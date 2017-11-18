17 years after Priyanka Chopra, India wins Miss World 2017
Thank you Manushi Chillar crowned for bringing the crown home. We are so proud of you! #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/IU3G4vkoJK— Calcutta Times (@Calcutta_Times) 18 de novembro de 2017
- Manushi Chhillar is a 20-year-old medical student from the state of Haryana. Since winning the title of Miss India she has started a campaign to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. She wants to be a cardiac surgeon and open non-profit hospitals in rural areas.
- India has won Miss World 6 times. Previous winners include Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai, who went on to become international film stars.
Definitely the most awaited pic! @ManushiChhillar with her parents. #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/gkA34620Ky— Miss India (@feminamissindia) 18 de novembro de 2017
India wins Miss World 2017! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ! #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/ZbBNHNlsGC— Miss India (@feminamissindia) 18 de novembro de 2017
Miss World 2017 TOP 5. Who will win the crown? #MissWorld #MissWorld2017 #MissosologyBig5 pic.twitter.com/nJYt5ClKgC— Missosology (@missosology) 18 de novembro de 2017
(The top 5 which were England, France, India, Kenya, and Mexico)
Wohooooooooo! India is in top 10 of #MissWorld2017 #India4MissWorld pic.twitter.com/FyqZLLkfet— Miss India (@feminamissindia) 18 de novembro de 2017
congrats to her!!
hope she becomes a doctor instead of an actress tho
I wonder if cloth pads would be even more efficient...
she's also really stunning.
and has it really been 17 years since Priyanka, omggg