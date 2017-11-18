AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64 after dementia battle

That’s actually pretty young for dementia (not necessarily for Alzheimer’s, which could strike at a young age). Reply

i work in a dementia unit and people who come in for care are getting younger and younger. the youngest right now is 61 and has very advanced vascular dementia to the point that it has destroyed his eyesight. Reply

That's scary as hell. Reply

Came here to say this. I mean I've heard of early onset Alzheimer's, I know people who have it. But I've never heard of dementia this young. Could it possibly be from drugs? I don't know anything about this person but sometimes if they're in the music industry drugs happen (look at Keith Richards). Reply

I worked in a long term care facility for a while and there is a resident there who is in her 50s. She's basically non-verbal and can't feed herself or anything like that. It can also be sped up by brain trauma, there's another resident in their 50s who had a stroke which partially paralyzed him and brought on early dementia, I worked there for 2 years and there was a very noticeable decline. Reply

Wow that's young. RIP Reply

I'm glad he was able to die peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dementia & Co. are such awful things to see happen to your loved one and the effect it has on surviving family is terrible. Reply

Dementia is awful.



RIP. Reply

This made me a bit sad. AC/DC was a huge part of the soundtrack of my life. Reply

RIP.. and here with the true/best (had that lead singer rock magic) ACDC singer that mattered...





Reply

He's such a legend. Such a great guitarist and he's the one responsible for AC/DC's sound bar none. I knew he'd been in poor health but dementia is truly terrible. RIP Reply

I’m so sad. They’ve been one of my favorite bands for years. I saw them in concert when I was in high school and I’m glad I did while I could. RIP :(



Dementia and Alzheimer’s scare me so much. What awful diseases Reply

that’s so young :( rip



dementia & alzheimer’s are the fucking worst. my mom was diagnosed with early alz last year and it’s been an absolute nightmare watching her light slowly dim. she’s still very active, it’s her short tem memory that’s shot rn, but that brightness in her eyes is just gone. Reply

Dementia freaking sucks. My grandma has it and it's literally taken over all of our lives, especially my mother's. There are times when we have to sit with her for hours just to remind her over and over to drink half a cup of water because she forgets she hasn't finished it. and on top of that, recently, she's been hearing knocks everywhere. we think it may be from dehydration or late onset schizophrenia, which is actually not unheard of in dementia patients.



i think it's possibly the worst way to go because you're completely aware of what's going on as things slip you by. you forget to eat, forget to drink because you can't remember if you have, amongst other things. my grandma told my dad the other day that things would only get better once she was six feet under and it broke my heart. Reply

my mom is only a year older than him and has very advanced dementia. None of us were shocked when she was diagnosed because the signs had been there for a while.



She lives in a memory care home now because it was just too hard to take care of her. Sometimes I have to remind myself that she's still alive because I started mourning the loss of her years ago, and now I've finally come to be at peace with her death - and she's not even technically dead yet. Just figuratively.



You can't have a conversation with her, and seeing either me or my stepfather sends her into a huge fit that makes my stepfather cry and me just kinda... idk. We don't visit as much as we used to because it's so hard on all of us.



I fucking hate dementia. It's taken out half my family. Literally no one has lived past the age of 75 and I remember being shocked when people thought that was "young". Like once I hit 60 I'm probably gonna be livin wilder and freer because I'll be expecting genetics to fuck me up at any moment. Reply

Omg :( My grandma died a year ago after battling dementia, and your story hits so close to my heart. Sending you virtual hugs, bb. Reply

I'm so sorry, that's awful. Reply

We just put my dad into a facility too because it got to a very advanced state and it wasn’t safe for him to be unmonitored at any time. Like, there was always someone home with him but you had to keep your eye on him 24/7, which just isn’t possible. I talked to my doctor about it and she did talk about how there’s a mourning period when the advanced dementia kicks in. Reply

3/4 of my grandparents had dementia/Alzheimer's and I'm dreading it with my parents. With my mom, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when given her family history. It's such a shitty disease.



I'm so sorry about your mom :( Reply

