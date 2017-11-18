One Tree Hill Cast + Crew Detail Mark Schwahn's Harassment
- Hilarie Burton struggled with Mark's desire to sexualise her character.
- Mark decided around season three that she was his 'Muse'.
- Forced himself on her twice, kissing her on the mouth against her will. Also touched her inappropriately in the presence of his wife.
- Pushed her to the forefront of the show and positioned himself as a 'mentor'. Later realises she was being groomed as 'bait'.
- Encouraged new female actresses to befriend Hilarie so that he could draw them into his 'orbit'.
- Pitted the women against each other, was verbally abusive, and spread false rumours about relationships he claimed to have with female cast members. (One of them being Danneel)
- A former writer, Michelle Furtney-Goodman, said that he 'forced her head down between his knees, balanced a soda can on her head, and joked about her peforiming oral sex'.
- Anonymous actress said she had to push him away after he pulled her between his thighs. This happened in front of crew.
- One anonymous actress told him to stop touching women and he threatened her job. Hilarie told him to stop touching her when they were filming in Texas, and he later screamed at her for half an hour.
- Stood outside Danneel's apartment for hours during season 5 and would not leave, until she threatened to call police.
- Hilarie stated the experience had a negative impact on her career, as she was too afraid to audition for showrunners that she didn't know or be locked into a long-term contract.
- Mark Schwahn still hasn't commented.
The piece of shit obviously got off on thinking he was making them both jealous and trying to make them compete for his attention. I hope it fucking burns him up that they're friends now and uniting against him.
The writer's story made me particularly sick. Schwahn “announced to the room that the back of my head was so flat and that I was the perfect woman, because I could give a guy a blowjob and he could rest his drink on the back of my head. After that, he proceeded to push my head between my knees and balance a soda can on the back of my head. I remember looking at the carpet and thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is really happening.’”
I mean, what the fuck?? Who could possibly think that was okay to do to any colleague?
Sophia had a strained relationship with Hilarie and Bethany for quite some time especially after her divorce from CMM. It would not surprise me if Mark had anything to do with that.
It's why it's so important women get opportunities. I think it's why I love Halt & Catch Fire so much bc women get to write and direct and you see how beneficial that is to both the quality of the show and for the viewers.
my hatred never spilled over to hating hilarie, but i definitely hated peyton back in the day
now i just feel bad knowing everything hilarie went through
