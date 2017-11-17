FIONA APPLE comes for Trump's wig re: Keystone Pipeline Leak

Ah Ms. Apple, the Queen of Righteous Indignation™



I love how she breaks down simple facts and puts 45's hypocrisy and lying on blast. Reply

So sad that Obama rejected Keystone Pipeline. Thousands of jobs, good for the environment, no downside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2015



but we were told it would be good for the environment! Reply

I cackled at The "President" on her board. I cackled aton her board. Reply

Police blew apart her arm & she has another surgery next month but they're still trying to arrest her #NoDAPL https://t.co/WDeHlbAJmV — Ruth H. Hopkins (@RuthHHopkins) November 16, 2017





Marks tweet is spot on.

This is state sponsored terror on behalf of Energy Transfer Partners, inflicted on people protecting our water supplies. The terror continues in the form of judicial harassment. This is how White Supremacy operates. This is not justice. This is unchecked corporate power. https://t.co/VYCnqyWBKv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 16, 2017







This makes me SO MAD and it's not even a little surprising. And I saw this yesterday which almost made my head explode.

Marks tweet is spot on.

imagine how different the world would be if we actually listened to indigenous people Reply

That planet wouldn't be fucking dying and actively trying to kill us off right now! Reply

Also, I like how her questions are miles better than anything that will be asked in the White House Briefing Room. This is all such a sad state of affairs Reply

I also highly recommend reading BTW if you don't already listen to the Crooked Media podcasts this one is really great, it's about the Koch brothers and why they've funded so much anti-climate change bs https://crooked.com/podcast/dangerous-dark-money/ I also highly recommend reading Dark Money by Jane Meyer, she digs into all these dirty energy billionaires that have hijacked the GOP to protect their profits at the expense of the environment. Reply

yes girl!!! great video. I mean it's far too complex for Trump's base to comprehend but that's expected. Reply

iirc the pipeline that leaked was built in 2010, and yet you still get companies and corporate shills swearing up and down that this is a one off problem. some kind of freak accident. that “technology has improved” and people should be more concerned about pipelines that are decades old, even though the older pipelines have fewer issues.



I get why saying no to pipelines can be a hard sell for the working class in areas where joblessness is already a huge issue. it’s hard not to back these projects when you don’t know if you’ll be able to support yourself and your family without them. and tbh we still need oil and gas in the interim because we lack the infrastructure to switch to electric cars, etc., and haven’t come up w economical alternatives to petrochemical based products (such as the plastic everything our society consumes), but future development needs to be in renewables and sustainable development, not pipelines for a moribund industry.



it’s the same thing as coal mining. those industries are never going to experience some great renaissance. if anyone actually gave a shit about the workers in those industries they’d put their money in renewables and retraining programmes to get those workers back on their feet and into new jobs, but they can’t be fucking bothered.



instead we have literal hacks pushing through pipelines that are barely up to spec, if at all up to spec, and shit like this happens as a result. we have enough oil and gas capacity to make it through a transition period from fossil fuels to sustainable development, but until politicians grow fucking spines who the fuck knows when this is gonna change. the government and industry don’t give a shit about water protectors. they don’t give a shit about any of this. they just see money and votes and desperation they can prey on.



the engineers behind this project had better fucking hang their heads in shame. Reply

Germany is an example of how an industrialized nation can wean off fossil dependency, create a ton of jobs, and work on integrating and balancing renewables into an intelligent power grid. There are challenges but also many opportunities that this administration and bought out politicians are thwarting. Thankfully states are taking matters into their own hands but there needs to be bigger action across the nation as we are big contributors to climate change.



Reply

The chalkboard killed me. Fiona is a queen.



Anyone who approves of this pipeline is an asshole. Reply

Here to say "Sleep to Dream" is one of the best songs of all time. OF ALL TIME Reply

Wonderful woman tells no lies Reply

i like her as a person but don't know her music. where should i start would you all say? Reply

typically i just put an artist on spotify but spotify has been so shitty lately i can't stand it Reply

Honestly I'd recommend just going in order with her albums. All four are incredible, and it's astounding to realize just how damn YOUNG she was especially during her first two albums



I guess if you want to get a little feeling for her music first you could check out a few of her bigger songs on YouTube (basically any of her music videos)...but idk! I remember when I first got into her I randomly listened to her song Paper Bag and was obsessed with that music video and then I just immediately went for her albums in order up until that point and I was blown away. I hope you'll like her music! Reply

"When The Pawn" is her second album and has a variety of sounds that represent all the styles/genres she dabbles in. Her newer stuff can be a bit more out-there and her first album was probably her most commercial, so it's still good but not really representative of all she ended up doing.



but tbh I'm seconding the comment of just going in order. the music gets somewhat weirder, but better as you go. Reply

Criminal is a good song to start, It's her first single and it still the closest thing to pop she's ever done. I'd recommend her second record after that. It's really solid but also more ~upbeat than most of her other records. Reply

I love her almost enough to combat the sickness that this whole situation causes. Reply

Slay Fiona.



This maddening Keystone pipeline bullshit aside, fracking as a whole is one of the worst ideas ever. The fact this is something the US has pushed around the world is very depressing. Reply

