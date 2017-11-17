From Kate Bush to Hotline Bling: An (unofficial) history of pulling awkward shapes
1. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights
At the age of just 16 years old, Catherine Bush proved that she could turn her own music into a unique art form all on its own, combining dance, mime, pop, and classical influences. Or as Neil Gaiman put it "banshee music". This haunting number with no repeating melody diverts from your typical pop song, as Bush encapsulates the antagonist Cathy pining for her lost love
3. Lady Gaga ft Beyonce - Telephone
Gaga and Beyonce teamed up, Thelma & Louise style, in this Tarantino-influenced music video. Truly a classic. But where the fuck is part 2? Is it an urban legend? Is it really meant to be? Don't keep us waiting Gags and Bey....
4. Drake - Hotline Bling
The song that took everyone by surprise, Drake's rather iconic music video for Hotline Bling spawned parodies and video mixes across the globe,
7. Lorde - The 2017 VMA's
You remember where you were when you were watching the 2017 VMA's...not that it amounts to very much. Lorde strutted out there not giving any fucks whatsoever about her routine, complete with no singing to boot. She actually received a lot of criticism for it. Her response: “It’s sort of embarrassing to watch someone experience intense joy. Way more than pain... And I think that’s why people find what I do quite disconcerting.”
Honorable Mention: Robyn - Call Your Girlfriend
Um...its Robyn. And its fucking iconic. And you will deal.
What are some of your favorite awkward dance moves?
Girl in high school I knew basically danced like Elaine on Seinfeld lol
My awkward "move" is dansing like i have no upper body strength al all...just letting my arms hang there like two long ropes (i am tall)
Omg Thom. I love that video of him randomly performing at his neighbors BBQ
When she first came out she was seen like an awkward airhead. The Shelley Duvall of brit pop.
I love her dancing. It's fun. It brightens my day (also her music helped save Tricky and Elton John from suicide)
But yes her best dancing is HOL. Imo its:
Wuthering Heights, Wow, Sat In Your Lap, Running Up That Hill, The Sensual World
Her performance of Violin during the Christmas special is also very good.
Did you vote to get her in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet? You can vote once a day
LOL Dua Lipa....
i'm dying for it.
also i am a terrible dancer. i have no inner rhythm it's embarrassing
Yeah, that was the embarrassing part.
The GIF of them going in the circle......lmao where is it from
I never saw myself dance before but I’m sure I’m awkward as hell. I’ll have to videotape myself one day but I’m scared.
