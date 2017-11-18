'Spiceworld' turns 20
In feel old news, Spiceworld turned 20 on November 3. It featured all five-band members as they fused pop, R&B, salsa and balladry together. The record would go on to soundtrack their feature film Spice World in 1998 and would continue to build the hype surrounding the pop group. Billboard took a track by track look.
“Spice Up Your Life”
The track served as a rallying cry to dance your troubles away. And who couldn’t do a little of that with some samba and Ginger Spice’s hypnotic vocals?
“Stop”
If you’re looking for Bananarama vibes on Spiceworld, “Stop” delivers those aplenty.
“Too Much”
The Spice Girls’ plea for a “man” and not a “boy” makes this doo-wop ballad one of their finest songs.
“The Lady Is A Vamp”
Who can forget the Spice Girls reciting their names and doing their best Elvis impersonations?
This is a little late, but what's your fave 'Spiceworld' song, ONTD?
and the pap coming through the toilet still freaks me tf out
ugh the late 90s were the best
Release it on vinyl now!
Confession...I cried when I heard Viva Forever for the first time.
NEVER GIVE IT UP! NO! NEVER GIVE IT UP! NO-OHOH-OH!!!
(SAID NEVER GIVE UP)
still pissed Geri had to leave and cancel the plans of releasing that amazing song as a single. wecould'vehaditall.mp3