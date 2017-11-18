November 18th, 2017, 01:22 pm evillemmons Harry Styles - Kiwi (live in studio) source Tagged: one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
releasing the studio versions from a movie you already released on apple music is lazy but do what u will harold. i enjoyed the bcc special so i'm not that mad.
lol idk what he would get it for, soty ? he's not getting an album nom but eh, I will keep expecting the worst and hoping for the best. I like the album - but I don't know if I would say it was grammy worthy if I wasn't a stan.
He's so thirsty for a Grammy nom so hopefully he gets one (doubtful tho) just so he can finally calm down