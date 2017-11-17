FIONA APPLE comes for Trump's wig re: Keystone Pipeline Leak
Fiona has previously performed her anti-
She also released a "Tiny Hands" chant for the Women's March.
LATEST: Approx. 5,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota; leak "completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated," TransCanada says. pic.twitter.com/r9faencTXJ— ABC News (@ABC) November 16, 2017
Image of Amherst incident taken earlier today by aerial patrol as part of our initial response. For more updates, visit https://t.co/8yWI1Oq2EM pic.twitter.com/uRNtYUdVjL— TransCanada (@TransCanada) November 16, 2017
Here is a view from above at the site of the Keystone Pipeline oil leak near Amherst. https://t.co/tcN7HI7rAY For more on the story be sure to follow @smarvel_AAN pic.twitter.com/M9nBeqfriG— John Davis (@jdavis_AAN) November 17, 2017
This is the THIRD oil spill on @TransCanada Keystone 1 pipeline! The last was 300 gallons & took MONTHS to clean. Imagine 200 THOUSAND!— Dallas Goldtooth (@dallasgoldtooth) November 16, 2017
Nebraska official says oil spill won’t factor into regulators’ upcoming decision on the Keystone expansion because pipeline safety is a federal responsibility. https://t.co/0FPm4EKnjC— AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) November 17, 2017
Latest Press Release from Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Chairman Dave Flute about the Keystone Pipeline leak. pic.twitter.com/TShcCWdFuX— Ruth H. Hopkins (@RuthHHopkins) November 17, 2017
BREAKING: Dakota Access Pipeline Company Paid Mercenaries to Build Conspiracy Lawsuit Against Environmentalists: https://t.co/ZbTyXxHDCn#ActOnClimate #NoDAPL #NoKXL #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/49I4eZAyp4— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) November 15, 2017
Beautiful. Art and activism at its best.— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) November 6, 2017
Outside Wells Fargo in San Francisco. #WaterIsLife #DivestTheGlobe #Sfo pic.twitter.com/lyKMY4ajvZ
Hundreds streaming out of US fossil fuel event (right). Singing & chanting. I hear room is empty #COP23 #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/M9Yrv6pcmK— Leehi Yona (@LeehiYona) November 13, 2017
• TransCanada said it has contained the leak, emergency response underway for clean up, and is investigating the cause.
• The last time it spilled 400 barrels of oil, it took around 10 months to clean up. That's significantly smaller than 210K.
• Pipeline will be shut until it gets approval to restart from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
• Spill comes just days before Nebraska will decide on permits for the Keystone XL line.
• Keystone leak won't affect Nebraska ruling because regulators can't consider pipeline safety.
• The spill was 15 miles west of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Nation in NE South Dakota.
• The native American tribe is concerned about environmental impact, and if their water source will be contaminated.
• They offer their assistance in cleanup even though they oppose the pipeline.
• When water protectors fought for our clean water (#NoDAPL, #NoKXL), they had the national guard activated against them, were shot at, were sprayed with water cannons in below freezing weather, arrested and put in cages, had attack dogs unleashed on them, and still have ridiculous charges against them.
• Pipeline developers are silencing and punishing protesters even suing groups like Greenpeace & Earth First for $300 million.
• Indigenous-led groups are still fighting. #DivestTheGlobe protests are urging banks to cut ties with fossil fuels and having success.
• They were also very loud and active at the most recent climate conference #COP23, where the
• Side note: Senate has moved forward with legislation that opens up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.
ONTD, do you share her frustration/fear about the state of our environment?
I love how she breaks down simple facts and puts 45's hypocrisy and lying on blast.
cleanse this putrid front page fiona!
I cackled at The "President" on her board.
Marks tweet is spot on.
Edited at 2017-11-18 03:39 am (UTC)
I also highly recommend reading Dark Money by Jane Meyer, she digs into all these dirty energy billionaires that have hijacked the GOP to protect their profits at the expense of the environment.
I get why saying no to pipelines can be a hard sell for the working class in areas where joblessness is already a huge issue. it’s hard not to back these projects when you don’t know if you’ll be able to support yourself and your family without them. and tbh we still need oil and gas in the interim because we lack the infrastructure to switch to electric cars, etc., and haven’t come up w economical alternatives to petrochemical based products (such as the plastic everything our society consumes), but future development needs to be in renewables and sustainable development, not pipelines for a moribund industry.
it’s the same thing as coal mining. those industries are never going to experience some great renaissance. if anyone actually gave a shit about the workers in those industries they’d put their money in renewables and retraining programmes to get those workers back on their feet and into new jobs, but they can’t be fucking bothered.
instead we have literal hacks pushing through pipelines that are barely up to spec, if at all up to spec, and shit like this happens as a result. we have enough oil and gas capacity to make it through a transition period from fossil fuels to sustainable development, but until politicians grow fucking spines who the fuck knows when this is gonna change. the government and industry don’t give a shit about water protectors. they don’t give a shit about any of this. they just see money and votes and desperation they can prey on.
the engineers behind this project had better fucking hang their heads in shame.
Anyone who approves of this pipeline is an asshole.
I guess if you want to get a little feeling for her music first you could check out a few of her bigger songs on YouTube (basically any of her music videos)...but idk! I remember when I first got into her I randomly listened to her song Paper Bag and was obsessed with that music video and then I just immediately went for her albums in order up until that point and I was blown away. I hope you'll like her music!
but tbh I'm seconding the comment of just going in order. the music gets somewhat weirder, but better as you go.
This maddening Keystone pipeline bullshit aside, fracking as a whole is one of the worst ideas ever. The fact this is something the US has pushed around the world is very depressing.
Edited at 2017-11-18 05:19 am (UTC)