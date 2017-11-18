The figures are in! How much reputation sell in its first week?

Hmm, I thought it would sell a bit more but that’s still pretty damn good. I wonder when she’ll put it on Spotify Reply

That’s only in the US tho Reply

Ohhh! I didn’t know that. Is the 1.28 for 1989 US only too? Reply

her album is doing kind of terribly around the world though. 80k in the UK, which is good, but over 50% in the first day and less than 35k in Australia which is iffy because she used to be on P!nk/Ed Sheeran's level and would open with 45k+.



sans the US, it'll probably do less than 350k around the world first week. Reply

Good for her. Reply

I like "New Year's Day" as a sad/heartbroken song, oop. Reply

i hear it as a 'please don't leave me but i think you ultimately will' or even an 'unrequited love for a friend' song, not the wedding/epic love song she sold it as. Reply

yeah I’m so confused by her saying it could be a wedding song. she said that because she made it about joe I guess but she said some of it was written years ago Reply

well maybe if she picked better singles!! who let her put gorgeous as a pre-release track when.. don't blame me is right there. Reply

http://www.vulture.com/2017/11/predicting-the-next-taylor-swift-single.html



I think "End Game" will be her next big single. this article breaks down which singles she'll likely choose... it says there's a 90% chance she'll choose "call it what you want"... I feel like the only one who hates that song. It's so immature sounding.I think "End Game" will be her next big single. Reply

Link

she made all the individual tracks available on iTunes and the only two who aren't flopping (i.e.: are on the top 40) are "End Game" and "New Year's Day". Reply

Link

end game was the worst song on the album tbh, but oh well.



justice 4 getaway car!!!! Reply

Link

For real. All i came here to say Reply

Link

that don't blame me isn't a single is baffling to me. that song is a ready-made radio bop. Reply

Link

I find myself skipping a lot of songs as I listen to it. Reply

This album would have done so much better if she had released IDSB instead of LWYMMD, then Look as a follow up single w video. It would have changed the victim narrative pre-album release a lot for her first song to be psychopathic "I fucked shit up", instead of whining "everyone is mean you all took away my fame people are just so terrible to me" Reply

that single would've dominated the rest of the summer. LWYMMD was a conversation starter simply because it was her first single back and because of the 'taylor is dead' line. but IDSB is the kind of max martin bop that would've stayed at i can't believe what a mistake it was to not release IDSB at the lead single. she could've kept the same MV concept too. i could see the 'they're burning all the witches' bridge going as all the old taylors fell tbh.that single would've dominated the rest of the summer. LWYMMD was a conversation starter simply because it was her first single back and because of the 'taylor is dead' line. but IDSB is the kind of max martin bop that would've stayed at #1 forever. Reply

Link

it's 2017 sis. no max martin bop would stay at #1 forever. Reply

Link

i think she shoulda released don't blame me first, and entirely avoided the whole meta-media-victim narrative that no one cares about. Reply

I agree... it would be better if she just owned it. I was at a cafe with my boyfriend, and her newer songs were playing (from Red and 1989), and my boyfriend, who knows nothing about her, turned to me and said, "When did her music become so bitter? I don't remember her music sounding like this." I think the casual listener even picks up on it and it becomes irritating after awhile.



Even my middle school students were all yelling "TAYLOR IS A NO-TALENTED SNAKE" in the hallway when her song was played over the speakers before 1st period. It was sort of sad that even 11 year olds are laughing at her :( Reply

I did something bad would have been an amazing lead single but I guess she chose lwymmd cause she wanted to shock factor of the “old taylor is dead” bit Reply

maybe.



but then she would have to take out the "they're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one" line. because that line is utter bullshit and offensive as fuck and ppl would definitely have noticed if it was the first single. also, that line contradicts your claim she doesn't play the victim in that song. Reply

didnt someone here say it would get close to adele's opening week lol Reply

lmfao quite a few stans in here were like IS SHE GONNA BEAT ADELE



bitch plz Reply

Link

I seriously didn't get this delusion. Even the bloated prediction her camp put out in the media was 2 million, which wouldn't even break the N'Sync record, much less surpass Adele. You would think some of these stans would have learned after their prediction that Adele wouldn't even sell 1 million her first week with 25 and so not surpass Taylor's sales. Yeah, she sure proved that wrong. Reply

Link

I'm still surprised that Adele sold so much. I love her, don't get me wrong and I know she has wide appeal but like... Taylor has her 'lets buy 5 albums' fanbase. Was it just the wonder of what she would put out after 4 years? Her mysterious drop out of the public eye? Her general likability? Reply

I think Adele appeals to a lot of older people, too, who wouldn't necessarily listen to Taylor Swift. My babyboomer relatives all rave about Adele's music around the holidays. My uncle thinks she's the shit. It's really funny to hear.



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:02 pm (UTC)

Link

my parents love adele. they don't know who taylor is Reply

Link

I mean, i get why she sells a lot in general. But are your parents the type to run out an buy her album the second it drops? Reply

my mom loves Adele. Sadly she does know who Taylor is but she hates her. She's called her fake since her career began and she was always like "She can write songs but she's totally a secret mean girl"



I think she was the only artist I was banned from playing in the car bc my parents couldn't stand how screechy she is. I was blinded for awhile but yeah...I mean...tru Reply

Link

All of above and the fact that her lead single didn't flop (Hello sold like 12 million worldwide and spent weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100), when she goes away after an album, she truly goes away, her fanbase crosses multiple age groups, gender, etc. and more importantly, people like Adele. Taylor may have her lets buy 5 albums fanbase but she has her detractors- a lot of them.



