The Killers invited an Irish fan on stage to play the keyboard after he held up this sign


The Killers are currently on their Wonderful Wonderful Tour and performed at the 3Arena in Dublin last night. In the crowd the band spotted a sign that read "Can I play Dustland Fairytale with you? (please)." Brandon surely enough then called the lucky fan, Sean, to the stage to play on the keyboard with the band. Dreams do come true! Check out videos below and while you watch think up some ideas for your own sign that could land you on stage with your fave. It could be you that's next.







ONTD, who is your fave that you wish to perform with on stage?


Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
  • Current Music: Brandon Flowers - Dreams Come True
Tagged: , , ,