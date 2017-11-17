Nick Jonas Answers Your Burning Questions
He answered some of Google's most popular search questions for Wired magazine.
- Confirms Wedding Bells was about Miley
- Says he's not vegan "If I was I would've already told you that" (lmaoo i c u nicholas)
- He doesn't have a baby
- Has wroten a lot of his own music
Source
I honestly miss that era and it's drama, it was wonderful, and I am impressed with myself that after all these years, I could legitmatley write an investigative non-fiction book about it
I don't know anything about him or have any interest in him besides that tho.
