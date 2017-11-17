kween

Ryan Seacrest denies any allegations even though he hasn't been publicly accused yet...



- Ryan Seacrest publicly denied a claim of sexual harassment before it went public. According to Ryan, a wardrobe stylist complained that Ryan acted inappropriately with her ten years ago. He apologizes if he made her feel anything "less than respected".
- According to a source, the accuser wanted a "substantial amount" of money to keep quiet. Ryan called the allegations "reckless" and that he's "distraught". He calls himself an advocate for women (no thanks) and will continue to support their voices (no thanks).

source
  • Current Music: Sufjan Stevens - Futile Devices (Doveman Remix)
Tagged: ,