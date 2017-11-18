Macklemore uses his painting of Justin Bieber with a pancake penis to control his orgasms


Macklemore was asked about the painting of Justin Bieber he bought it for $20 on Etsy as a white elephant gift that didn't end up going home with anyone. He said it's now hanging up in his bedroom and he sometimes stares at it when he wants to slow his orgasms down.



SOURCE SOURCE
Tagged: , ,