10 of the Kinkiest Sex Scenes in Cinema

good morning, ontd! Reply

Thread

Link

fuck you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when and where babe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Check your time zone elitism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

weird time for a sex post but I'm into it Reply

Thread

Link

what's your favorite sex scene? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HMM excellent question. It isn't "sexy" so much as disturbing but I really like the father's day scene from the first season of House of Cards just because it's so effective at making the viewer simultaneously turned on and creeped tf out. Just really really well-done in that regard



also one that sticks out to me is the one from The American, that boring ass George Clooney movie from a few years ago - idk why but it really did it for me



AND this is awful but the scene in 50 Shades where he ties her to the bed and runs ice down her stomach - not the sexiest scene ever but since I wasn't expecting much in that movie to actually turn me on I watched it with a friend and afterward we were like wait that part was actually pretty hot? probably because Jamie Dornan doesn't actually speak in it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never a weird time for sex! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally agree re: Shame's anal-oral scene. I was really sitting there like, I know he's not really eating her ass, but HOW are they faking this lol, he's RIGHT THERE Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! It looked so real, I remember glancing around my theater at everyone else(elderly people) staring at the screen in shock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s how I felt about that one sex scene in Two Girls and a Guy. There’s a part where RDJ’s head is like, buried in Heather Graham’s ass and I was flabbergasted bc how do you film that??

It was also directed by that pervert James Toback so it’s pretty icky in retrospect :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RDJ basically admitted it was real a few years later.



He says: “We’re doing this scene, and she’s basically masturbating me, and I’m giving her oral sex for the better part of two or three hours. Here’s what I thought: ‘I’m really hot and bothered. I hope she’s not uncomfortable. Oh well, the days over.’ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Secretary is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Indeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trudat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Bound <333 Reply

Thread

Link

I was talking with my friend about our experiences with dating etc and basically I have a lot of horror stories and more than a few of them involve guys crossing the line in terms of rough sex etc - for instance, a few weeks ago a guy shoved his finger in my ass and started pumping away like he was fingering me which hurt a LOT and also I'd already told him I'm not into that at all. Anyway she said she's never been with a guy who did anything like that so she asked if all this is because I'm kinkier than her so guys assume I want to go farther than I do, and it got me thinking. I think yes, I probably am kinkier than her, but a lot of the stuff these guys do happens way before I'm at the point of telling them what I'm into. They just go for it without discussion - which makes me wonder if there's something about me that leads these guys to make assumptions, and another friend and I came to the conclusion that they think someone who looks like me i.e. kinda nerdy-looking, glasses-wearing unassuming looking is going to either be a virgin or a total freak.



Also I have a hypothesis that 95% of guys are into super rough sex and being in control but a lot of them would never actually do it without prompting. Whenever I talk to guys about what they're into it doesn't take much goading to get them to admit it and while yeah I can enjoy certain aspects of that I know it doesn't happen in a vacuum and it sort of concerns me that so many guys are into pseudo-rape fantasy shit. It just makes me wonder how many of them would actually rape someone if there wasn't any chance of consequences. idk idk I know part of the appeal is probably the taboo so maybe I'm reaching but given all this shit coming out now about sexual assault... Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes. That's sexual assault. I'm really sorry you had to go through that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sort of concerns me that so many guys are into pseudo-rape fantasy shit. It just makes me wonder how many of them would actually rape someone if there wasn't any chance of consequences.



i've been thinking about this a lot lately too. sure you'll find some guys who genuinely are turned off by it, but given how encouraged men are by society to want to dominate, especially to dominate and subjugate women, i think there's an uncomfortable likelihood that nearly all men dream of being able to have free reign over a woman's body and have no consequence. i wonder sometimes if that's what they really mean by 'rough sex'.



and as a nerdy-looking, glasses-wearing frump, i can confirm a lot of people seem to assume i'm a complete prude who's never even heard of sex. or i get guys coming on to me who openly profess to be really kinky. i think it's that librarian fantasy and there are many guys who forget women are individual people, not stereotypes they've come across in porn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Bound 😍👏

Finally a good movie after watching tragic acting and/or tragic stories involving lgbtq women. Finding and watching queer women movies was really an education. Reply

Thread

Link

Maria Bello and Viggo Mortensen doing it at the stairs in A History of Violence Reply

Thread

Link

YUP. That scene was so hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m surprised Crash was not in the top 3 esp with the scene James Spader fucking Rosanna Arquette’s leg. It still haunts me. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that tops the list for me as well, they went there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The list didn't have an actual numerical order, but I choose to feature in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty lame definitions of kinky. Not even one pegging scene? smh. Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, I'll click through Reply

Thread

Link

Oh gods, it's a slide show, I'll just use my imagination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's "kinky" about the sex scene in Bound? Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing. It's a lesbian sex scene so I guess that's considered "kinky" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Putting this post in my bookmarks. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @ 50sog. super kinky Reply

Thread

Link