Bridget Regan pregnant with second child!

Must be partially why they recast Megan on Grey's Anatomy, tbh (she did have scheduling conflicts because of The Last Ship but this also makes sense).



Anyway, I love Legend of the Seeker so much (am currently reading the second book in the series the show is based on) and Kahlan and Kahlan/Richard are amazing (along with Cara).



Also, I'm really glad she went back to the red hair! It's so pretty. And congratulations to them! Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats to her! I wanted her to be Wonder Woman SO bad. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she can be WW on a tv show or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy fuck Rose and Kahlan are one person??? How did I not see this before?! Reply

Thread

Link

I was sad she wasn't in the John Wick sequel. Here's hoping she appears in the third installment Reply

Thread

Link

She's one of those actresses that look different in each role Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER! I cant believe Frankie is going to be 7.



I still miss Legend of the Seeker! Reply

Thread

Link

How did I not know she already had a kid?! LOL



Anyway, I love her pretty face <3 Rewatching LotS was fun, even if S2 was messy. Reply

Thread

Link





never 4get Dottie's unstoppable thirst for Peggy Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssss I loved her obsession. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whooooooa she looks totally different. What happened, OG Black Widow? I don't even recognize her. Reply

Thread

Link

she is GORGEOUSSSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

Sin Rostro? Reply

Thread

Link