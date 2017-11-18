Justice League is heading for a disappointing $95 million box office opening
Early projections at the start of the weekend put Justice League at $110-115m, but looks like now it won't even be able to hit $100m. It earned $13m in Thursday previews and is projected to hit $95-97m by the end of the weekend. That would make it the lowest opening for a DCEU film. Justice League cost $300 million to produce.
Julia Roberts' "Wonder" is doing amazingly well with current projections putting it at $20-25m. It was originally projected to do $9m at earlier this week.
Thor: Ragnarok is projected to do $30m+ in its third weekend.
source
It wasn't good but it was fun.
I liked most of the league/group stuff but the Flash/WW fall moment left me cold and pissed. And the bad guy was a cgi nightmare of awfulness.
This is what WB deserves for the shit shows that were BvS and Suicide Squad. And no JL being better than those films doesn't mean it was good. It just means it wasn't a total show.
Guess the general public is fed up with Zach Snyder and his "vision."
Throw out everything but WW, hire more women writers and directors and just start catering to women hardcore.
With blockbuster tentpole pics (a big budget movie that a studio is banking on to make even bigger bucks), they make MOST of their box office money in their first weekend. Reportedly, the marketing and promotional budget for Justice League is 200 million. All that money is spent to get as many people to see it in the first weekend as possible. People who have actually crunched data on this kind of thing a lot estimate that when it's all said and done, Justice League's total box office take in the US will not exceed 2x what it made in its first weekend. If it can't even break 100 mil first weekend, that means it probably won't make 200 mil at the US box office.
You also have to keep in mind, box office takes don't all go to the studio, they're split with movie theaters! A very general rule of thumb is that a movie has to make two times its budget + marketing costs at the box office to break even.
Justice League reportedly cost 300 mil to make, 200 mil to market. So it'd need to make 1 billion worldwide to break even by this equation. There is now absolutely no chance it will get to that.
Deadline reports that a source tells them Justice League actually only needs to clear 700 mil worldwide to be profitable. This could be because there are deals and tax breaks and other shenanigans in place to lower WB's actual investment. Even 700 mil is looking like it may not happen at this point, especially since we now know the movie isn't doing well in China, the world's second largest movie market.
BvS opened at $166 mil.
Suicide Squad opened at $133 mil.
Wonder Woman opened at $103 mil.
This is a disastuh.
I wanna give him a hug. :(
I hope he gets better projects in the future.
😢
I feel like they need to go on a hiatus because I cant find it in me to go sit through this CGI mess.
I mean, it's been 10 years since Iron Man. They're not going away any time soon.
They're tentpole blockbusters that show up once every season. Plenty of other movies are released in between. The reason their viewership is down is because people are poor and not going to make an event of seeing an arthouse movie that'll be on Netflix in two weeks.
Wonder Womans costume looks uncomfortable as hell.
Batman 34 I think
