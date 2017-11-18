Justice League is heading for a disappointing $95 million box office opening

It's crazy how much worse he looks now Reply

The responsibility of being Batman took a toll on him I guess. Reply

was he born ugly Reply

This will literally never get old. Reply

cackling Reply

How did this fugass end up being Batman tho Reply

yikes Reply

I didn't hate it but I also saw it for free so that may have had an impact.



It wasn't good but it was fun. Reply

Fun enough to go again or no? Reply

no. i have zero interest in rewatching it. Reply

Same! My sister got a bunch of free tickets and I was not going to pass up a free movie.



I liked most of the league/group stuff but the Flash/WW fall moment left me cold and pissed. And the bad guy was a cgi nightmare of awfulness. Reply

I saw it for free too lmao. Reply

Whenever someone uses “fun” in a movie review, i know it’s trash Reply

Yeah, it wasn't as bad as BvS but it wasn't as fun as it could have been. Flash and Aquaman did what they could tbh Reply

LMFAO it keeps going lower and lower.



This is what WB deserves for the shit shows that were BvS and Suicide Squad. And no JL being better than those films doesn't mean it was good. It just means it wasn't a total show.



Guess the general public is fed up with Zach Snyder and his "vision." Reply

lol



Throw out everything but WW, hire more women writers and directors and just start catering to women hardcore. Reply

YES. Ray Fisher can stay tho Reply

I'm here for a Cyborg & Wonder Woman movie idgaf Reply

He was great as Cyborg! Reply

It's good to see that he's considered a bright spot in the movie, I hope he has a better career after this! Reply

lol honestlyyyy Reply

here for this Reply

Freaking yes! Totally agree. Reply

95 million sounds like a lot of Money to me? Reply

Not with that budget Reply

This is DC's version of The Avengers, and that made $200 mil in its opening weekend. Reply

Well damn I have forgotten about that Reply

The Avengers made more in its second weekend than Justice League is making in its first… Reply

It depends on the film and what expectations are set. If the next Star Wars film made a hundred million on opening weekend that would be bad news. Reply

It had a 300 million budget... does it still look like a lot now lmao Reply

Thor Ragnarok's budget was 180 million & so far it's made 665 million. Reply

JL cost 300m to produce. Reply

With blockbuster tentpole pics (a big budget movie that a studio is banking on to make even bigger bucks), they make MOST of their box office money in their first weekend. Reportedly, the marketing and promotional budget for Justice League is 200 million. All that money is spent to get as many people to see it in the first weekend as possible. People who have actually crunched data on this kind of thing a lot estimate that when it's all said and done, Justice League's total box office take in the US will not exceed 2x what it made in its first weekend. If it can't even break 100 mil first weekend, that means it probably won't make 200 mil at the US box office.



You also have to keep in mind, box office takes don't all go to the studio, they're split with movie theaters! A very general rule of thumb is that a movie has to make two times its budget + marketing costs at the box office to break even.



Justice League reportedly cost 300 mil to make, 200 mil to market. So it'd need to make 1 billion worldwide to break even by this equation. There is now absolutely no chance it will get to that.



reports that a source tells them Justice League actually only needs to clear 700 mil worldwide to be profitable. This could be because there are deals and tax breaks and other shenanigans in place to lower WB's actual investment. Even 700 mil is looking like it may not happen at this point, especially since we now know the movie isn't doing well in China, the world's second largest movie market.



That doesn't even cover their shooting budget. Reply

Man of Steel opened at $116 mil.

BvS opened at $166 mil.

Suicide Squad opened at $133 mil.

Wonder Woman opened at $103 mil.



This is a disastuh. Reply

It's sad that a film can make over 90 mil in a weekend and be a "disappointment" Reply

I feel awful for Ray Fisher. He wants a Cyborg movie so bad. I heard him on the radio this morning talking about how excited he was to be playing a comic character...



I wanna give him a hug. :( Reply

Lmao @ Gal Reply

ew ezra gtfo Reply

Is Ezra suppose to be that guy from Fullmetal Alchemist? Reply

That "I 💜 Z S" shirt is giving me sad "I 💜 T S" flashbacks. Reply

That sucks. :(



I hope he gets better projects in the future. Reply

Cyborg could've been so much more. They have written the character poorly with not much to do. Ray is so likable though.



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

ray is a precious bean and needs to be protected at all costs. he really deserves his own movie. Reply

There is no scenario where Cyborg gets a movie. That's been true from the start.



😢 Reply

i am so sick of superhero movies even existing. so good. Reply

Same, lol Reply

Yep Reply

That one director that said that studios arent giving the time for other movies outside of comimc book movies had it right. People are going to start feeling a fatigue with the amount of superhero movies that arte coming out every year.



I feel like they need to go on a hiatus because I cant find it in me to go sit through this CGI mess. Reply

people say this every year but the fact that Thor is at $600mill+ on its third weekend means this won't happen. They're a good escape and people need an escape.



I mean, it's been 10 years since Iron Man. They're not going away any time soon. Reply

When people say superhero fatigue is setting in, they really mean "I wish superhero fatigue would set in."



They're tentpole blockbusters that show up once every season. Plenty of other movies are released in between. The reason their viewership is down is because people are poor and not going to make an event of seeing an arthouse movie that'll be on Netflix in two weeks. Reply

mte Reply

It's what batfleck deserves.



Wonder Womans costume looks uncomfortable as hell. Reply

Icon <3 Reply

whats ya icon from Reply

Selina Kyle drawn by Joëlle Jones



Batman 34 I think Reply

I love Kitty! She's my fav TV mom. Also, I agree with her laughter. Reply

Ouch Reply

their first mistake was hitching their wagon to zack snyder. their second was rushing everything just so they could establish this whole shared universe. whether you like the marvel films or not, their model clearly works and anyone who has been trying to replicate it (dc, the universal monsters thing) seems to have zero clue how to do it properly. i think it would be smart of them to just focus on solo movies for now, hitch their wagon to wonder woman's star and for christ's sake be done with snyder and get jenkins (although idk how much she'd even want to be involved) or anyone better to replace his role. also get rid of whedon.



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Marvel nailed it by establishing its characters with successful solo films and then bringing the whole gang together. nobody gives a shit about these DC reboots aside from Wonder Woman, what did they even expect? Reply

thank you. i said this in the last post, and transracial (of baron) and islamaphobe (qintra) were like "nooo" and im like YES, as someone who's not a comic book reader, you need your audience to invest and care about the characters THEN bring them together Reply

Marvel had the, what? 10+ years to create this universe. DC didn't think about that at all, and they don't HAVE 10+ years to build everything and make everyone a likeable character, linking each film together through references no matter which way it comes out (IE - homecoming starts right after the avengers, as the beginning has them collecting matter from the monsters and has drawings and such/using the matter for it, despite the film coming out later). DC doesn't do this, and they have no plan of interlinking everything, you know? They're fun to watch but not invest yourself in like you'd do with TWS or something Reply

They really need to get rid of Whedon or hire a woman to write Batgirl, have her direct, and have Whedon there in name only. Reply

