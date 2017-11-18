November 18th, 2017, 02:27 pm blaahhblaahh Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 3x07 Promo "Getting Over Jeff" Source Tagged: crazy ex-girlfriend (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
I didn’t love either of the songs this episode though. But I also hate Valencia so ...
Also this upcoming ep will be the first non-Josh title yes? Big steps for Rebecca!
Although, ngl, I'm really angry Josh didn't leave the little yorkie at the door, everyone wants a yorkie as a present!
I legit starting crying when Valencia broke down.
I love the scene where they were sleeping on the floor lol. That was really sweet <3
Also looking forward to Paula's song next ep, it sounds hilarious