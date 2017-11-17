The Exorcist 2x08 Promo - "A Heaven of Hell"
As Father Bennett and Mouse head west to rendezvous with Marcus and Tomas, new details about Mouse's tragic past comes to light. With time running out to finish the exorcism, one of the foster children is faced with a difficult choice. But the demon has other plans. (Air date: Dec. 1, 2017)
source
but tbh i'm just here to watch it crash and burn since they're retconning marcus's sexuality.
[Spoiler (click to open)]i skimmed through most of this episode because it just... went on and on? like granted i'm obviously really biased now and still pissed off so it's gonna be harder to hold my attention but it just seemed so unnecessary? like nikki died with the rock and there are signs that she killed herself to stop the demon, but like, other then that... why do we need an entire episode on this specific part of the exorcism? i watched andy's ass go into that lake three times. three times.
half of these flashbacks should've been used for 2.05, if not shown then alluded to, and that episode needed to be like heavily revised and restructured anyway. mouse and bennett weren't in this episode at all even though he's bleeding out? like what in the world, why would you have that storyline skip an entire episode after a cliffhanger? and that huge revelation about the demons going after tomas? marcus and tomas were basically not in it either. like what the fuck? why? we just heard that they're going after tomas and we get literally nothing ft. tomas or the two of them? (the nightmare that andy has about them being demons was really bad lol). also, rose was really underwritten this episode. like my only complaint of last week was that she kind of easily slept with andy when he was vulnerable (in an otherwise stunning climax sequence) and just... as a social worker she's still allowing the kids to stay there? everything is so dumb.
also, peter wasn't in the present day this episode LMFAOOOOO. I'M CACKLING!!!! LIKE WHAT??????? you're gonna make marcus bisexual to the surprise of everyone but five people but we get nothing about the actual mlm relationship you patted yourselves on the backs for two weeks ago? fuck off. like really? i actually just went to check and peter is in 1.08 but not 1.09. who the fuck do they think they're fooling?
i feel letdown outside of like, the obvious reason y'all. after so much good set up and promise for the first four episodes... the exorcism, the demon, and the island in which it operates is like super boring and dragged out. how are they gonna hold our interest for plot stuff being set there for three more episodes if it doesn't even seem like the island is really that... complex as it should be? when marcus called it a hunting ground i was like damn, i wanna see multiple demons and ghosts and shit! and it's just... nothing?
anyway i was so wrong about s2 being better in the poll a few weeks ago lmao. unless there's a drastic turn around (based on the previews i doubt it) s1 is better.
Geena was the best!
fox really has just given up on this show. absolutely no promo was done for this episode. like... do they just not want viewers?? do they want their show to fail??? idgi you’d think they’d try their hardest after they saw how dedicated the fanbase was in spite of how small it was but nah.
ahhhhh two weeks </3
Same questions I had! and since the demon's messing with his memories, I don't even know if the first flashback was the real one.
I like that Verity and Nicole had a special bond and she started it all.
Maybe I remembered wrongly but I thought the blind kid was the shortest at the beginning of the season. Tonight he was taller than Verity in the flashbacks lol.
2.01:
2.07:
on the other hand, a lot of the content from this episode should’ve been spaced out over the rest of the season. we’re now heading into episode 8 and i still could not tell you what’s happening with this demon and why it’s doing what it’s doing. i do now think nicole might be related to the rumored island witch tho.
screaming @ peter only appearing for five seconds in an andy flashback and nowhere else.
they best give my boy alfonso some damn shine in these final 3. he’s for sure getting his dumb ass possessed next ep and they better play that up for all its worth.