Macklemore uses his painting of Justin Bieber with a pancake penis to control his orgasms
Macklemore says his naked Justin Bieber painting helps him control his orgasmshttps://t.co/gobuRFloqs pic.twitter.com/dKFFi92sGd— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 17, 2017
Macklemore was asked about the painting of Justin Bieber he bought it for $20 on Etsy as a white elephant gift that didn't end up going home with anyone. He said it's now hanging up in his bedroom and he sometimes stares at it when he wants to slow his orgasms down.
SOURCE SOURCE
i thought i was having a stroke
anyway LMFAO
but his efforts...lmao
Kind of concerned by the fact that he's still able to get an erection within 500 yards of that thing, though.....