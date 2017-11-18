it&#39;s the great pumkpin charlie brown

Manipulation... get into it... (A Jacquie Lee roundup)



No, Jacquie is not paying me...lol!

- Jacquie's new EP THE ONLY ONE dropped yesterday. https://open.spotify.com/album/4ab8d0JJm6scBCmKYjRRAj

We finally get to hear album versions of songs "Manipulation" and "What's A Girl To Do".

- According to Jacquie, Manipulation is about: "NOT TRUSTING ANYONE ANYMORE. being hurt by somebody that I thought I knew. One of the worst feelings to be wrong about someone's character. heartbroken"

- Jacquie partnered with Ford to promote her music. (see video after the cut.)

- A new website launched with merchandise. Jacquie partnered with Bella Canvas. (see video after the cut. website is the last link.)









