Bridget Regan pregnant with second child!
A bit of news... pic.twitter.com/QBzu12oAaZ— Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) November 18, 2017
Bridget Regan (Legend of the Seeker, Agent Carter, The Last Ship, Jane The Virgin and so much more) has announced that she and husband Eamon O'Sullivan are expecting their second child together. They have a daughter, Frankie, who turns seven next month.
Source
Anyway, I love Legend of the Seeker so much (am currently reading the second book in the series the show is based on) and Kahlan and Kahlan/Richard are amazing (along with Cara).
Also, I'm really glad she went back to the red hair! It's so pretty. And congratulations to them!
I was sad she wasn't in the John Wick sequel. Here's hoping she appears in the third installment
I still miss Legend of the Seeker!
Anyway, I love her pretty face <3 Rewatching LotS was fun, even if S2 was messy.
Edited at 2017-11-18 08:05 am (UTC)