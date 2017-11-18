No one is going to watch it LOL Reply

Thread

Link

They got awful ratings for Taylor and Rihanna too. It's more down to dwindling interest in the brand than the artists Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeppers, the brand feels very dated now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The brand honestly reminds me of middle school. When i see people wear PINK merch still I cringe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

VS seems so juvenile to me? it's where you go when you go bra shopping without your mother for the first time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That too. I love my mans miguel but this show is going to flop even harder without a relevant performer.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I expect the brand to go through quite a few changes in the next 5-10 years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Miguel has bops.



Will the models be runway napping during Harold's set? Reply

Thread

Link

If they can stay awake for an Ed Sheeran ballad, I think they'll make it through. Lol He's doing Kiwi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. He's performing that...noise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idg this joke when Hozier performed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

feel bad that leslie somehow got roped into this shitshow. Reply

Thread

Link

leslie odom jr? whats he gonna do, 'dear theodosia'? Reply

Thread

Link

He should do wait for it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has his own songs, though?



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he does? i had no idea Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YES! I'm seeing him perform in January! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't be rude he has his own albums and that Good For You cover to choose from

I'd rather listen to him sing dear Theodosia that listen to Harry tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im having a really bad day and doing a weird cry/laugh to the idea of the OBC of hamilton doing the VS fashion show music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is their worst lineup ever Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I guess the good thing about taylor dropping out is that harry gets to headline but YIKES Reply

Thread

Link

bella couldn't even get the weeknd again? Reply

Thread

Link

As glad as I am that Leslie is getting work, how on earth did he end up there lol



Also, after all the big musicians they had over so many years to have Harold as a headliner lmao this is such a flop



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This year it has been such a mess so far lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Candice, Adriana and Alessandra are the saving grace. The rest of the Angels has zero charisma Reply

Thread

Link







Candice... ugh, I love that woman. Same with Elsa. THOSE CURVES destroy me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While I love Leslie and he has the voice of an angel, I don't think anyone will check him. Reply

Thread

Link

flop ratings Reply

Thread

Link

Leslie?!?! WTF.



oooh I still need to see Murder on the Orient Express for him Reply

Thread

Link

that guy from Hamilton lmao i cant breathe



should've got dua lipa to perform Reply

Thread

Link

damn, walking to new rules would have been amazing! now i'm actually disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link