Mariah Carey: "All I want for Christmas is peace and harmony"

Best-selling singer-songwriter whose music has literally saved lives Mariah Carey sat down for an interview, recently published in the November issue of Hollywood Reporter magazine, in which she discussed her new Christmas song "The Star," the title song to Columbia Pictures' animated film about the birth of Jesus Christ, told from the point of view of the animals in the manger. (Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Tracy Morgan voice the Wise Men's camels.) "The Star" inclues the voices of Carey's twin six-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and Carey described singing The Star live for the first time in front of Golden Globe reporters:

"I am not accustomed to waking up early and putting on a performance. And this was the first time I had performed the song live — with my kids there. But they did a great job. I was so proud."

When the interviewer mentioned that Carey had "won five Grammys but not yet won an Oscar or Golden Globe," she corrected him:

Actually, the song I sang with Whitney Houston, 'When You Believe' for The Prince of Egypt, won the Oscar for best song."

She likened "When You Believe" to "The Star," both "faith-based" songs.Despite penning another Christmas song to add alongside her two best-selling Christmas albums from 1994 and 2010, Carey rejected the title of "Queen of Christmas":

"I just don't think I deserve it. I'm just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs.

Carey described where her "festive" traditions stem from:

"I've always loved Christmas. Even though we didn't have a lot of material things, like money, my mom would always make it festive. She would wrap up, like, some fruit and sign the card from the dog or the cat. Just to have something to open up. Because I grew up in New York, sometimes we had snow at Christmas. Now I try to create this magical moment with Christmas where Santa Claus comes, and it's in Aspen."

Carey also expressed solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment that have come forward in recent weeks to name their abusers:

"First, I have to say everybody is being very courageous in these circumstances and so it’s a tip of the hat to them. They are brave. And yeah, these are some very strong women and it’s something to be admired. Of course, we hope things change and we hope that people don’t have to go through these things anymore. Does it bring up anything from my own life? Yeah. But I’m not going to make it all about me. I throw my support toward those women who have come forward. And in an earnest way, from my heart."

Carey closed the interview on a hopeful note.

Q: What do you want for Christmas this year?



A: Peace and harmony. Can we have that?



Q: I don't know. Can we?



A: Let's hope for the best.