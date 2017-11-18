The Winner of Project Runway 16 is...

Kentaro was my favorite up until the finale, I really was hoping Ayana would win. Still I’m not mad. Of all of them, Margarita’s was my favorite.



the judges were so far up brandon's ass I'm surprised he didnt win.



I didnt think this was a winning collection but kentaro slayed the rest of the season so im happy for him.





excited for the reunion show with the messy twins. Reply

margarita's collection was cute. besides that last wedding dress-ish look I hated ayana's collection. Reply

I know these contestants get like, $300, a pack of gum, and one weekend to put their shows together, but I think Ayana really should have done an entire collection of floaty and etheral looks inspired by African-Muslim modest dress like her last look.

If she had she would have won this thing hands-down.



Ayana and Kentaro were my favorites, so I'm really happy, although I was rooting more for Ayana, that last dress was stunning! I'm so glad Brandon lost! He's a one-trick pony and his clothes are horrible. He was overconfident, so much so that he decided to take a nap instead of working. He thought he had it in the bag, that's why he cried like a little baby when he lost. Anyway, congratulations, Kentaro, well deserved! Reply

Him crying like a baby was amazing lol Reply

MTE re Brandon. He annoyed me all season. I hated his ugly ass white socks and white sandals. Reply

I wish Ayana had chosen different styles for the first three looks because they all looked so frumpy. Otherwise, I loved her designs.



I cackled when Brandon lost. He is a victim of getting zero criticism through the season so of course he's going to create a collection that just does exactly what he produced.



I found Kentaro's to be good but nothing special. It wasn't revolutionary by any means. and really, no mention of that hideous tiny red dress?



I liked Margarita's more than I thought I would. It was fun and essentially the exact opposite of Kentaro's somber black and white and peach (and im forcing myself to forget the red) collection. Reply

I liked Margarita's collection because it was fun. Plus, I liked she approached the critiques with a "It's too late to change it so might as well steer into it attitude." Especially because on this show, anything that veers into what the judges deem "too ethnic" gets dinged a lot faster than other collections. Reply

Brandon being cut so early was a bit of schadenfreude since he had had an attitude for the past couple episodes of just like, "Ugh, just give me the win already." Reply

I loved Ayana's and Margarita's collections! Kentaro's was nice but boring. And Brandon's looked like clothes I would've made for my Barbies with a glue gun and safety pins. Reply

Still can't get over Erin's win last season Reply

Lol I had forgotten about her until I saw a recap of some previous winners before this season’s finale. Reply

I liked Margarita's collection the most. IDK i just loved the colours (like the dress at 00:52 and the jumpsuit after that. also liked the top at 1:54 and the flare pants on the outfit after it.).



I think her styling kinda killed it though. It should been lighter and fresher. With the sunglasses and the hair idk... I'm surprised (but not really) she placed last though. The judges didn't really like her throughout the season but I feel like her collection is the most reproducible for JC Penny.





I liked Anya's the least. Very boring and the colour palette didn't help. The finale dress was amazing though. Probably the best outfit out of all the collections





Brandon's was SUPER boring to me. I get that he was a POV as a designer but since the start, he's been doing the same designs, silhouettes, straps etc so it's all the same to me.



I don't mind Kentaro winning. His was a bit boring to me but I think he's a good designer. Reply

Yea, I think Anya's color palette was the worst part of her collection. Could've been so much better with just a different color. Reply

I thought Kentaro's collection was the best and he deserved the win. Brandon is talented but I'm kind of mad nobody called out the fact that he is basically copying Craig Green Reply

omg you're right. Brandon ain't slick. Reply

wow! he needs to be called out. Reply

whatever do you mean, i thought everyone was copying Brandon??



judges aint shit Reply

i'm so glad manbun didn't win tbh Reply

The model has horrible posture... Reply

Yea I really like the look but that model really ain't selling it... Reply

Yes!!!!!!!!!!



Kentaro is talented, sweet, humble, I'm just so glad he won. I stopped watching after the cheating drama since it was so obvious they were pushing for Brandon to win. Once it's obvious who the winner is, I lose interest. Sooooo here PR really shocked me when Brandon came in third place and Kentaro deservingly won, his collection was by far the best.

Margarita's was so tacky (I love color but it can look expensive, this wasn't it) Ayana's only really memorable piece with the bridal dress, and Brandon's reminded me on kids playing dress up at like 6 years old. He probably thought the shapes were innovative and different but it was just an eye sore. Reply

ia 100%

Ayana's closing look was breathtaking, but it could not save the rest of her ugly collection Reply

Yep! I respect modesty is very important to her and she values it in her pieces, but she didn't do a great job showcasing that modesty can be intriguing or modern imo. A lot of her pieces looked matronly to me.



mte lol



it really was stunning! the rest was uggles tho Reply

The most shocking moment was when Brandon came third. I didn't even care for the winner but seeing Brandon getting cut was very shocking. Reply

I actually really liked Brandon’s clothes during the season a lot. I thought the winter look was just spectacular. But wow, the finale? Yeesh. Reply

TALENT ALWAYS WINS. Not only Kentaro's collection was the best one, so artistic and unique but he also had the best runway show overall, with his own music and everything. Love it! I really enjoyed the finale but Margarita should have been the first runner-up, I loved her collection as well.



I'm so glad Brandon didn't win, especially with THAT collection. Can't wait for the reunion! TALENT ALWAYS WINS. Not only Kentaro's collection was the best one, so artistic and unique but he also had the best runway show overall, with his own music and everything. Love it! I really enjoyed the finale but Margarita should have been the first runner-up, I loved her collection as well.I'm so glad Brandon didn't win, especially with THAT collection. Can't wait for the reunion! Reply

Bless this gif Reply

