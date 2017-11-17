What happened on that Scandal winter finale!!!
MAJOR SPOILERS IF YOU HAVEN'T WATCHED!! (is anyone here even still watching besides me??)
-The show returns Jan 18, 2018 with the last 11 episodes of the series.
-[Spoiler (click to open)] Quinn (played by Katie Lowes) appears to be dead (But she ain't, lbr. She was about to pop so she was written out for a bit) courtesy of papa pope as she bid her farewell on Twitter last night. The rest of the cast, and show creator shonda, tweeted that they all missed Katie on set.
SOURCE
Did #Scandal Kill Off a Major Character? Cast and Fans React to Shocking Winter Finale https://t.co/6hMenCpChf— People (@people) November 17, 2017
LOVE YOU KATIE!!!!!!!! Xoxoxoxox #ScandalMomsClub https://t.co/b5ZMuIJfuN— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 17, 2017
💔 #scandal https://t.co/tE4nWPhmUY— Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) November 17, 2017
It’s the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby. #scandalfinalseason— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 17, 2017
SOURCE
Quinn isn't dead. Fitz is still alive. I'm disappointed.
Anyways, I haven’t watched in about three weeks. I’m just really disappointed tbh. Mellie becoming POTUS was my dream but it’s been such a letdown. I cannot stand the relationship between her and Liv. End this show already.
but it was nice to see some humanity back for liv. i enjoyed dark liv in the finale last season, but not so much this season. probably because i know it'll just end in fitz ~saving her rme
I wish Fitz would just go away and that they hadn't made Olivia into a sociopath, but I'll watch to the end regardless. I'm way too committed to quit now.
like he really called her bluff
papa pope shouldve saved one of those bullets for olivia, kill ha' off. Mellie is also pathetic, bitch ur PRESIDENT. You call the shots for once ....*sigh* her whole character arc for all these seasons was to ascend to this position and she's completely run by all the ppl in her life, embarrassing.
I hope Quinn is dead too. I like Quinn but I don't want some BS fakeout.