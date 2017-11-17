Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for victim blaming Aly Raisman
After coming out as one of the 130 gymnasts that were abused by USA gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, Aly Raisman posted that women wearing sexy clothes doesn't give men the right to abuse them. Her teammate on both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic team, Gabby Douglas tweeted and deleted that it's a woman's responsibility to dress modestly and not entice the wrong crowd. Their teammate on the 2016 Olympic team, Simone Biles, screencapped it and called Gabby out and supported Aly and all women who are victims of sexual abuse. Gabby continued to make excuses when called out.
shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017
STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb
u misunderstood me. not blaming the victim at all. no man should look at any woman that way.— Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 17, 2017
it goes both ways.— Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 17, 2017
We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017
UPDATE: Gabby has tweeted an apology
i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo— Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017
Source: Twitter 1, Twitter 2, Twitter 3
Yikes, Gabby is cancelled
even when i was a full blown southern baptist god warrior i thought that this sort of modesty culture was fucking bullshit.
Edited at 2017-11-17 11:42 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-17 11:39 pm (UTC)
Also it also seemed like Gabby was always a little more separated from them during the Olympics? I could be wrong.
Edited at 2017-11-17 11:49 pm (UTC)
Holy shit. Sad for all the young girls that thought they could look up to Gabby.