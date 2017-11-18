The Winner of Project Runway 16 is...
Winner: Kentaro!
Kentaro's collection:
Inspired by Japanese culture. He composed the music himself. The watered down version of his beautiful collection can be purchase at JCPenny now. He also won a free trip to Japan (lmao).
Runner Up: Ayana
3rd place: Brandon
4th place: Margarita
I didnt think this was a winning collection but kentaro slayed the rest of the season so im happy for him.
excited for the reunion show with the messy twins.
If she had she would have won this thing hands-down.
I cackled when Brandon lost. He is a victim of getting zero criticism through the season so of course he's going to create a collection that just does exactly what he produced.
I found Kentaro's to be good but nothing special. It wasn't revolutionary by any means. and really, no mention of that hideous tiny red dress?
I liked Margarita's more than I thought I would. It was fun and essentially the exact opposite of Kentaro's somber black and white and peach (and im forcing myself to forget the red) collection.
I think her styling kinda killed it though. It should been lighter and fresher. With the sunglasses and the hair idk... I'm surprised (but not really) she placed last though. The judges didn't really like her throughout the season but I feel like her collection is the most reproducible for JC Penny.
I liked Anya's the least. Very boring and the colour palette didn't help. The finale dress was amazing though. Probably the best outfit out of all the collections
Brandon's was SUPER boring to me. I get that he was a POV as a designer but since the start, he's been doing the same designs, silhouettes, straps etc so it's all the same to me.
I don't mind Kentaro winning. His was a bit boring to me but I think he's a good designer.
judges aint shit
Kentaro is talented, sweet, humble, I'm just so glad he won. I stopped watching after the cheating drama since it was so obvious they were pushing for Brandon to win. Once it's obvious who the winner is, I lose interest. Sooooo here PR really shocked me when Brandon came in third place and Kentaro deservingly won, his collection was by far the best.
Margarita's was so tacky (I love color but it can look expensive, this wasn't it) Ayana's only really memorable piece with the bridal dress, and Brandon's reminded me on kids playing dress up at like 6 years old. He probably thought the shapes were innovative and different but it was just an eye sore.
Ayana's closing look was breathtaking, but it could not save the rest of her ugly collection
it really was stunning! the rest was uggles tho
TALENT ALWAYS WINS. Not only Kentaro's collection was the best one, so artistic and unique but he also had the best runway show overall, with his own music and everything. Love it! I really enjoyed the finale but Margarita should have been the first runner-up, I loved her collection as well.
I'm so glad Brandon didn't win, especially with THAT collection. Can't wait for the reunion!
I'm just glad Brandon didn't win, the flamingos were cute though