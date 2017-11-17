What happened on that Scandal winter finale!!!

If the goal of the season was to make me hate Olivia Pope then mission accomplished.



Quinn isn't dead. Fitz is still alive. I'm disappointed. Reply

I just watched Papa Pope on “A Different World”. LOL.



Anyways, I haven’t watched in about three weeks. I’m just really disappointed tbh. Mellie becoming POTUS was my dream but it’s been such a letdown. I cannot stand the relationship between her and Liv. End this show already. Reply

as if they'd killed quinn offscreen like that. she'll be missing for a couple more episodes while katie has her maternity leave and then come back. yawn.



but it was nice to see some humanity back for liv. i enjoyed dark liv in the finale last season, but not so much this season. probably because i know it'll just end in fitz ~saving her rme Reply

I'm still watching but I missed the last 2 or 3 minutes last night and didn't know what happened, so I appreciate you posting this.



I wish Fitz would just go away and that they hadn't made Olivia into a sociopath, but I'll watch to the end regardless. I'm way too committed to quit now. Reply

y'all I've been talking mad shit about these past episodes but last night had me screaming



like he really called her bluff



I honest to god hate Olivia rn and I hate her relationship with Mellie. But I'm still gonna push thru and finish this mess gdi. Reply

honestly i hope they did kill quinn or if they didnt i hope she heard olivia barter for her life like it was nothing



papa pope shouldve saved one of those bullets for olivia, kill ha' off. Mellie is also pathetic, bitch ur PRESIDENT. You call the shots for once ....*sigh* her whole character arc for all these seasons was to ascend to this position and she's completely run by all the ppl in her life, embarrassing. Reply

Mellie's almost as bad as Fitz when it comes to being president.



I hope Quinn is dead too. I like Quinn but I don't want some BS fakeout. Reply

it's the last season. she's going to have nothing but free time with her baby Reply

Quinn is not dead. I think she is working with Rowan and possibly Jake to "save" Olivia. Reply

