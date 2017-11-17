Yo, when I was like 12 I was the BIGGEST Niley fan, and my inner tween self secretly hopes that one day Miley and Nick just end up back together and get married and live happily ever after



I honestly miss that era and it's drama, it was wonderful, and I am impressed with myself that after all these years, I could legitmatley write an investigative non-fiction book about it Reply

Man...that Disney era was something else. Niley vs Nelena had me in the message boards and blogs being messy. Reply

I loved that era too. Remember the send it on music video when they were all together? Wild. Reply

He bores me, but I wouldn't mind him screwing me in the butt once or twice. Reply

same. except he's bttm. Reply

i think vers. lol Reply

I feel the same way. He's not even that attractive but I wanna him to plow me.



I don't know anything about him or have any interest in him besides that tho. Reply

he should talk about shania twain Reply

bitch this has 6 comments , what the fuck Reply

lmfaooo Reply

lol Reply

His talking voice is so soothing Reply

