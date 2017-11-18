Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner will spend Thanksgiving together without Lindsay Shookus
Ben Affleck recently revealed to E! News that he will be spending Thanksgiving dinner with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their kids, his brother Casey Affleck, and his BFF Matt Damon.
He said, "My mom's coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We'll go down the street and see Matt's family. Thanksgiving's a nice holiday. I just assume when we go to Matt's, he's already cooked something!"
When asked about his latest role in Justice League, he stated the obvious and mentioned that wearing the iconic Batman costume is challenging: "It is very hot… Harder to do fights in that than when you rehearse them in your regular clothes."
Ben and Jennifer split in 2015. This past October, he was spotted house hunting with Lindsay Shookus, his current squeeze & enabler.
ONTD, have you ever spent the holidays with an ex?
Source #1, Source #2, Source #3, Source #4
I read an article awhile back where she kept referring to herself and her sisters as "Garner Girls". They were apparently known in the neighbourhood as being "good wholesome girls". Ugh. She's a throwback to the 50s.
just wait for the PR shots
Edited at 2017-11-18 04:13 pm (UTC)
still, as an alias fan i will always have a soft spot for her
she looks good here phew
whenever there were close ups of fatman in justice league, he was sweating like a pig lmao
This would be sad if he weren't garbage.
All of the other actor's in JL seem to actually care about looking like a superhero and ben just looks like... that.