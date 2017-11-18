Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner will spend Thanksgiving together without Lindsay Shookus

i bet lindsay is shook(us) over this Reply

You’d think I’d stop laughing after the first ten jokes about her last name... but I haven’t. It’ll always be funny. :x Reply

Link

did anyone see jennifer garner on chelsea handler's tv show at the dinner party? i found her to be SO annoying/uncomfortably pro-america etc etc. i had to just turn it off because of her. idk if she got better later on. Reply

She seems like an asshole. Reply

I've always gotten that vibe from her too. She definitely brands herself as "All American (MidWest) Mom".



I read an article awhile back where she kept referring to herself and her sisters as "Garner Girls". They were apparently known in the neighbourhood as being "good wholesome girls". Ugh. She's a throwback to the 50s. Reply

I think she keeps working in Christian movies, so it could be pandering Reply

also that 'meme' she posted is at MAGA-twitter-bot levels unfunny. Reply

she's a mom, what do you expect? lol Reply

omg what kind of response is that to this? you're right, it's creepy. are fans or the demographic they're hoping it reaches and speaks to actually uplifted by her patriotism and "mom"-ness? probably. am i saying that with a bit of a cynical scoff? yes. it's bizarre because the immediate blind devotion to patriarchal attitudes is weird. america, "mom", motherhood, the home, etc., women in the man's home okay, but once they leave that sanctum they're prey for bloodthirsty men? is that it? is that the only story we have to tell ourselves? that problematic aspect seems like a HUGE factor in a lot of the messes we're seeing from everything in the entertainment industry to politics, which, let's face it, resemble each other more and more each day. they're dynamic and interesting in different ways but boring and stagnant in the same ways. Reply

I'm kinda surprised she's not also pushing Lularoe leggings and younique makeup kits. Reply

i still want to know why ben and lindsay are always so goddamn happy Reply

Isn't that how most people are at the beginning of a relationship? Reply

ben is a mess, neither of them should be Reply

Gurl, they started fucking 2013 and Garner made sure we all knew it! Reply

This comment is so funny Reply

its in your username Reply

they're viewing the world through coke and booze glasses. Reply

lol of course he is



just wait for the PR shots Reply

I’m fascinated by how time and evil have caused Ben Affleck’s face to eat his eyes. Reply

lmao Reply

Screaming Reply

omg Reply

HAHahahah Reply

She really needs to love herself and find a nice single guy to date. Reply

don't really like either of them. ben is obviously trash but ever since this interview with jennifer she annoys the hell out of me too.







Edited at 2017-11-18 04:13 pm (UTC)

I love how he proves her wrong & cackles. Reply

lmao what a tool Reply

I saw this when it originally aired and I remember feeling super annoyed by her and having secondhand embarrassment lol. Reply

lol makes sense why she married ben since there's clearly a lot to correct about him.





still, as an alias fan i will always have a soft spot for her Reply

I remember this. What an odd dumbass she was. Reply

Loll embarrassing Reply

i remember reading harry potter and taking a momentary pause on "sneaked" because i was so accustomed to reading (and hearing) snuck. but i didn't think it WASN'T a word Reply

Same. Omg I'm agreeing with all your comments on this post apparently. Reply

LOL i relate cuz i have to be anal about grammar at my job.



she looks good here phew Reply

English is not my native language and even I know 'snuck' is a word. Reply

he stated the obvious and mentioned that wearing the iconic Batman costume is challenging: "It is very hot…"



whenever there were close ups of fatman in justice league, he was sweating like a pig lmao Reply

we should switch to fattfleck. fatfleck. Reply

Fatman! So simple and I love it! Reply

That's a lot of horrible men to expose young girls to. Reply

lmao at his comment on Justice League and its flopitude.



This would be sad if he weren't garbage. Reply

comparing christian bale's batman body to ben affleck's is so sad.



All of the other actor's in JL seem to actually care about looking like a superhero and ben just looks like... that. Reply

It’s interesting because Affleck didn’t juice like Cavill and Hemsworth (and Evans and on and on) but I’m sure that wasn’t a health choice. It was a lazy choice. Reply

yeah exactly. i mean i'm sure he worked out for the role, but he just doesn't look like he's taking care of himself or doing enough, juicing or not. which is sad because it's a role that a lot of people would've wanted. and he just doesn't give a shit. Reply

I’m pretty sure Affleck has though and now he’s stuck with permanent moobs. Reply

I was really ticked off about it tbh. Batman/Bruce Wayne is supposed to be an ageless handsome hero (yes, I know there are several timelines where he does age) but off screen they talked about how they were now dealing with an aging hero - which is clearly because Affleck let himself go and they had to save face. I mean Cavil's muscles looked like they could cut glass, everyone looked phenomenal - except Ben. His face behind the cowl was hideous - HE LOOKED AWFUL. I'M STILL MAD ABOUT IT. They paid him for a job and he he FAILED. Reply

Someone poison his food Reply

my sister is going through a divorce and we are eating thanksgiving with her new bf (the one she cheated with) and it’s gonna be A W K W A R D af Reply

