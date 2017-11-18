Martha Broq

Taylor Swift's reputation is Coming to Vinyl!


Taylor Swift's tribute album 'reputation' is now getting an official vinyl release, first as a Barnes & Noble exclusive. The promo photos make it seem as if it is a picture disc, forever immortalizing the hideous album art. The package is available on December 8th at B&N, with the rest of the world being able to purchase the LP a week later, on the 15th.  There is no word yet on how many copies Taylor wants you to purchase, or if there are any collectable posters available inside.

ONTD: Will you buy reputation on vinyl?
