November 17th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 24552455 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC)
I was contemplating making a twitter account called @TorontoLitters or something just showing all the fucking garbage I come across every day (coffee cups left on walls or steps when there's a garbage can 2 feet away. Plastic pop can rings that aren't cut up. Non-recyclables in the recycling can. Food wrappers fucking everywhere. Plastic bags in the trees). Gaaaah it's honestly driving me nuts. Cities are filled with trash pigs.
Edited at 2017-11-18 01:53 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:22 am (UTC)
happy friday everyone!
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC)
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
I've been kind of weird, but I'm having friendsgiving tomorrow. Making a turkey!
How you?
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC)
but i've been (re-)reading short stories a lot lately, and i'm also picking my way through the three-body problem.
The gunslinger
it's kind of huge but so far it's well-written and pretty funny so it's going fast!
I have some B&N coupons that I need to use! What should I get?!
NonFiction:
"So You've Been Publically Shamed" by Jon Ronson
"Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History" by Tori Tefler
"We Are Never Meeting in Real Life" by Samantha Irby
Fiction
"Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado
"My Name is Lucy Barton" by Elizabeth Strout
"History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund
About to start "Killers of the Flower Moon."
now working on thieves like us (edward anderson)
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:48 am (UTC)
it's ok. i hope i'm around for another book post bc i need recs.
is he okay??
lol, checking for pimples!
Re: is he okay??
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:12 am (UTC)
Twitters!
https://twitter.com/CLAIREJAMIES
https://twitter.com/CLAIREJAMIES
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
https://twitter.com/ShaniaTwain
https://twitter.com/ShaniaTwain
I’m also oddly disappointed this queen doesn’t have a million followers.
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
https://twitter.com/amandachirps
https://twitter.com/amandachirps
:D
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
i haven't tweeted stuff in months, but i'm going to resume shortly, lol
Re: Twitters!
Re: Twitters!
did anyone else have the week from hell? because I had the week from hell.
Pardon my French, but thank fuck it's done and over with.
Tumblr!
http://theinfamousanastasia.tumblr.com/
http://theinfamousanastasia.tumblr.com/
lmao edited
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:01 am (UTC)
Re: Tumblr!
Re: Tumblr!
Re: Tumblr!
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:50 am (UTC)
Re: Tumblr!
Re: Tumblr!
Instagram!
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
Re: Instagram!
& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Re: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/karalee_tiu <<<<<< my workout one
Re: Instagram!
Edited at 2017-11-18 12:16 am (UTC)
Re: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
RE: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
http://www.instagram.com/sourpussoctopus
Re: Instagram!
I follow back! 😊
Re: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
Re: Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/pajama_fish/
Re: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
RE: Instagram!
Re: Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/shenevebutler
Yup, it's literally just my name.
Re: Instagram!
http://instagram.com/iriswhisk - my cat lol
Re: Instagram!
it's private bc i don't want certain people lurking me but i'll accept/follow back ofc! mostly pictures of my cat and records i buy tbh
Re: Instagram!