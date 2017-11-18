sawyer well shucks

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner will spend Thanksgiving together without Lindsay Shookus



Ben Affleck recently revealed to E! News that he will be spending Thanksgiving dinner with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their kids, his brother Casey Affleck, and his BFF Matt Damon.

He said, "My mom's coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We'll go down the street and see Matt's family. Thanksgiving's a nice holiday. I just assume when we go to Matt's, he's already cooked something!"

When asked about his latest role in Justice League, he stated the obvious and mentioned that wearing the iconic Batman costume is challenging: "It is very hot… Harder to do fights in that than when you rehearse them in your regular clothes."

Ben and Jennifer split in 2015. This past October, he was spotted house hunting with Lindsay Shookus, his current squeeze & enabler. 


ONTD, have you ever spent the holidays with an ex?

