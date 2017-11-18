Taylor Swift's reputation is Coming to Vinyl!

when will it be on spotify though. i want to listen.



same Reply

It's time you welcomed local files back into your life sis.



It won't be on there or any streaming service until prob next year. She ain't missing out on those Black Friday and Holiday coin$. Reply

pretty much.



My coworker asked me what I thought and I told me if it's not on Spotify it doesn't exist to me. So she let me lent me her cd Reply

yessss!!!!!! this will look so nice wedged between my cloud nothings and au revoir simone vinyls



Edited at 2017-11-18 02:18 pm (UTC) Reply

OK this title sucks, but here's an interview with me about BODIED and, yes, working with Taylor Swift. https://t.co/gB5qDSiY20 via @vulture — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 15, 2017



leave oppa alone Reply

This interview was insane, super bummed no one made a post. Reply

omG YAY ! Reply

Is this sarcasm Reply

I was saying in the last post how I wanted to buy it on vinyl



So yes :P Reply

but I did just place an order for this pink vinyl thanks to the internet since it wasn't available here in the US.



it was not cheap I'll tell you that. damn resell prices.



Are you ready for something #WonderfulWonderful? The new @thekillers album will be on ltd pink vinyl! In-store only from 22/09! pic.twitter.com/qVMbcchRI7 — hmv (@hmvtweets) August 25, 2017



Edited at 2017-11-18 02:33 pm (UTC) lol no. I don't need an oversized reputation coaster.but I did just place an order for this pink vinyl thanks to the internet since it wasn't available here in the US.it was not cheap I'll tell you that. damn resell prices. Reply

I hate it when they pull this ltd edition pink/white vinyl crap because I'm their idiot core demographic who feels the NEED to get something the second someone slaps a ltd edition on it, and pink vinlys look good. Reply

lololol same. Reply

it's ok i spent $150 on the bright eyes color vinyl boxset ;_; even though i already owned all the records in the set ;_; Reply

Can you buy it directly from HMV? Lots of international retailers will ship to the US and not charge more for resale. Reply

Omg my friend in England agreed to pick this up for me and then a few weeks later I receive the package and SHE BOUGHT ME THE CD INSTEAD OF THE LP. So now I have a CD I could’ve bought at Walmart. Reply

My coworker lent me her album so I finally listened.



I liked it, it took a couple listens though. I don't think it was great but I wouldn't turn it off if it was on in the background. And I really liked a couple songs.



Also, to answer your question no. I couldn't even be bothered to dl it so. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-18 03:04 pm (UTC)

Lol I know but I stopped dling music/movies when MU died. Also if I really wanted to listen I could have found it but I didn't actually care. I would have been content w/o but she offered Reply

i knew she was set on that ugly photo for the album, but she could pick a better design for the vinyl? lol Reply

is she still friends with lena dunham? Reply

She hasn’t been seen nor known to talk about any of her famous friends lately, so most friendships from the girl squad are MIA now. She did mention Lorde in the secret sessions apparently.



It’s likely that she’s still friends with most of them, but maybe she’s not drawing attention to them anymore. Reply

she has her lover now, she doesn't need friends Reply

She's that type, lol. Reply

Probably so, since she works on music with Lena's boyfriend Jack Antonoff. Reply

probably. lena's name was on taylor's shirt in the LWYMMD video Reply

I pretty much exclusively buy vinyl (plus use Spotify) but I don't think I want this tainting my collection tbh. I've been meaning to buy 1989 because it was actually good, but it's a no for me dawg on Reputation Reply

I was just listening to red and fearless on vinyl last night. So I will likely be buying this one or asking for it on vinyl eventually Reply

no thanks. i just got $70 selling off a couple of my hardcore/punk 7"s and my brand new re-issue records i had to a record store and walked out with a françoise hardy record. decent trade-off. Reply

Ugh, I've done a complete 180 on this album, and now I love it oops Reply

i am STILL waiting for my baby one more time vinyl from urban outfitters to come in the mail Reply

I called yesterday and they told me they’d start shipping around November 28! Reply

FINALLYYYYY. i just want to see the pink vinyl spinning on my player and dance in my underwear a la britney in crossroads. Reply

