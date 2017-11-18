10 of the Kinkiest Sex Scenes in Cinema
These are the 10 kinkiest scenes in movie history: https://t.co/FBL8Rek5R5 pic.twitter.com/lKY0FA1IzD— Decider (@decider) November 18, 2017
5 in no special order:
- Shame/Naked window pane doggystyle scene[Spoiler (click to open)] I thought the scene where he voraciously ate out a Euro sex worker's butthole during a three-way was kinkier but whatever
- Cronenberg's Crash/Frantic car sex scene[Spoiler (click to open)] This movie in true Cronenberg body horror fashion includes a sex scene involving an amputee's...let's just say this movie is in fact NOT sexy but does qualify as kinky I guess
- In the Cut/Handcuffed-to-an-actual-pipe-cowgirl-s
ex scene
- The Dreamers/Ménage à bath scene
- Bound/Almost rated NC-17 lesbian sex scene
Source:
1
also one that sticks out to me is the one from The American, that boring ass George Clooney movie from a few years ago - idk why but it really did it for me
AND this is awful but the scene in 50 Shades where he ties her to the bed and runs ice down her stomach - not the sexiest scene ever but since I wasn't expecting much in that movie to actually turn me on I watched it with a friend and afterward we were like wait that part was actually pretty hot? probably because Jamie Dornan doesn't actually speak in it
It was also directed by that pervert James Toback so it’s pretty icky in retrospect :/
He says: “We’re doing this scene, and she’s basically masturbating me, and I’m giving her oral sex for the better part of two or three hours. Here’s what I thought: ‘I’m really hot and bothered. I hope she’s not uncomfortable. Oh well, the days over.’
Also I have a hypothesis that 95% of guys are into super rough sex and being in control but a lot of them would never actually do it without prompting. Whenever I talk to guys about what they're into it doesn't take much goading to get them to admit it and while yeah I can enjoy certain aspects of that I know it doesn't happen in a vacuum and it sort of concerns me that so many guys are into pseudo-rape fantasy shit. It just makes me wonder how many of them would actually rape someone if there wasn't any chance of consequences. idk idk I know part of the appeal is probably the taboo so maybe I'm reaching but given all this shit coming out now about sexual assault...
i've been thinking about this a lot lately too. sure you'll find some guys who genuinely are turned off by it, but given how encouraged men are by society to want to dominate, especially to dominate and subjugate women, i think there's an uncomfortable likelihood that nearly all men dream of being able to have free reign over a woman's body and have no consequence. i wonder sometimes if that's what they really mean by 'rough sex'.
and as a nerdy-looking, glasses-wearing frump, i can confirm a lot of people seem to assume i'm a complete prude who's never even heard of sex. or i get guys coming on to me who openly profess to be really kinky. i think it's that librarian fantasy and there are many guys who forget women are individual people, not stereotypes they've come across in porn.
Finally a good movie after watching tragic acting and/or tragic stories involving lgbtq women. Finding and watching queer women movies was really an education.