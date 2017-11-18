Lena Dunham Defends Girls Writer Murray Miller Amid Sexual Assault Claim
Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner defend 'Girls' writer amid sexual assault claim: "We stand by Murray" https://t.co/46J9Aa7SOA pic.twitter.com/cLNMpPzIwV— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2017
- Murray Miller has been accused of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau
- Thinks people are taking down the 'wrong target' and that he is one of the 3% of misreported assault cases
Jenny Wade, a longtime friend of Aurora, came to her defence:
i have known Aurora since she was a little girl. this is my family. THIS. HAPPENED. everything done in the dark comes to the light. the light today is gripped in the fists of a LEGION of sisters shining with all our might. no going back. we will be redeemed. #BurnItDownSis https://t.co/gkrwPTFxFg— Jenny Wade (@jenny_wade) November 18, 2017
source 2
she would
what a fucking joke. 100% of people like to act like they're the 3% of these cases
They’re all the right target, fuck her!
i fucking hate her
Lamby really dodged a bullet when Lena gave him up.
Like there like feminism blah blah when it only benefits them.