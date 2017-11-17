Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for victim blaming Aly Raisman

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

After coming out as one of the 130 gymnasts that were abused by USA gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, Aly Raisman posted that women wearing sexy clothes doesn't give men the right to abuse them. Her teammate on both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic team, Gabby Douglas tweeted and deleted that it's a woman's responsibility to dress modestly and not entice the wrong crowd. Their teammate on the 2016 Olympic team, Simone Biles, screencapped it and called Gabby out and supported Aly and all women who are victims of sexual abuse. Gabby continued to make excuses when called out.