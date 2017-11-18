Justice League is heading for a disappointing $95 million box office opening




Early projections at the start of the weekend put Justice League at $110-115m, but looks like now it won't even be able to hit $100m. It earned $13m in Thursday previews and is projected to hit $95-97m by the end of the weekend. That would make it the lowest opening for a DCEU film. Justice League cost $300 million to produce.

Julia Roberts' "Wonder" is doing amazingly well with current projections putting it at $20-25m. It was originally projected to do $9m at earlier this week.

Thor: Ragnarok is projected to do $30m+ in its third weekend.

source
Tagged: , , ,