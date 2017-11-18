Taylor Swift's reputation is Coming to Vinyl!
The Vinyl edition of Taylor Swift's REPUTATION is available *first* at Barnes & Noble! Pre-order now: https://t.co/UQdZVVQSiN #BNVinyl #ALLIWANT pic.twitter.com/Asj1Q7XltI— Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) November 17, 2017
Taylor Swift's tribute album 'reputation' is now getting an official vinyl release, first as a Barnes & Noble exclusive. The promo photos make it seem as if it is a picture disc, forever immortalizing the hideous album art. The package is available on December 8th at B&N, with the rest of the world being able to purchase the LP a week later, on the 15th. There is no word yet on how many copies Taylor wants you to purchase, or if there are any collectable posters available inside.
ONTD: Will you buy reputation on vinyl?
It won't be on there or any streaming service until prob next year. She ain't missing out on those Black Friday and Holiday coin$.
My coworker asked me what I thought and I told me if it's not on Spotify it doesn't exist to me. So she let me lent me her cd
no
So yes :P
but I did just place an order for this pink vinyl thanks to the internet since it wasn't available here in the US.
it was not cheap I'll tell you that. damn resell prices.
I liked it, it took a couple listens though. I don't think it was great but I wouldn't turn it off if it was on in the background. And I really liked a couple songs.
Also, to answer your question no. I couldn't even be bothered to dl it so.
It’s likely that she’s still friends with most of them, but maybe she’s not drawing attention to them anymore.