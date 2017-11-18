Jimmy Fallon (and the internet) disses Aussie singing legend
- Jimmy Barnes (aka Barnesy), ie the "AHHHHHHHHH" guy, is an Australian singing icon
- Jimmy Fallon chose to play the song on his "Do not play" segment
- Jimmy Barnes' son is a host of Aussie morning TV show, LOL
- The song has created many memes
The full song
Barnesy singing with Keith Urban:
ONTD, do you like ironic songs?
What about Daryl Braithwaite suddenly being everywhere? Horses is a banger but now it's getting overexposed
Favorite Australian songs would be....
Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House
Boys in Town by The Divinyls
All the way in #America
Sarah Blasko's version of Flame Trees
I Touch Myself
I dont want any body else!
EDIT - I bopped to this too much as an innocent kid
Oh fuck I forgot to put who it was from 😱
A "Larrikin" is a joker, always taking the piss. It's our national identity, alongside being super racist.
Pretty much yes. Also we unfortunately got James Corden. He's insufferable.