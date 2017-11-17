St. Vincent "Pills" Video

Despite me not feeling the album or the aesthetic for this album I did like the video tbh. I love Philippa's video for Banks' Fuck With Myself too. Reply

is she really trying to out artsy-fartsy Bjork? Reply

Nobody can touch Björk's artpop Reply

She's trying to outclass Bjork and Kate Bush. She never will Reply

She’s so boring Reply

She was in the BBC documentary about Kate Bush a few years ago and talked about how her first vinyl was Kate's 1989 album The Sensual World and I'm like "bitch.....you were barely a child." Lying and shit.....is nagl. Reply

omw she's so groundbreaking



i wonder if she's done roman catholic imagery yet Reply

I admit that the only album I full on loved from St. Vincent was her self-titled so maybe I was never going to like the new album, but the new album only has a handful of songs that I actually truly like, the rest have moments that I like but they fizzle out pretty quickly or never turn into anything. Also, her whole aesthetic this album is truly ugly - but I like this music video. Reply

this video is trippy and awesome Reply

Whenever I hear this song I get the feeling it's going to eventually be sampled by some shitty rapper. Reply

My only interest in this song is the rumor that it was inspired by her stint with the pharmacy known as Kristen Stewart. Video already seems dated. Reply

omg whaat. pills and kstew? i've not heard that one lol Reply

Nothing about this album cycle has grabbed me. It’s a shame because I love everything that came before. Reply

