The figures are in! How much reputation sell in its first week?

DH7civuV0AEq1qN.jpg

The figures are in for the first week sales of Taylor Swift's reputation? How muny copies did it sell??

[drum roll, please]reputation sold 1.29 million copies (SPS) in its first week per Hits Daily Double. It narrowly edged out her the 1.287 million first week sales of her previous album 1989.

Meanwhile, her singles keep flopping.

source
Tagged: ,