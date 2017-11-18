The figures are in! How much reputation sell in its first week?
The figures are in for the first week sales of Taylor Swift's reputation? How muny copies did it sell??
[drum roll, please]reputation sold 1.29 million copies (SPS) in its first week per Hits Daily Double. It narrowly edged out her the 1.287 million first week sales of her previous album 1989.
Meanwhile, her singles keep flopping.
sans the US, it'll probably do less than 350k around the world first week.
I think "End Game" will be her next big single.
justice 4 getaway car!!!!
that single would've dominated the rest of the summer. LWYMMD was a conversation starter simply because it was her first single back and because of the 'taylor is dead' line. but IDSB is the kind of max martin bop that would've stayed at #1 forever.
Even my middle school students were all yelling "TAYLOR IS A NO-TALENTED SNAKE" in the hallway when her song was played over the speakers before 1st period. It was sort of sad that even 11 year olds are laughing at her :(
but then she would have to take out the "they're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one" line. because that line is utter bullshit and offensive as fuck and ppl would definitely have noticed if it was the first single. also, that line contradicts your claim she doesn't play the victim in that song.
I think she was the only artist I was banned from playing in the car bc my parents couldn't stand how screechy she is. I was blinded for awhile but yeah...I mean...tru
And some of those detractors really hate her. She can't sing, she's fake, she's manipulative, her songs are amateurish crap. I'm sure Adele has some who don't care for her, who doesn't, but at best she has people who are indifferent about her. And those people still give her credit for her voice and talent. Note that as mad as so many were about Beyoncé not winning AOTY, no one could really say Adele was completely undeserving because people do still respect her talent. Not so much for Taylor.
and then never really listened to the album again after the first listen lol
she needs to work with new producers and go for a less-produced sound. she should be putting out stuff like "love on the brain" or the female-version of "perfect."
"end game" still has a chance. maybe they could do a radio edit of "don't blame me" that isn't so overproduced.
lwymmd is the only single that made sense to release because it set a ~im back~ tone. but otherwise those 3 other singles (ready for it, gorgeous & new years day) are among the weakest songs on the album. There are so many better ones she could have gone with so she did this to herself.
edit* i keep forgetting its 4 singles. thats how much I still dont care about call it what you want
usually weight is a sensitive issue. but pop stars are usually expected to be very thin. adele is an exception.
the no promo is her gimmick this era.
Or maybe she finally broke free of Andrea's fat shaming and gained it anyways. Never forget "nobody wants a fat pop star"
it's obvious she's self-conscious about it