



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

Awwww yay ❤️ Reply

This is sweet. I have such a love/hate for this type of video. On the one hand it's awesome to see that there are people out there willing to help, but on the other it's always animals caught on some kind of human garbage (like whales or turtles in fishing nets, foxes in cans/jars). Reply

It drives me up the fucking wall - and people still aren't willing to reduce their waste, recycle, or dispose of it properly. I'm ready to buy some gloves and start picking up trash any time I leave my apartment because there's always so much (and it's never far from fucking garbage cans).



I was contemplating making a twitter account called @TorontoLitters or something just showing all the fucking garbage I come across every day (coffee cups left on walls or steps when there's a garbage can 2 feet away. Plastic pop can rings that aren't cut up. Non-recyclables in the recycling can. Food wrappers fucking everywhere. Plastic bags in the trees). Gaaaah it's honestly driving me nuts. Cities are filled with trash pigs.



Edited at 2017-11-18 01:53 am (UTC) Reply

baby ; ; <3 I have such a soft spot for foxes, especially cubs. I hope that the cub was able to find it's family after ;;



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

omg that little bb scream Reply

THOSE EYES Reply

Link





Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

A+ gif <3 Reply

Link



The Navy would like to apologize that one of its pilots drew a penis in the skyhttps://t.co/6nQB9f4PxA pic.twitter.com/K5TMLuiZiz — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 17, 2017 Just gonna plop this here and step back 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Reply

Cue the conspiracy theory people talking about "chemtrails." Reply

loooooool Reply

hiiiii bb how are you?? Reply

Link

hey girl, I feel like it's been forever!

I've been kind of weird, but I'm having friendsgiving tomorrow. Making a turkey!

How you? Reply

man cheesy ass tuxedo mask gifs are the best Reply

WOO HOO!!! Reply

Link





Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

awwww <3 Reply

Link

Soo cute 💖 Reply

Link

OMG ♥♥ Reply

Parent

Link

OMG! 😭 I love him, The Walrus one... ♡ Reply

Parent

Link

one of my fav new instas i've found :D Reply

Link

ontd, what are you reading? Reply

textbooks :(



but i've been (re-)reading short stories a lot lately, and i'm also picking my way through the three-body problem. Reply

Link

The child thief



The gunslinger Reply

Link

Just finished Leah Remini's Troublemaker and recently started Shonda Rhimes's Year of Yes but might pick up something new Reply

Link

the heart's invisible furies



it's kind of huge but so far it's well-written and pretty funny so it's going fast! Reply

Link

i'm reading the book of dust and the paper menagerie and other stories Reply

Link

Just started The Alienist, but I'm thinking about starting The Butchering Art as well.



I have some B&N coupons that I need to use! What should I get?! Reply

Link

nothing recreational. If you need a textbook or policy paper recommendation though, let me know. Reply

Link

any recs on papers about sanction policy? Reply

Link

So far this month I've read:

NonFiction:

"So You've Been Publically Shamed" by Jon Ronson

"Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History" by Tori Tefler

"We Are Never Meeting in Real Life" by Samantha Irby



Fiction

"Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado

"My Name is Lucy Barton" by Elizabeth Strout

"History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund



About to start "Killers of the Flower Moon." Reply

Link

A Gathering of Shadows Reply

Link

currently reading the alice network. it's really good! Reply

Link

I'm nearing the end of yet another Harry Potter re-read. I just (re)started Deathly Hallows. Reply

Link

just finished The Husband Habit. next on my list are: Ring and Rest in Pieces:the curious fates of famous corpses Reply

Link

bonfire. it's ok but i got impatient and looked up spoilers lol. Reply

Link

Wildwood, by that guy from the Decemberists Reply

Link

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green Reply

Link

meddling kids by Edgar Cantero Reply

Link

just finished megan abbott's queenpin, which was a hardboiled/pulpy crime novel told from a female perspective. it was vicious, lol



now working on thieves like us (edward anderson)



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Rushing to finish The Marriage of Opposites for book club on Monday; I'm only like 82% done and the chick who runs it is a hardass pedant. (She is also me.) Reply

