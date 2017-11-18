'Spiceworld' turns 20

yeah this is my fave spice song I think Reply

Living for Geri's outfit. There will never be a group so influential. Reply

Didn't Geri have a Barbie with that dress? Reply

This was always my favorite song of theirs. And Victoria rocked the catsuit in the video. Reply

My cousin and I would reenact this part while we watched the movie Reply

The title opening alone <33 Reply

I love this song Reply

The best. Reply

No vinyl release, and no bluray of the movie; they can go fuck themselves for all I care! Reply

Viva Forever is without a doubt their best song. Reply

stop, complete with the little chorus dance moves, is the best obvi. too much is good as well. also have a soft spot for do it. mel c's vocals were rly great tbh! Reply

when weren't mel c's vocals great though, LOL. Reply

This album is perfect. My favs are Do It, Saturday Night Divas, Never Give Up, and Denying. I love the behind the scenes VHS I had that showed them writing this album while filming the movie. Reply

Those are exactly the four songs I was about to name, wow Reply

You have excellent taste bb Reply

ill always love this movie



and the pap coming through the toilet still freaks me tf out Reply

i remember standing in line w my mom to see titanic for the 2nd time and i begged her to let me see spice world instead but she didn't want me to go to a movie alone. so i saw titanic again.



ugh the late 90s were the best Reply

this movie is everything, and so is the CD. saturday night divas and spice up your life >>>>>>> Reply

Saturday Night Divas is probably my favorite. GET DOWN, GET DEEPER AND DOWN, GET DOWN, GET DEEPER AND DOWN. Reply

Saturday night! Reply

Victoria was my favorite part of this movie. She was hilarious to me as a kid. Reply

Also like the movie version of Say You'll Be There



Reply

i love those little chairs lol Reply

Release it on vinyl now!

Confession...I cried when I heard Viva Forever for the first time. Reply

NEVER GIVE UP ON THE GOOD TIMES, YOU GOTTA BELIEVE IN THE LOOOOVE YOU'LL FIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIND Reply

NEVER GIVE IT UP! NO! NEVER GIVE IT UP! NO-OHOH-OH!!! Reply

Hey now look around, pick yourself up off the ground



(SAID NEVER GIVE UP) Reply

yaaass my jam forever<3 Reply

*frog noise*

still pissed Geri had to leave and cancel the plans of releasing that amazing song as a single. wecould'vehaditall.mp3 Reply

i will never not be miffed about that. what else did we miss out on!?!?!?!?! Reply

Spice world is the greatest move of all time. It was robbed not even being nominated for best picture. Reply

agreed Reply

