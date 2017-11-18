Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian are married

Queen Reply

Aw, a baby and puppy (he's wearing a little top hat!), makes a lovely wedding photo even better. Reply

Her husband is pretty good looking in my opinion and their daughter looks so so cute! She seems to have gotten their best features.



Congrats. Now youve had a year of being a mommy and becoming a wife, please come back to tour and wreck shit. Reply

Haha ikr I can’t wait for her to return and demolish the competition. Take that, bitches, I’m still better than all of you mwah 💋 Reply

I'm dying at the dogs outfit and the baby being fed. So cute! 😊 Reply

The dog in a suit and a top hat, I'm dead.



So happy for her. Reply

omg their kid's gonna be so tall Reply

I love her dress.



rofl Colton weeping in the background in one of the shots Reply

lmao, are they friends? Reply

I can't with him. 😂 Reply

lmao he is so ridic Reply

the dress is tragic.



2nd one is so much better. Reply

like a princess!! ahhh. I'm emotional looking at these. I wish her all the happiness in the world. & omg the trophies are amazing. Reply

this wedding is ugly but i’m still very happy for her, and her baby and dog are cute Reply

She looks gorgeous and they look so happy.



I like the second dress better though. Reply

her first dress would probably look better if the top fit, but she definitely underestimated the impact of New Mom Tits™ Reply

agreed. i was kinda mad honestly that the neckline pushes her breasts down like that. but i feel like that women who are very busty have issues with strapless dresses fitting correctly even if they get alterations. Reply

yeah her boobs dont look happy in any of the pics tbh Reply

ha, yes Reply

i was confused at first looking at these because i was like "she definitely can afford to get a fitted dress??" but forgot she just had a baby, so fittings were probably difficult :/ Reply

Agreed and alterations can be a pain in the butt. Reply

Congrats! I still can't believe she married the dude who founded reddit....



I'm so glad my friends aren't having their dog on at their wedding/reception next year. She will be dogsat during, thank goodness. She's the only dog I ever liked/trusted but it would be a mess having her there. One of my acquaintance's told me how he went to a wedding/reception last year where a guest brought their huge "support" pitbull that misbehaved from the excitement and pretty much ruined both events. Reply

I think it's fine for photos and stuff but dogs even well behaved ones aren't used to the type of excitement from a wedding. So it can cause huge problems. Why deal with the possible stress of it. The dog doesn't even understand what the hell is going on. lol I guess it's normal to want your furbaby at an important even but idk Reply

They should make small appearances just for the dogs sake. It's probably very stressful Reply

My cousin requested I (and all her friends with dogs) bring my dog for the afterparty and stuff, but she would have killed me if I brought her to the ceremony, like??? What a recipe for disastuh.



My other cousin had an outdoor ceremony at a barn (idgi, but w/e) and this stray tomcat would not stop yowling throughout. You couldn't hear the priest at times.



Cats literally (litterally) can't be tamed. Reply

how did the dog ruin the events? just curious Reply

I'm getting married in April and while my dog is my baby, he's not gonna be at the wedding. He's a little dachshund, so he's really adorable but disobedient and needy. The designated dog handler (probably my brother) would be miserable, so no. Little guy is staying home lol. Reply

Aww congrats. Weird how she married to that reddit dude but like, as long as she's happy then all is good in the world. A lotta blessings to them and their beautiful fam! Reply

congrats to her, she looks gorgeous. though that dress is...interesting.



were there any other tennis players there, like caroline? Reply

I saw a Daily Mail article of Caroline being in the area (New Orleans) the day before along with other celebs for the wedding so I'd assume she was there. Reply

Venus was there! 😛 Reply