Link

Daddy Darkest; The Long Journey to a Small, Angry Planet; and Home Fire Reply

Link

The Sudden Appearance of Hope. Just finished Uprooted earlier this week. Reply

Link

"scarlet" by marissa meyer



it's ok. i hope i'm around for another book post bc i need recs. Reply

Link

Working on re-reading the Amelia Peabody series by Elizabeth Peters. Near the end of #4 now. Reply

Link

The Amulet and Devil in the White City (both very slowly because I have too many shows distracting me) Reply

Link





lol, checking for pimples! Reply

he was pretending to be a middle aged guy vlogging or something, i dont think he's seriously vlogging lol



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

Link

A+



I’m also oddly disappointed this queen doesn’t have a million followers. Reply

Link

https://twitter.com/tresfab333



i haven't tweeted stuff in months, but i'm going to resume shortly, lol i haven't tweeted stuff in months, but i'm going to resume shortly, lol Reply

Link

I like all three of these contestants on Jeopardy, idk who I want to win ultimately. Buzzy does it for me though. Reply

Link

I liked them all too but Austin and Alan were my favorite Reply

Link

me too! I kinda want Alan to win though because he seems to be the least popular among my coworkers Reply

Link









did anyone else have the week from hell? because I had the week from hell. FRIDAYdid anyone else have the week from hell? because I had the week from hell. Reply

Link

Yes - it's been awful. Reply

Link

yep Reply

Link

Yes, and it lasted foreeeverrrrr....



Pardon my French, but thank fuck it's done and over with. Reply

Link

http://theinfamousanastasia.tumblr.com/

http://theinfamousanastasia.tumblr.com/

http://theinfamousanastasia.tumblr.com/



lmao edited



lmao edited

Edited at 2017-11-18 12:01 am (UTC)

Link

http://midnightinparis.tumblr.com/



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Link

hiiii everyone! i'm actually around for this for the first time in ages. how is everyone doing? Reply

Link

Three hours of this shift left and I'm on my period. All I can think about is donuts🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 Reply

Link





Charging my 3ds atm, but this time around I still picked Rowlet, but changed up the nickname to Robin Hoot Reply

Link





& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity http://www.instagram.com/artistsonthelam - Finally finished posting photos from my trip to Western China (my parents and I went on a Silk Road Tour) even though we got back a month and a half ago, lol (was sharing 1 photo a day tho) Reply

Thread



Link

I loved your China pictures! Reply

Parent

Link







<<<<<< my workout one



https://www.instagram.com/rosepetalss__/ <<<<< private but i follow back!! https://www.instagram.com/karalee_tiu <<<<<< my workout one

Link

http://instagram.com/friendswithpools



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:16 am (UTC) Reply

Link





http://www.instagram.com/sourpussoctopus (kinda scared to share this on ONTD for the first time ::inhales::) Reply

Link

http://instagram.com/flo.cyr



http://instagram.com/flo.cyr

I follow back! 😊

Link





https://www.instagram.com/pajama_fish/ Follow for pet pics and dumb shit I find in Target! Reply

Link





https://www.instagram.com/shenevebutler



https://www.instagram.com/shenevebutler

Yup, it's literally just my name.

Link

http://instagram.com/buries



http://instagram.com/buries
http://instagram.com/iriswhisk - my cat lol

Link

https://www.instagram.com/fght.ffyrdmns



https://www.instagram.com/fght.ffyrdmns

it's private bc i don't want certain people lurking me but i'll accept/follow back ofc! mostly pictures of my cat and records i buy tbh

Link

It’s my birthday Sunday and I don’t really have anything to look forward to. Mehhhh. Reply

Link

Happy early birthday :) Reply

Link

happy early birthday!!! Reply

Link

happy birthweekend lol 😊 Reply

Link

I hope you enjoy yourself, happy Birthday 😁 Reply

Link

happy early birthday!! Reply

Link

Happy early birthday! Be sure to at least treat yo self Reply

Link

happy birthday boo! my bday is next week and i feel the same way. make something to look forward to :) Reply

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Link

I hope you have an awesome birthday! :D Reply

