Victoria's Secret Finally Announces Fashion Show Performers
Exclusive: Victoria's Secret Announces Fashion Show Performers and Releases First Statement from Shanghai https://t.co/mR2u6Hb9QG— People (@people) November 18, 2017
Harry Styles
Miguel
Leslie Odom Jr.
Jane Zhang
Will the models be runway napping during Harold's set?
I'd rather listen to him sing dear Theodosia that listen to Harry tbh
Also, after all the big musicians they had over so many years to have Harold as a headliner lmao this is such a flop
oooh I still need to see Murder on the Orient Express for him
should've got dua lipa to perform
WTF and Leslie Odum, music wise isn’t he essentially a black Harry Cormick Jr.?