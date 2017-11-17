cecilia santa

The Exorcist 2x08 Promo - "A Heaven of Hell"



As Father Bennett and Mouse head west to rendezvous with Marcus and Tomas, new details about Mouse's tragic past comes to light. With time running out to finish the exorcism, one of the foster children is faced with a difficult choice. But the demon has other plans. (Air date: Dec. 1, 2017)

source
Tagged: , ,