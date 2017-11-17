The Exorcist 2x08 Promo - "A Heaven of Hell"

i skimmed through most of this episode because it just... went on and on? like granted i'm obviously really biased now and still pissed off so it's gonna be harder to hold my attention but it just seemed so unnecessary? like nikki died with the rock and there are signs that she killed herself to stop the demon, but like, other then that... why do we need an entire episode on this specific part of the exorcism? i watched andy's ass go into that lake three times. three times.





half of these flashbacks should've been used for 2.05, if not shown then alluded to, and that episode needed to be like heavily revised and restructured anyway. mouse and bennett weren't in this episode at all even though he's bleeding out? like what in the world, why would you have that storyline skip an entire episode after a cliffhanger? and that huge revelation about the demons going after tomas? marcus and tomas were basically not in it either. like what the fuck? why? we just heard that they're going after tomas and we get literally nothing ft. tomas or the two of them? (the nightmare that andy has about them being demons was really bad lol). also, rose was really underwritten this episode. like my only complaint of last week was that she kind of easily slept with andy when he was vulnerable (in an otherwise stunning climax sequence) and just... as a social worker she's still allowing the kids to stay there? everything is so dumb.



also, peter wasn't in the present day this episode LMFAOOOOO. I'M CACKLING!!!! LIKE WHAT??????? you're gonna make marcus bisexual to the surprise of everyone but five people but we get nothing about the actual mlm relationship you patted yourselves on the backs for two weeks ago? fuck off. like really? i actually just went to check and peter is in 1.08 but not 1.09. who the fuck do they think they're fooling?



i feel letdown outside of like, the obvious reason y'all. after so much good set up and promise for the first four episodes... the exorcism, the demon, and the island in which it operates is like super boring and dragged out. how are they gonna hold our interest for plot stuff being set there for three more episodes if it doesn't even seem like the island is really that... complex as it should be? when marcus called it a hunting ground i was like damn, i wanna see multiple demons and ghosts and shit! and it's just... nothing?



anyway i was so wrong about s2 being better in the poll a few weeks ago lmao. unless there's a drastic turn around (based on the previews i doubt it) s1 is better.