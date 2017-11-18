mrr0bot

The Winner of Project Runway 16 is...



Winner: Kentaro!


Kentaro's collection:

Inspired by Japanese culture. He composed the music himself. The watered down version of his beautiful collection can be purchase at JCPenny now. He also won a free trip to Japan (lmao).

Runner Up: Ayana


3rd place: Brandon


4th place: Margarita


