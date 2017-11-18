November 18th, 2017, 10:49 am ms_mmelissa Jessica Chastain shows what every audition for a woman is like In a skit Jessica Chastain auditions for a character named Angela and the character notes are exactly what you would expectsource ONTD are you hot? Tagged: jessica chastain Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
Reminds me of one of favorite bits of internet
In one of those THR roundtables Kerry Washington says this has happened to her before.
Little bit too on-the-nose, Fallon.
Cue the notsohumble braggers of ONTD talking about how amazing beautiful/hot/sexy people call them but they don't see it themselves while fully describing their rockin bodies
this isn't even funny. just depressing.
I look like a potato with ring rot
ONTD are you hot?
also, fun story: when i was working on stuff for 'woman walks ahead', the shop building i was working in shared some of the production office building with the show and there was a big mailbox for the entire building. one day there was a random pile of mail, it looked like junk, sitting on top of the box and i flipped through it to see if maybe it was so i could just toss it (it was outside and i didn't want it to look like we were littering). one envelope was addressed to jessica chastain and was from a russian sender. no idea what it said, what it regarded, etc. it was covered in cyrillic script and the only bits i could understand were the addresses, which were correct (co: 'woman walks ahead') and from a sender in russia. of course i put it back and left it although i thought it was odd to be sitting out in a pile of incorrectly addressed mail and fliers for local restaurants and oil change garages.
No I'm fucking freezing, I hate this country's climate, I wanna move to a place where I don't have to sleep with socks on from October 'till May.
casting directors are assholes, thank God women are fighting back
