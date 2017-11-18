'True Detective': Carmen Ejogo to Star Opposite Mahershala Ali in Season 3
#TrueDetective: Carmen Ejogo to Star Opposite Mahershala Ali in Season 3 https://t.co/dpJLfQuM3d pic.twitter.com/2qZBbDPhDr— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2017
Carmen Ejogo has been tapped to star opposite Mahershala Ali.
Ejogo will play the female lead, Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980.
Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.
Though I'm interested to see if David Milch will improve the writing, Nic Pizzolatto is such a flop.
ANYWAY, season 2 is good? even though i could never tell if riley was a good actress because the character was very kristen stewart-y and cold, i was sad she wasn't coming back because she's so hot.