'True Detective': Carmen Ejogo to Star Opposite Mahershala Ali in Season 3

Casting Mahershala was a genius decision tbh, I wouldn't bother with this season if he hadn't been.



Though I'm interested to see if David Milch will improve the writing, Nic Pizzolatto is such a flop. Reply

Guess I’ll have to watch now Reply

Season 2 was so bad, I was actually angry at the end for watching it. With this casting I might give the show another chance Reply

they should just let this show RIP after the trainwreck that was s2 Reply

MY BODY IS READY Reply

they had me at mahershala ali 😍😍😍 Reply

Sounds better than S2. Reply

into it. she's so damn good on the girlfriend experience season 2. Reply

I've only seen her in Alien Covenant et Fantastic Beasts, I find her really charismatic even when she doesn't have much to do or say! Reply

i havent seen her in either of those films but i believe it 🙏🏽 if you want to see what she's really capable of when she's the sole lead and gets the most to do, you should watch the girlfriend experience: bria's story. it's like a one woman show and she owns it. Reply

yeah, I liked her in both of those movies Reply

i watched season 1 of girlfriend experience and enjoyed it. although, i was in law school at the time so i was just like whatttt at so much of it.



ANYWAY, season 2 is good? even though i could never tell if riley was a good actress because the character was very kristen stewart-y and cold, i was sad she wasn't coming back because she's so hot. Reply

I thought S1 was only good because of the directing and the actors, the plot and the ending were messy imo. Didn't watch season 2 yet but I'm not sure if I should bother...



I liked the story in season 1 (as dark as it was) but I agree that the acting and directing elevated it. If Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrel had played Marty and Rust, I don't think I'd have been so invested. Don't bother with season 2. Reply

It's a shame because I like Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams and even Taylor Kitch too but yeah everyone tells me not to watch season 2 lol

I watched S1 and enjoyed it. I didn’t watch S2 at all. I will definitely come back for S3 with these casting decisions! Reply

interesting they cast a black woman now they have a black lead. remember when (problematic) chris rock spilled the tea that they didn't audition a single black woman for the role Rachel McAdams played in season 2?! Reply

Yessssss. Carmen is so good! Reply

Mahershala Ali is a preposterously good actor. It was so dumb that they made him the villain in the first half of Luke Cage and then replaced him with a corny flop, when it should at least have been the other way around. Reply

she's beautiful but nnn, hollywood will really do anything to not cast a dark skin woman opposite of a dark skin man huh Reply

tea Reply