And some of those detractors really hate her. She can't sing, she's fake, she's manipulative, her songs are amateurish crap. I'm sure Adele has some who don't care for her, who doesn't, but at best she has people who are indifferent about her. And those people still give her credit for her voice and talent. Note that as mad as so many were about Beyoncé not winning AOTY, no one could really say Adele was completely undeserving because people do still respect her talent. Not so much for Taylor. Reply

She’s white person that sings “soul” music are any of us really surprised lol Reply

Link

At least part of the adele thing was just the "event" of it all, like I'm not afraid to admit I bought a copy that first week just because everyone else was and I wanted to see what all the fuss was about



and then never really listened to the album again after the first listen lol Reply

Link

Most Adele songs are shit and have very little artistic value so her success puzzles me too. But she is not over-exposed, has a chill personality and is arguably talented so it kind of makes sense.



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:12 pm (UTC)

it's the market, adele appeals to more ages/people than taylor Reply

i don't think she's gonna have any hit singles but that has more to do with music trends at the moment. she shouldn't have taken three years between albums bc music tastes change real quick.



she needs to work with new producers and go for a less-produced sound. she should be putting out stuff like "love on the brain" or the female-version of "perfect."



"end game" still has a chance. maybe they could do a radio edit of "don't blame me" that isn't so overproduced. Reply

Damn I thought she would sell more...didn't she sell like 800k in the first day alone ? That's a sharp drop off lol. If it weren't for the two different target magazines she wouldn't have beaten her 1989 record at all, ~3k is a really tiny difference



Edited at 2017-11-18 03:58 pm (UTC)

no the 800k number was a lie. it was 700k first day (400 was already pre-ordered, so really 300k first day) Reply

Link

maybe she mostly had pre-orders but casual listeners didn't buy any. most people I know don't even know she has an album out. Reply

Link

Great she got what she wanted. Can she put it on Apple Music now because I still haven't heard it. Reply

didn't she say a week? So today should be the day, if she holds to it. Reply

Link

I don't think they ever gave an official date. I think people just assumed a week, because they were so hype on first week album sales. I've been checking like every hour and it hasn't happened yet 😬



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:30 pm (UTC)

edit: oops, no it's not. I searched Reputation and it had a bunch of songs but I didn't realize it was just the 3 singles repeating.



Edited at 2017-11-18 07:46 pm (UTC)

Link

I thought she would sell more tbh but it’s obviously still really good. now she needs to make I did something bad a single Reply

I want a video for that song real bad. I mean she has like 2million budgets on her videos lately, it better be entertaining as hell. Mini movie tay Reply

Link

I know that selling actual albums is what helps her get those crazy high numbers but she probably could've gotten even better ones if she'd dropped it on streaming services in the middle of the week or something. People who might be somewhat interested in her music but not to an extreme aren't going to pay 11.99 or whatever an album costs these days to find out what the album is like but they will play it on spotify. These are still great numbers considering it's her blandest album by far. Reply

Meanwhile, her singles keep flopping.



lwymmd is the only single that made sense to release because it set a ~im back~ tone. but otherwise those 3 other singles (ready for it, gorgeous & new years day) are among the weakest songs on the album. There are so many better ones she could have gone with so she did this to herself.





edit* i keep forgetting its 4 singles. thats how much I still dont care about call it what you want



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:01 pm (UTC)

none of those other songs were actually singles. Reply

Link

and yet they are played on the radio like they are Reply

keep telling to yourself that. Reply

RFI was obviously a single. it flopped but it was sent to radio and had a music video. Reply

Link

i wonder if her weight gain has led her to be less confident. maybe she'd be doing more promo if she hadn't gained weight. people on tumblr are speculating she dropped out of victoria's secret because of it.



usually weight is a sensitive issue. but pop stars are usually expected to be very thin. adele is an exception.



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:02 pm (UTC)

she still looks thin to me... I think if she really cared about that, she'd be in the gym working on losing it. I don't think her weight is that much of a concern to her right now, which is a good thing because she looked unhealthy before. Reply

Link

She's made it pretty clear that she isn't doing traditional promo because "the media" is her adversary this era (also she doesn't really need it). I don't know why people are acting like she's gained fifty pounds or something. Like look at her next to her child fans. She's still extremely thin and probably still one of the slimmest popstars out there. Reply

Link

my god, people need to stop acting like taylor has put on a ton of weight. she's no bigger than she was pre-1989. she lost a ton of weight for her model squad era with gym pap shots but she's still very slim.



the no promo is her gimmick this era. Reply

Link

she's definitely bigger than she was pre 1989 Reply

lmao...she gained like 15 lbs and looks better cuz of it. ppl really need to stop with these theories.



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:36 pm (UTC)

Maybe she likes it and doesn't feel the need to lose it because she's finally comfortable with the person she's dating and isn't surrounded by supermodels anymore? IDK. Not trying to say she's the weight she's at because of a guy, but being comfortable with your lover definitely has an impact on your self image and I would say your "best" friends not being supermodels would make you feel better about your own body.



Or maybe she finally broke free of Andrea's fat shaming and gained it anyways. Never forget "nobody wants a fat pop star" Reply

