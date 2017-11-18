As a whole, 1D's solo music has not been that good. Reply

He seems to love this song and it shows when he performs it but it's pretty boring tbh (like most of his album). Also he and his team should know that nothing on his album even remotely fits the current music trends and stop trying to make another single happen, it won't work. If he really wants to stick to his sound, he'll have to be an albums artist, cause he'll never have a hit song with it.

lmao despite everyone and everything i will keep on loving this song tbh



releasing the studio versions from a movie you already released on apple music is lazy but do what u will harold. i enjoyed the bcc special so i'm not that mad.



Do yo think he'll get any Grammy nominations? lol

well god knows they're pandering enough



lol idk what he would get it for, soty ? he's not getting an album nom but eh, I will keep expecting the worst and hoping for the best. I like the album - but I don't know if I would say it was grammy worthy if I wasn't a stan.

Yeah, I guess his only shot is SOTT, and that's still questionable. I bet his label is gonna require him to make some compromises for the next album. He needs some hooks and some better-written songs.

I just watched the full performance thing at abbey road (same with the behind the album doc) and it's so interesting how different he is behind the scenes than he is in front of a camera or on social media. He's so much funnier and relaxed (he swears a LOT) so I wish he'd drop the whole serious mysterious performer act and just be himself

Yeah, I wish he'd drop it too. He's so damn boring now, in every aspect...music, personality. He's not even giving high-fashion photoshoots like i was sure he would.

I thought for sure he'd do something with Gucci since they've been giving him free shit for years (and even giving him custom suits for his tour) but... nothing. Even Niall is a signed model ffs



He's so thirsty for a Grammy nom so hopefully he gets one (doubtful tho) just so he can finally calm down Reply

I hope he doesn't get one honestly. Maybe it'll teach him to make better music next time, music that's actually interesting and Grammy worthy. lol

i know he's trying to be a "real artist" and all but he's so blah. nothing about his music really stands out? his lyrics are okay and his guitar skills are passable and.. that's it. tbh i don't think any of the 1d solos have moved past mediocre, niall's is the one i can tolerate the most cause even though it's boring and his voice is limited it's kind of earnest and i weirdly find that endearing? everyone else is trying too hard.

The real artists that he's trying to be like make much more interesting, better-written songs than he has. I can appreciate the effort, but he just didn't hit the mark...didn't even come close.

