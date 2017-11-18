17 years after Priyanka Chopra, India wins Miss World 2017

gorgeous



hope she becomes a doctor instead of an actress tho

Yeah watch her become an actress anyway.

wow, she's stunning!





Edited at 2017-11-18 03:54 pm (UTC)

Damn she is so pretty. And what a platform - you go girl.

being miss world is one thing but being a medical student is awesome, good luck to her and her dreams of becoming a doctor

Wonderful! I really like her menstrual hygiene campaign

it is really a great project, I just saw the video she submitted to Beauty with a Purpose about it and it made me tear up ngl







Edited at 2017-11-18 04:18 pm (UTC)

This is great!

I wonder if cloth pads would be even more efficient... Reply

this is awesome, but i dont like her mention of menstrual hygiene and cervical cancer, it makes it seem like an association.

these pageants are inherently misogynist and really gross and i can't believe they still exist or that we are pretending they are in any way worth celebrating.

This is what I was going to comment with. Good for her, but these events feel so dated and I can't believe people participate or follow them.

All of this.

she's beautiful

Gorgeous 😍

she looks a little like Cheryl

Woah. Anyone on my screen looks ugly compared to Manushi Chhillar!

That last picture is w o w

Pageants are gross but she is stunning damn

she looks fantastic! I really hope she does great things with her life

she's from haryana, can't wait to see what drama khap comes up with re her win.



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:39 pm (UTC)

