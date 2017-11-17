you made me a shadowboxer baby

FIONA APPLE comes for Trump's wig re: Keystone Pipeline Leak

Fiona Apple is rightfully furious at the most recent oil spill where TransCanada's Keystone 1 pipeline leaked 210,000 gallons of oil (that's 795,000 litres) onto agricultural land in Amherst, SD. Since of course there is a tweet for everything, Fiona addresses a particular one he made in 2015 rebuking superior president Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL project (which Trump has since green-lit).



Fiona has previously performed her anti-Trump Christmas carol at a Standing Rock benefit concert.
She also released a "Tiny Hands" chant for the Women's March.












• TransCanada said it has contained the leak, emergency response underway for clean up, and is investigating the cause.
• The last time it spilled 400 barrels of oil, it took around 10 months to clean up. That's significantly smaller than 210K.
• Pipeline will be shut until it gets approval to restart from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
• Spill comes just days before Nebraska will decide on permits for the Keystone XL line.
• Keystone leak won't affect Nebraska ruling because regulators can't consider pipeline safety.
• The spill was 15 miles west of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Nation in NE South Dakota.
• The native American tribe is concerned about environmental impact, and if their water source will be contaminated.
• They offer their assistance in cleanup even though they oppose the pipeline.
• When water protectors fought for our clean water (#NoDAPL, #NoKXL), they had the national guard activated against them, were shot at, were sprayed with water cannons in below freezing weather, arrested and put in cages, had attack dogs unleashed on them, and still have ridiculous charges against them.
• Pipeline developers are silencing and punishing protesters even suing groups like Greenpeace & Earth First for $300 million.
• Indigenous-led groups are still fighting. #DivestTheGlobe protests are urging banks to cut ties with fossil fuels and having success.
• They were also very loud and active at the most recent climate conference #COP23, where the Trump sent officials to praise fossil fuels!!
• Side note: Senate has moved forward with legislation that opens up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.


