he was such a toolbag anyway Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this made me lol for days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is this from? context? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jack-jack was a cuter baby in the first film. Reply

Thread

Link

cant wait to spend my 29th birthday with my ass in this chair watching this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

You and me both hunni, its been 13yrs since I sat in a theatre terrified at the plane scene 'THERE ARE CHILDREN ON BOARD!!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I hope the takeaway from this isn't that the movie will focus on Jack-Jack. I don't care about the baby. I'm still annoyed they aren't doing a timeskip.



Bitter adult too invested in cartoon Reply

Thread

Link

The lack of a time skip really bothers me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, when I saw the teaser, I thought they had another baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? i was about to comment why is jack jack still a baby it's been like 15 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's supposed to pick up where the first one ended with the new villain, which isnt so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i'd much rather have a time jump if we're gonna focus on the baby. his powers seem like it would overtake a lot of story if they commit to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder what kind of ayn randian mess they'll turn it into this time Reply

Thread

Link

The only Pixar sequel that I'm actually excited for haha Reply

Thread

Link

I love this move, just recently watched it in English and honestly I think I prefer the dubbing for Latinoamérica. Consuelo as the mom is amazing and Dario is very funny as Edna, hope he comes back. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss, Pixar dub in general is better in Latinoamérica :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is.



Eugenio Derbez's Donkey >>>>>> Eddie Murphy's Donkey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSS! Mama P.Luche is amazing in it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yupp, it is waay better, honestly in lots of movies I preffer the latin-american spanish VA's than the ones in english Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The baby is still a baby though...its been forever since I've watched the first one. I need to do a rewatch. Reply

Thread

Link

It takes place about a minute after the first movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Edna will be there, right? And I'd like plenty of Violet, although seeing her as an adult instead of fellow teen might..change things. Reply

Thread

Link





Edna is must definitely in it. i'm so glad she took a minute off NCIS to do this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link