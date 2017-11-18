Jimmy Fallon (and the internet) disses Aussie singing legend

lol I legitimately love that song. Reply

I haven't even heard it, better get nto that. I like simply the best with Tina Turner lol.



What about Daryl Braithwaite suddenly being everywhere? Horses is a banger but now it's getting overexposed Reply

There is a rumour this could be our next Eurovision song..... Reply

Other than the fact that it's twice as long as it should be, it's basically perfect for Eurovision Reply

lmao yes! we need to up the camp Reply

it'd be the perfect song for eurovision. Reply

hands down best song from Australia

Lol my parents call it "my" song because it apparently was #1 when I was born or something. Every time they hear it they want to sing it to me. Embarrassing af Reply

Lol. I went to a Beach Boys concert in Perth, and he was their opening act. He did a - I swear - at least 10 minute version of this song. He must have sung the chorus about 20 times in a row... it was amazing. Reply

ok but

not when who can it be now exists! Reply

And then I ate my horses’ meat right from my horses’ bones.... Reply

The still for the music video alone was enough to get me to watch. That was...interesting 😂



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:44 am (UTC)

lmao I just discovered this song yesterday. How dare they diss our national treasure Jimmy Barnes though!! Reply

Favorite Australian songs would be....

Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House

Boys in Town by The Divinyls Reply

All the way in Havent heard dont dream it in forever!!All the way in #America Reply

I enjoy the Man from Snowy River tribute, not really a fan of his music but Kirin sure is entertaining.



Sarah Blasko's version of Flame Trees



Edited at 2017-11-18 05:43 am (UTC)

my body: i neeeeeeed water!!

me: *takes a sip of iced coffee*

my body: pic.twitter.com/evt6dvIHa0 — monty (@caramelthot) November 4, 2017



my fave Reply

lmfaooo Reply

I Touch Myself Reply

I dont want any body else!



EDIT - I bopped to this too much as an innocent kid



Edited at 2017-11-18 06:02 am (UTC) Reply

Oh fuck I forgot to put who it was from 😱 Reply

Saturday night is the best Cold Chisel song imo



Cause it is Saturday night there are lots of Aussies posting in here, lol Reply

i love it when all of us are posting lmao Reply

Wait I'm confused. Is this song legitimate or taking the piss? That vid surely wasn't intended to be taken seriously.. Reply

It's Aussie piss-take humour. "Larrikanism"



A "Larrikin" is a joker, always taking the piss. It's our national identity, alongside being super racist. Reply

... I'm Australian



Reply

as a fellow australian i'm assuming both. Reply

Semi OT but I just properly watched Fallon for the first time to see Timothee Chalamet (drag me, whatever) and he was on it for all of 3 minutes while Jimmy spent the first 20 kissing his own ass. Is this what American talk shows are like? Has Graham Norton ruined my expectations? Reply

not all of them. Jimmy Fallon and some other hosts (like James Corden) are like that tho. old school late night hosts weren’t like that either Reply

Pretty much yes. Also we unfortunately got James Corden. He's insufferable. Reply

Graham Norton is truly the best and imitators like Corden can't top him 🤷 I was actually just looking for the newest ep but there wasn't one this week :( Reply

Yeah and next week has Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg on it so that one's out too -_- Reply

graham norton is truly a gift Reply

