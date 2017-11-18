ranveer

17 years after Priyanka Chopra, India wins Miss World 2017




- Manushi Chhillar is a 20-year-old medical student from the state of Haryana. Since winning the title of Miss India she has started a campaign to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. She wants to be a cardiac surgeon and open non-profit hospitals in rural areas.

- India has won Miss World 6 times. Previous winners include Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai, who went on to become international film stars.











(The top 5 which were England, France, India, Kenya, and Mexico)




congrats to her!!
