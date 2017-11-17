From Kate Bush to Hotline Bling: An (unofficial) history of pulling awkward shapes

When she first came out she was seen like an awkward airhead. The Shelley Duvall of brit pop.

I love her dancing. It's fun. It brightens my day (also her music helped save Tricky and Elton John from suicide)

But yes her best dancing is HOL. Imo its:

Wuthering Heights, Wow, Sat In Your Lap, Running Up That Hill, The Sensual World

Her performance of Violin during the Christmas special is also very good.

Did you vote to get her in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet? You can vote once a day