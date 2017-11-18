God last night’s was so good and I also loved how it touched upon other people’s reactions to a suicidal/mentally ill friend. Josh thinking it was about him, Valencia being too proud to show weakness, Paula over-mothering Rebecca... and of course, rebecca’s excitement over a diagnosis. And I can’t forget Nathaniel’s scenes with his parents. All around just a good episode. Give CEG all the awards! Reply

I love that we finally got her diagnosis!



I didn’t love either of the songs this episode though. But I also hate Valencia so ... Reply

Last night's ep was great, but this show is getting too overwhelming for me. I miss when it was straight up ridiculous.



Also this upcoming ep will be the first non-Josh title yes? Big steps for Rebecca! Reply

Yup, first non-Josh title! Reply

bitch dont get in my way bitch Reply

Hah, that slayed me. Reply

That was an intense episode, I am glad they are having her accept her diagnosis.



Although, ngl, I'm really angry Josh didn't leave the little yorkie at the door, everyone wants a yorkie as a present! Reply

I started watching this show when it was brand new and I just wanted some mindless trash to watch, I didn't think it'd end up being one of my favourite shows on air <3 Reply

what a good episode! a weirdly fitting since i've been listening to a podcast where i'm convinced one of the hosts has bpd (rather than the bipolar she mentions) but i never remember the name when i'm thinking about it. i can't believe i didn't put it together for rebecca but it makes sense and i love that they actually gave the list so fans can have more information. Reply

Fabulous episode.



I legit starting crying when Valencia broke down. Reply

same ;___; Reply

This was a really good episode. The scene with Valencia breaking down was amazing and I loved the last scene with Nathaniel and Rebecca Reply

I thoroughly enjoyed this episode. I'm so happy her therapist made a comeback. She's awesome. Also the story with Nathaniel and his mother is wow. I hope that Rebecca's mother also makes a comeback Reply

I watched it just to complain about the BPD/man-obsessed stalker stereotype (tailed off watching after S1 so I have no idea how accurate my complaints would have been anyway) but it was too real and caring and sad so I've turned it off after 22 minutes. It was good though. Reply

The diagnosis song is way too real Reply

Loved last night's ep. Reply

I’m so glad i listened to Netflix and watched this! It’s so good! Reply

I discovered this show a month ago, and binge watched every episode, and I'm now all caught up. I love this show. Reply

😥😢😥😢 this ep got me so emotional.



I love the scene where they were sleeping on the floor lol. That was really sweet <3 Reply

I love this show! Season 3 has be stellar, I really hope they get a 4th season. Josh is Irrelevant, but I am curious how they will incorporate him the rest of the season. Reply

