Manipulation... get into it... (A Jacquie Lee roundup)
No, Jacquie is not paying me...lol!
- Jacquie's new EP THE ONLY ONE dropped yesterday. https://open.spotify.com/album/4ab8d0JJm6scBCmKYjRRAj
We finally get to hear album versions of songs "Manipulation" and "What's A Girl To Do".
- According to Jacquie, Manipulation is about: "NOT TRUSTING ANYONE ANYMORE. being hurt by somebody that I thought I knew. One of the worst feelings to be wrong about someone's character. heartbroken"
- Jacquie partnered with Ford to promote her music. (see video after the cut.)
- A new website launched with merchandise. Jacquie partnered with Bella Canvas. (see video after the cut. website is the last link.)
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE