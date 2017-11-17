Ryan Seacrest denies any allegations even though he hasn't been publicly accused yet...

Edited at 2017-11-18 04:11 am (UTC)

Beach Ken tho.i know people hate Kathy Griffin but you should NEVER forget how he sexually assaulted her LIVE during an award show.He was sure she was gonna burn him while presenting an award so he ripped her top off and made her show her bra. She kinda went with it to held her crying. And when Nelly (of all people! jfc) went up to the stage he went to her first before the mic and asked her if she was ok.So yeah, not surprised Seacrest did this.EDIT: Here's video of her telling the story during her special. 5:12Part 2: