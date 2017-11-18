One Tree Hill Cast + Crew Detail Mark Schwahn's Harassment

This is just so heartbreaking. This show got me through my teens and just knowing that these women were suffering behind the scenes makes me want to cry. They are so brave for coming forward. Reply

wow this is so fucked up. I feel so bad for hilarie and everyone else. I wonder if this is why she left the show? honestly now that she points it out I totally get the thing about her being his “muse”, he always seemed weirdly obsessed with peyton’s character. ugh Reply

Yes she states in the article that WB was going to give her a huge raise for season 7 but she didnt want to continue cause of his behavior. She also didnt want to complain to WB because she still wanted to work with them and didnt want to be seen as difficult Reply

yeah she said that's why she left the show as soon as her contract was up. she turned down a big pay rise to get out. Reply

In 2006, Schwahn invited Burton and Ackles to attend an outdoor concert with him and his wife. “I thought, ‘Oh, well, his wife’s coming,” Burton said. “Great. Maybe there’s nothing going on and I’m being paranoid.” But at the show, Burton said, Schwahn, with one arm around his wife, put the hand of his other arm on the small of Burton’s back and slid his hand beneath the waistband of her pants. Burton said that she eventually excused herself to get a drink. Ackles confirmed that she saw Schwahn slide his hand into Burton’s pants. Reply

I get now what they meant when they said they were "psychologically manipulated". Telling Hilarie that he was having an affair with Danneel when he wasn't and sending her flowers saying "thank you for being my secret keeper", then trying to force himself on Hilarie in a limo and telling Danneel that he and Hilarie "just made out". Jesus Christ.



The piece of shit obviously got off on thinking he was making them both jealous and trying to make them compete for his attention. I hope it fucking burns him up that they're friends now and uniting against him.



The writer's story made me particularly sick. Schwahn “announced to the room that the back of my head was so flat and that I was the perfect woman, because I could give a guy a blowjob and he could rest his drink on the back of my head. After that, he proceeded to push my head between my knees and balance a soda can on the back of my head. I remember looking at the carpet and thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is really happening.’”



I mean, what the fuck?? Who could possibly think that was okay to do to any colleague?







Edited at 2017-11-18 03:00 am (UTC)

Burton described a pattern of behavior in which Schwahn would allegedly manipulate female cast members by playing them against each other



Sophia had a strained relationship with Hilarie and Bethany for quite some time especially after her divorce from CMM. It would not surprise me if Mark had anything to do with that. Reply

mte. :( it also makes me wonder if he pitted the women on-screen against each other for his own gain too. Reply

I am sure he did. The environment on set became really toxic. It was very clear that Mark and Sophia did NOT get along. Chad also cheated on her with extras and what not. It basically became Sophia vs Chad for some time because people on set did know that he was fucking around on her. Reply

Yeah, I the gossip that "Bethany and Hilarie took Chads side" after the divorce. Fans were so nasty to Sophia it was disgusting. To know that Mark actively pitted the three women against eachother is so vile. Reply

He probably did. From what it looks like now, they seem to be decent friends. Or at least friendly to each other. Reply

even before all of this being revealed I'd rewatch OTH and did notice how sexualized Peyton became vs the character she once was in early seasons. also that whole plot with the guy pretending to be her brother was fucked up and now I think that shit was part of Mark's abusive fantasy. I just double checked and that was all written by him. Reply

Mark was always weirdly obsessed with Hilarie's character. I really think he played out all of his own fantasies through the show. Reply

ita. And the more you think about it with plotlines like this through the male gaze, the more uncomfortable and gross the industry seems. We consume so much of film/tv without realizing that some of these plots with violence against women are just male writers trying to live out their abusive fantasies. I often think about this when I watch shows like Mindhunter.



It's why it's so important women get opportunities. I think it's why I love Halt & Catch Fire so much bc women get to write and direct and you see how beneficial that is to both the quality of the show and for the viewers. Reply

he did that same plot pretty much with brooke twice and quinn once too. i used to think it was kind of ~empowering to see them take back control and get justice in the show, but now it just seems creepy. Reply

Goddamn poor Hilarie. Reply

I felt sick reading that whole thing. I can't imagine going through that for years. They are so, so brave for putting all those horrifying details out there for everyone to see. Reply

omg, no, Hilarie bb :( how horrifying Reply

Also, Hilarie was married to the son of the executive producer and that still didn't protect her. Women are NEVER safe. Reply

I just finished reading this and hoped it was posted here. How heartbreaking for those women. He is such a disgusting piece of shit. I loved OTH and to think that all this was going on behind the scenes is just terrible. Reading about how it has affected Hillarie, I wanted to cry for her. Reply

I feel so bad for hating Peyton Reply

Ha, I had love and hate for her at different times. I always had a soft spot for Hillarie, though since her VJ days. Reply

same :(

my hatred never spilled over to hating hilarie, but i definitely hated peyton back in the day



now i just feel bad knowing everything hilarie went through Reply

Me too. I just hated how the show became so focused on her. Reply

I feel so bad that they had to go through any of that. How horrible. :( Reply

this made my stomach turn and my eyes well up. i hate that a show i loved because of the female cast is tainted by the man behind it being a monster to them. Reply

mte Reply

delete all men



also OT but whatever happened to sharktoothdecay? Reply

I was just thinking about them! Reply

the last time i remember her being around was when vehiclesshockme snapped at her and then deleted/took a break themselves. Reply

Piggybacking off your comment to ask: what happened to wavvy? Reply

honestly no clue. wavvy just stopped posting and haven't even seen them on werebel. had no clue they deleted. Reply

and like right before reputation's release lmao Reply

She verbally abused me and was banned from the site as she had been previously banned before over viciously attacking people. I wish her all the best and hope she has found some semblance of stability and a life now. Reply

bury him. this was trash too idg how some of these people keep getting hired to make these awful shows with middling ratings Reply

