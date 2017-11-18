OMG I couldn't get through this.



In one of those THR roundtables Kerry Washington says this has happened to her before. Reply

It's so deadly accurate, especially how it ends. Reply

I just recently discovered this when they linked it to http://www.vulture.com/2017/11/cbs-diversity-showcase-racist-sexist-homophobic-mess-participants-say.html Reply

omg, that is funny and sad because this is really how shit goes down Reply

Daamn lmao thank you for sharing this Reply

omg... and the end omg[2] Reply

Oh fuck the ending is too real Reply

this is what i first thought of when i saw this video. so fucking funny. that ending too. Reply

i really thought i was getting a clam asdff Reply

I made it as far as "Spicy little peppermint" before I had to stop.



Little bit too on-the-nose, Fallon. Reply

ONTD are you hot?



Cue the notsohumble braggers of ONTD talking about how amazing beautiful/hot/sexy people call them but they don't see it themselves while fully describing their rockin bodies Reply

It's hard out there for a hot bitch, cherry Reply

Lmao Reply

LMFAO Reply

lol Reply

off topic, but my favorite ontd humblebrag is how everyone apparently looks at least 5-10 years younger than they are. "I'm 28 but everyone thinks I'm still a teen, my friends all look old as fuck but I get carded all the time teehee". it's like ontd has discovered the fountain of youth, fetus-looking mofos everywhere Reply

omg hey that's me! lol. Though its true, I literally can't see what they are talking about. My self esteem is like a negative 10000. Reply

ugh the laughing made me uncomfortable.



this isn't even funny. just depressing. Reply

Murdered, but hot made me laugh out loud, because...yeah. Reply

lmao k Reply

ONTD are you hot?



I look like a potato with ring rot Reply

omg I love carbs Reply

<3 this thread Reply

I read rot as tot and thought of tater tots...I should to back to bed. Reply

I think I can turn on the heat when I try Reply

am i hot? nope.



also, fun story: when i was working on stuff for 'woman walks ahead', the shop building i was working in shared some of the production office building with the show and there was a big mailbox for the entire building. one day there was a random pile of mail, it looked like junk, sitting on top of the box and i flipped through it to see if maybe it was so i could just toss it (it was outside and i didn't want it to look like we were littering). one envelope was addressed to jessica chastain and was from a russian sender. no idea what it said, what it regarded, etc. it was covered in cyrillic script and the only bits i could understand were the addresses, which were correct (co: 'woman walks ahead') and from a sender in russia. of course i put it back and left it although i thought it was odd to be sitting out in a pile of incorrectly addressed mail and fliers for local restaurants and oil change garages. Reply

ONTD are you hot?



No I'm fucking freezing, I hate this country's climate, I wanna move to a place where I don't have to sleep with socks on from October 'till May. Reply

lmaooo mte Reply

Lollll Reply

Saaaaaaaaame. Miami would be great, minus the hurricanes Reply

I was in Miami around this time last year and it was the best weather ever, not too hot or cold Reply

MTE, I'd like to live near the equator. Reply

ooo where do u live, lets trade places? XD Reply

All i have to add is that she is a great actress - it's amazing how she could say "hi i'm angela" in so many different ways and evoke good emotions.



casting directors are assholes, thank God women are fighting back Reply

ia, i was impressed Reply

i had the same thought! 3 little words with such variety Reply

ia!!! she actually did exactly what he asked lmao Reply

So not hot. I describe myself as plain in a sorta pretty way. I look decent with make-up on, I guess, but I rarely wear make-up, but I have great skin and gorgeous hair! :D Reply

God I wish I had good skin. Mine remains a nightmare. I've started Avene products and I got a little too confident and got the lipid repairing balm and cificalte or whatever it's called cream, and I'm back to breaking out and being bright red. And I have the kind of skin that looks flaky and scaly AF when I cover it with makeup, so it's like lose/lose. Reply

I'm sorry, bb! I just have always hated the sun, so I have stayed out of it all of my life and have been lotioning and creaming my face and skin up for years, plus rarely wearing make-up and when I do, I ALWAYS wash it off before I go to sleep.



I use St. Ives Collagen Elastin Moisturizer every morning and night, it's my favorite face cream ever, if that helps! Reply

my skin was awful 'til accutane Reply

I am finally in a fantastic relationship, which means i've gained 15lbs so no I'm a beached whale. But a happy one! Reply

I’m pretty ok looking when I’m straight faced. It’s when I smile that I see my teeth I hate, my nose looks big and, so if that was fixed and if I just had a liiitle bit of cleavage to work with my confidence would prob skyrocket lol. Reply

