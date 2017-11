CBS gives full season order to S.W.A.T., comedy 9JKL gets 3 more episodes

Used to watch this terrible movie repeatedly just because Colin "Breakfastlunch&dinner" Farrell was so fucking dreamy. I loved the recruiting/training scenes. It reminded me of being in the Army. Everyone had great chemistry.

Among the three shows -- The Brave, SEAL Team & SWAT -- I like this the best, they all have the new member trying to integrate into the team storyline, and SWAT does it well and guy from Chronicle does a great job of being the a-hole with the chip on his shoulder. Max Theriot in SEAL Team is still the prettiest and wow, did he bulk up from his time in Bates Motel!



p.s. Jay Harrington, now with muscles and a beard, is such a DILF!



Edited at 2017-11-18 04:50 am (UTC)