Ryan Seacrest denies any allegations even though he hasn't been publicly accused yet...
Shake-up or shakedown? @RyanSeacrest preempts public allegations & denies acting "inappropriately" to @e_entertainment stylist https://t.co/cytJ7lSlHm— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) November 18, 2017
- Ryan Seacrest publicly denied a claim of sexual harassment before it went public. According to Ryan, a wardrobe stylist complained that Ryan acted inappropriately with her ten years ago. He apologizes if he made her feel anything "less than respected".
- According to a source, the accuser wanted a "substantial amount" of money to keep quiet. Ryan called the allegations "reckless" and that he's "distraught". He calls himself an advocate for women (no thanks) and will continue to support their voices (no thanks).
source
nothing of value would be lost
i know people hate Kathy Griffin but you should NEVER forget how he sexually assaulted her LIVE during an award show.
He was sure she was gonna burn him while presenting an award so he ripped her top off and made her show her bra. She kinda went with it to held her crying. And when Nelly (of all people! jfc) went up to the stage he went to her first before the mic and asked her if she was ok.
So yeah, not surprised Seacrest did this.
EDIT: Here's video of her telling the story during her special. 5:12
Part 2:
Remember when she came across his star on the Malibu Walk of Fame and retched on it lol
why does he even exist?
He's responsible for the Kardashians...
Anyway I call bs. He's def a predator.