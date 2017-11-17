Iconic Simpsons Episode, Mr. Plow, Turns 25

#MrPlow turns 25! Dan Castellaneta (voice of Homer & many more): "We didn’t know we were doing a classic at the time. We were just doing a show, but I remember thinking it was a very funny episode. It actually had some heart" https://t.co/G3HqrYH3PD pic.twitter.com/h3zNRqfILl — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 17, 2017

The episode, which is all about Homer buying a snow plow, was born from one writer's wish to meet Adam West. "I wanted to do a winter episode, and then it occurred to me that if Homer bough a snow plow, we could have him go to the car show, and Adam West could be at the car show, and I could meet Adam West," said writer Jon Vitti. The cast and writers were very enthusiastic about meeting West, and it was a great experience for everyone. West's daughter says it was a milestone of his career since it introduced him to a new generation of fans.The words to the catchy jingle were initially written as placeholder lyrics in the original draft, but it was apparently so bad that they left it to be in the actual episode.Singer Linda Ronstadt, is also featured in the episode, but they had to fly to San Francisco to record her voicework. Apparently, she's wearing a mariachi inspired outfit in her commercial with Barney.A picture of the writers room in 1992