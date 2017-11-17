The Killers invited an Irish fan on stage to play the keyboard after he held up this sign

That Beyonce Moment (trademark) was so great :D



When I was at the Basement Jaxx show, Simon handed the guy next to me his guitar for a few seconds (we were on the rail) and he strummed a few notes.



You should have taken the guitar from ha and strummed some notes too!



Cute story bb. Reply

Aw, that's cute. Good for that man :)

It's nice to have some easy news like this lol Reply

may i ask why you have that dude from the glee project as your avatar still? what did he do to earn such devotion? Reply

Glee Project is where Ryan Murphy allegedly creeped on a boy Reply

where'd you hear that allegedly? Reply

Here. Someone posted tweets Reply

link me please allegedly Reply

thanks brah



what a dbag allegedly Reply

Yeah. I didn't plan on posting this one but it was a cute positive story for a change. Reply

lmaoo that bey and becky gif is so good Reply

i don't wanna play anything but i'd kill to be serenaded with when you were young. sing it right into my face, cowards 😤 Reply

I would like Isabella Miko to do another video with them. Her Moulin Rouge look is iconic Reply

I’d pass the fuck out - I hate these fuckers that have seen the Killers because I can never get tickets, they sell out in seconds. It ain’t fair!



Ive seen them live and cried like a school girl, best concert ever, dont give up and get your ticket!!!! Reply

this generous king. also this is probably in my top 5 favorite Killers songs.



I can't sing for shit but Brandon is welcome to serenade me any time. Reply

omg literally a dream



he did well too!! Reply

I was at that concert. I thought it was a set up but I was further back and didn't see the sign. Good for him.



Brandon was in great form. Reply

Ese gif 💀 Reply

