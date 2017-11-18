AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64 after dementia battle
AC/ DC Malcolm Young Dead at 64 https://t.co/3qticTpqfa— TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2017
He suffered for several years and left the band in 2014 because of his dementia. He died Saturday peacefully in bed surrounded by family. He's survived by his wife, 2 kids and 3 grandchildren.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s scare me so much. What awful diseases
dementia & alzheimer’s are the fucking worst. my mom was diagnosed with early alz last year and it’s been an absolute nightmare watching her light slowly dim. she’s still very active, it’s her short tem memory that’s shot rn, but that brightness in her eyes is just gone.
i think it's possibly the worst way to go because you're completely aware of what's going on as things slip you by. you forget to eat, forget to drink because you can't remember if you have, amongst other things. my grandma told my dad the other day that things would only get better once she was six feet under and it broke my heart.
She lives in a memory care home now because it was just too hard to take care of her. Sometimes I have to remind myself that she's still alive because I started mourning the loss of her years ago, and now I've finally come to be at peace with her death - and she's not even technically dead yet. Just figuratively.
You can't have a conversation with her, and seeing either me or my stepfather sends her into a huge fit that makes my stepfather cry and me just kinda... idk. We don't visit as much as we used to because it's so hard on all of us.
I fucking hate dementia. It's taken out half my family. Literally no one has lived past the age of 75 and I remember being shocked when people thought that was "young". Like once I hit 60 I'm probably gonna be livin wilder and freer because I'll be expecting genetics to fuck me up at any moment.
I'm so sorry about your mom :(
My heart goes out to his family. May he rest easy now. My grandmother passed from complications of dementia three months ago and it was the hardest experience of my life watching it take her so quickly. Just an absolutely ravenous disease. :(