The Killers invited an Irish fan on stage to play the keyboard after he held up this sign
The Killers are currently on their Wonderful Wonderful Tour and performed at the 3Arena in Dublin last night. In the crowd the band spotted a sign that read "Can I play Dustland Fairytale with you? (please)." Brandon surely enough then called the lucky fan, Sean, to the stage to play on the keyboard with the band. Dreams do come true! Check out videos below and while you watch think up some ideas for your own sign that could land you on stage with your fave. It could be you that's next.
ONTD, who is your fave that you wish to perform with on stage?
When I was at the Basement Jaxx show, Simon handed the guy next to me his guitar for a few seconds (we were on the rail) and he strummed a few notes.
Lol, hopefully people dont start copying this at every show
Cute story bb.
It's nice to have some easy news like this lol
Glee Project is where Ryan Murphy allegedly creeped on a boy
Here. Someone posted tweets
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108293009.html?thread=18582150289#t18582150289
what a dbag allegedly
I would like Isabella Miko to do another video with them. Her Moulin Rouge look is iconic
I can't sing for shit but Brandon is welcome to serenade me any time.
he did well too!!
For anybody who needs to see the moment in that gif
Dead.
Brandon was in great form.