From Kate Bush to Hotline Bling: An (unofficial) history of pulling awkward shapes


1. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights


At the age of just 16 years old, Catherine Bush proved that she could turn her own music into a unique art form all on its own, combining dance, mime, pop, and classical influences. Or as Neil Gaiman put it "banshee music". This haunting number with no repeating melody diverts from your typical pop song, as Bush encapsulates the antagonist Cathy pining for her lost love and fellow asshole Heathcliff. Try watching this video while high. Its magical, I promise.

3. Lady Gaga ft Beyonce - Telephone


Gaga and Beyonce teamed up, Thelma & Louise style, in this Tarantino-influenced music video. Truly a classic. But where the fuck is part 2? Is it an urban legend? Is it really meant to be? Don't keep us waiting Gags and Bey....

4. Drake - Hotline Bling


The song that took everyone by surprise, Drake's rather iconic music video for Hotline Bling spawned parodies and video mixes across the globe, we don't talk about Dictator In Chief's interpretation on SNL. Our former Lord and Savior Obama dancing to it with Usher and Janelle Monae was fun to see however. And don't forget the Law and Order theme syncing quite well to the video's beat. There must be some sort of meta-meaning behind Dizzy's beautiful dancing.

7. Lorde - The 2017 VMA's


You remember where you were when you were watching the 2017 VMA's...not that it amounts to very much. Lorde strutted out there not giving any fucks whatsoever about her routine, complete with no singing to boot. She actually received a lot of criticism for it. Her response: “It’s sort of embarrassing to watch someone experience intense joy. Way more than pain... And I think that’s why people find what I do quite disconcerting.”

Honorable Mention: Robyn - Call Your Girlfriend


Um...its Robyn. And its fucking iconic. And you will deal.

What are some of your favorite awkward dance moves?
